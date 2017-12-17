Watch: Steelers TE Jesse James Has Late TD Catch Against Patriots Overturned

We might as well start talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers overturned touchdown pass to tight end Jesse James late in the team’s Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots.

Below is a video of it and I will add the comments from head coach Mike Tomlin very shortly.

“I guess I don’t know a lot about football,” James said after the game after first saying there was no doubt in his mind it was a touchdown. He went on to add that fellow Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble had similar play last year and that touchdown stood on review.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the overturned call during his post game press conference.

“You know, I dont have HD and all of that stuff so you know, it’s really irrelevant how I feel about it, to be honest with you,” Tomlin said. “It’s not going to change the outcome of the game. I’m not going to cry over spilt milk and all of that crap and talk about replay. I ain’t doing it.”

Alberto Riveron, the NFL senior VP of officiating, has now released a short video explaining why the catch by James was overturned and a pool report with referee Tony Corrente has now been released.

The video is an explanation from @NFL SVP of Officiating Al Riveron on the reversal at the end of the #NEvsPIT game. pic.twitter.com/hm5EeoZTER — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) December 18, 2017

Tony Correte pool report on overturned TD #Steelers pic.twitter.com/VEO8Ul2pdE — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) December 18, 2017

Jesse James referenced this TD catch last season by Grimble that stood #Steelers pic.twitter.com/1fg2f82QVa — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) December 18, 2017