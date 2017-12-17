Hot Topics

    Watch: Steelers TE Jesse James Has Late TD Catch Against Patriots Overturned

    By Dave Bryan December 17, 2017 at 07:48 pm

    We might as well start talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers overturned touchdown pass to tight end Jesse James late in the team’s Week 15 loss to the New England Patriots.

    Below is a video of it and I will add the comments from head coach Mike Tomlin very shortly.

    “I guess I don’t know a lot about football,” James said after the game after first saying there was no doubt in his mind it was a touchdown. He went on to add that fellow Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble had similar play last year and that touchdown stood on review.

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the overturned call during his post game press conference.

    “You know, I dont have HD and all of that stuff so you know, it’s really irrelevant how I feel about it, to be honest with you,” Tomlin said. “It’s not going to change the outcome of the game. I’m not going to cry over spilt milk and all of that crap and talk about replay. I ain’t doing it.”

    Alberto Riveron, the NFL senior VP of officiating, has now released a short video explaining why the catch by James was overturned and a pool report with referee Tony Corrente has now been released.

    • Chris92021

      I don’t want to hear the league’s explanation on this tomorrow. I will say this: if Patriots fans ever complain about “the league is out to get them”, just show them this replay.

    • Conserv_58

      IMO, that was a TD as soon as the ball crossed the goal line. Besides, The play was called a TD and there was not enough evidence to over turn the call.

    • Soopakatt

      Well I guess Goodell made his power Call!!! SMH

    • Conserv_58

      Biggest losers: The officiating crew.

    • Kevin artis

      I am so upset but it was the right call. I hate the rule, but based on those rules it was the correct call.

    • Jerry Anthony Carbo II

      Good catch for at least two reasons. One his elbow is dfown he lunges forward same as running, possession already co.plete before the lunge Two he maintains control when/if ball hits the ground.

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      How is it not

    • mape_ape

      Catching the football is one of the most fundamental aspects of the game. the NFL has no clear idea on what constitutes a catch. The NFL is a very bad product. No wonder so many people are losing interest.

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      If you catch then extend the ball after your knee is on the ground how is that not a sign of control

    • SteelPierogie

      Thank god this wasn’t a playoff game, Ab will be back for playoffs according to shefter

    • Kevin artis

      I was a pass to a receiver who has to follow through all the way to the ground with possession of the ball. Regardless if elbow hits or even his knee.

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      It is not fan friendly

    • Ian Carman

      Turn your TV off. I’m going to try.

    • johnnypudding

      Per the rule, questionable catch (though you could argue that he had already made a football move)…however, how can you overturn the call on the field when you never definitively see the ball touch the ground?…totally got jobbed

    • Conserv_58

      He did that.

    • Kevin artis

      That used to be the rule. But no one knows what a catch is anymore.

    • Steel City Slim

      This is the second time this season that the refs gave the Cheatriots that call. It also happened when they played the Jets.

    • Jerry Anthony Carbo II

      No, not if he begins to act as a runner. I have the rule posted but fgor some reason this site keeps holding up the post. If it was one motion to the ground you would be right. However in this case he clearly turns and then lunged after he made contact with the ground.

    • Dennis Wright

      No one can argue that they got this call right. The ball moved some on the way down but at the end of the catch he had possession and completed it. I’m not even going to argue the crossing the plane…..I’m saying by the definition of that terrible rule he completed the catch. He did. You can’t even argue that the ball touched the ground cause his right hand was under it the whole time. It was a terrible call.

    • pcantidote

      Those refs just rewrote the rules on what definitive evidence to overturn means. There was no clear evidence that the ball was on the ground. His right hand was still under it.

    • Doug Sawyer

      uh no it wasn’t

    • RJMcReady

      More ridiculous than I could have ever imagined..

      We will get this back in the playoffs.

    • SixburghFan

      Thank you! You can bobble the ball when going to the ground. There is NO clear evidence that the ball ever touched the ground. None. The call should have stood as called.

    • Ian Carman

      It’s always a tough road to hoe because we def blew this. But, the subtle interjection of the refs kept this game alive, then we blew it at the end and needed to count on their call which is not going to happen against the Pats.

    • johnnypudding

      Right, no view shows the ball hit the ground…that’s why it should never have been overturned

    • Chris92021

      Let’s also not forget that Corrente was the guy who ruled fumble on the Sefarian-Jenkins TD in the Jets-Patriots game. Why we should rely on him to make the correct call? He is not a good official and neither is the NFL catch rule, if they even have one.

    • SixburghFan

      What are the actual rules that apply to this catch?

    • RJMcReady

      He caught it, landed on the ground and reached for the goaline.

      STFU

    • Jason Vancil

      The ball clearly moved, it turned. So, they got it right by the rule. Similar to the Dez Bryant non-catch in Green Bay a couple years ago that cost Dallas a Champ game appearance.

    • mape_ape

      Hate to say it, guys but officiating will be even worse in Foxboro.

    • pcantidote

      Where was the clear evidence to overturn that the ball was ON THE GROUND? His right hand was under it.

    • Dennis Wright

      Read my post man I agree with you lol

    • Jerry Anthony Carbo II

      It is and that is why it is a catch. The catch and then twist and lunged were two different acts, inexcusable call

    • johnnypudding

      But you don’t see it hit the ground, it can do a dance and spin around and its still a catch if you don’t have definitive evidence that it touched the ground

    • pcantidote

      A moving ball does not mean it is on the ground. Come on man.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      The question is did it clearly touch the ground? Or was his right hand under it?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      lmao

    • johnnypudding

      It’s not the same as the dez play bc you clearly saw that ball contact the ground

    • pcantidote

      You clearly weren’t watching his right hand.

    • Dennis Wright

      But he completed it. It can move and in some cases even touch the ground as long as you possess it cleanly at the end of the catch. He did. His right hand was under it the whole time. He caught it.

    • Dennis Wright

      Right hand under it

    • pcantidote

      There is no possible interpretation of clear and definitive evidence to overturn. That just cannot happen. Watch his RIGHT HAND!!!

    • johnnypudding

      That’s the thing, you see his hand but not the ball, so how do you overturn the call?

    • SixburghFan

      That’s what I thought, too. Was that part of the rule removed this year?

    • johnnypudding

      Exactly

    • mape_ape

      Got a rebuttal?

    • ABdropkick

      Clearly not a catch

    • pcantidote

      You can’t — that ref lost his mind.

    • RJMcReady

      i dont have time for that…. too upset and emotional right now

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Im tired…it was emotionally draining and Im not happy with the way it ended whether it was the JJ call or Bens force. Keep your head up Steeler nation we played well…just not well enough to beat the Pats, Kraft the Refs and NFL.

    • SixburghFan

      Howdy, troll 🙂

    • Ian Carman

      I want everyone to think about this;
      Theoretically, a receiver can catch the ball. Then continue on his feet out of bounds or into the endzone. Stop, slip and fall, then loose the ball. That is not a catch right?!

    • gentry_gee

      A TOTAL TRAVESTY. I am still livid. I’ve been watching the bloody sport all my life and that was as clear as day catch AND TD.

    • johnnypudding

      By the rule, correct

    • pcantidote

      Yes, but it isn’t about any of that here. His right hand was still under the ball.

    • RJMcReady

      A player has to catch it, roll ten yards to the endzone for it to be a catch

    • Shannon Stephenson

      you are right…we better blow them out because we cannot have a replay of this.

    • gentry_gee

      The people of Pittsburgh should riot. They should send hate mail to Goodell. The ref should have the ever loving crap beaten out of him.

    • gentry_gee

      Worst call in the history of the sport.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I am going to email him in one minute or the league in some sort of fashion…its ridiculous

    • johnnypudding

      I get it that refs won’t always make the right call, but when a call is is still wrong, or the rules of review are not followed, it is unacceptable

    • Dennis Wright

      I hear ya man. They’ll regroup. Haden and AB will be back for the playoffs. Take the positives from this. They finally played decent man coverage against the Pats and got pressure on Brady. (Yes I know Gronk killed them). But there was a lot of good to take from this. Martavis Bryant showed up. Ju Ju. They’re gonna be hungry.

    • gentry_gee

      EXACTLY. They’ve tinkered with the bloody rules so much that they’ve made it unwatchable.

    • Rob S.

      The ball moved because his left elbow hit the ground. His right hand ended up underneath the football. Worst case scenario it should have been inconclusive.

    • gentry_gee

      You are no longer a Steeler fan. Turn your card in at the door.

    • pcantidote

      Exactly, you cannot see his right hand under the ball and conclude anything other than “not clear”.

    • Ian Carman

      That too!

    • Hypo Cycloid

      He caught the ball cleanly. No bobbling. Two legs down, ball still secure. He makes a “football move” by turning upfield and extending his arms. At that point alone, it is a catch. He then crosses the plain, his elbow hits the ground and the ball is still secure- this is like a 3rd step. Ball doesn’t move until after his hand hits the ground. If this were mid field it would be ruled a catch and fumble. In this case it was a TD. Ruled a TD. Incorrectly applied the control through the ground rules since the football move was there and multiple body parts touching the ground.

    • Benchmark

      The NFL better show us some proof tomorrow that this touch the ground without his hands underneath or I would call this FIXING A GAME! The better have a blow up time stamp with today’s date and time correctly.
      The better have evidence it happened at that time with witnesses. This can open up lawsuits glore for the NFL. TOO BIG for the FBI NOT TO INVESTIGATE.

    • Conserv_58

      There will be plenty of people talking about that catch and questioning the rule itself. What we have learned is there is no consistently clear definition and interpretation of what constitues a catch anymore.

    • pcantidote

      The thing is that you have to realize how small that ball is relative to someone as big as James. If his right hand is under it — it is UNDER it.

    • gentry_gee

      The dumbest call in the modern era. The Steelers were robbed. Completely robbed. Total fix. And highway robbery. There should be an investigation and entire crew should be fired. Rules committee needs to be levelled. Better to use a Ouija board and channel Merlin Olsen.

    • Rob

      Ok..you’ve probably seen me defending the call..Id like to reverse that. The ball is bobbled for sure but since it was originally ruled a TD, I don’t think theres enough to overturn that. You can’t see clearly that his right hand isn’t under the ball. That’s still a tough call to make.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I remember that play by Grimble he’s referring to.

    • johnnypudding

      The point is maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t …but there was no absolute view showing the ball in contact with the ground, therefore, there is no way it should have been overturned

    • ABdropkick

      It really isn’t

    • gentry_gee

      It’s the SJW cuck league what do you expect from these control freaks.

    • Ian Carman

      Here is the problem, now the interpretation of a “football move” is the problem. Again, this leaves that “interpretation” in the hands of the refs/league.

    • gentry_gee

      Steelers deserves reparations. Extra draft picks and cash.

    • Jaybird

      Thatś why I don’t think it should have been overturned- he still had one hand under it.
      Even if it moved you couldn’t see if that Hand lost control . F*ck this game and its stupid F*cking rules. Go back to two feet down and it’s a catch: period. No more confusion. F$uck the NFL . I’m so tired of this Sh*t . Every week I watch a couple of games where it’s up to someone’s interpretation and it’s different each time. Again F*CK the NFL. F*ck them. If this post doesn’t get deleted I’ll gladly put money in the swear jar . F*ck them.

    • Ian Carman

      SNR just talked about the Big Al “hold” being right on que to keep the game alive.

    • Conserv_58

      There was several times that the patriots OL should have been called for blatant holding.

    • Jaybird

      It moved but he still had a hand under it . Can you say for sure that one hand was palming that ball. You lose sight of that hand. Don’t overturn unless it’s irrefutable.

    • Conserv_58

      That last play should have never happened based on the blown call against Jessie.

    • Edward Fisher

      Isn’t it a td once it crosses the goal line? End of story ? And lost control? He had two hands on ball through the entirety of the play

    • Bryan

      It sucks, but this will make us even more angry, we’ll have Haden and Brown back, and we were the better team all game, if we play like we did today in New England we can and likely would beat them. Also, it’s dumb but the last two times we were a 2 seed we were 1-1 in Super Bowls those years. I’m not saying this loss isn’t horribly painful, but we just showed that we are every bit as good as them, and we shouldn’t be scared of them. And the Ravens or Chiefs could definitely have a realistic shot at beating them in a playoff game before they even get to the championship game

    • RJMcReady

      that was a touchdown. He caught it, landed, hit the ground and reached for the goaline….

      Total Bull

    • Jaybird

      That’s exactly what I’m saying. You can’t see his one hand . He could have been palming that ball in full control. Not enough to overturn .

    • Benchmark

      I have reviewed this 100 times at every camera angle in slow motion . I still have not seen the ball touch the ground without his hand under it. Please let us know what angle you saw this and time of the video. This is a serious request. I’m looking to destroy the NFL over this. They screwed up big time without clear cut evidence to overturn. Tomorrow is a BIG Day for the NFL. They have the clear cut proof or lawsuits begin and pressure on the FBI will begin.

    • EdJHJr

      And there is a third nipple growing out of the back of your neck. The nfl said so

    • Scott

      The ball never even touched the ground.

    • westernsteel

      Hail to the Steelers….the second best team in the AFC!

    • Conserv_58

      The Steelers have no answer for Gronk as doesn’t most teams. He is a freaking beast.

    • johnnypudding

      Right, if that was irrefutable, then they can overturned anything

    • Reezy

      Right, them overturning the catch was the LAST thing everyone’s expected

    • mtrico

      This is BS NFL damage control. The bottom line is that there is no consistency between what is and what is not a catch from week to week. This, and many other things are turning the NFL into a farce.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I just gave myself an additional headache to the one I’ve had since kickoff. I love you guys! Goodnight.

    • RJMcReady

      well maybe you should marry him

    • Jaybird

      F*ck gronk

    • Conserv_58

      Really? Apparently you can’t handle the truth.

    • RJMcReady

      I don’t have time for praises right now

    • Randall Riddick

      Your opinion doesn’t matter.

    • mtrico

      You are assuming the Steelers will get past the Jags first. I seem to remember the Jags blowing the Steelers’ doors off earlier this year. That is yet another reason why this game was so important.

    • Conserv_58

      I feel the same way, but it doesn’t change the fact that the Steelers defense has yet to find a way to stop him.

    • Conserv_58

      The Jags are on a tear and no team wants to face them.

    • Junaid Mahmud

      Brian allen. We need to give him a shot

    • Applebite

      I have to toss a red flag on the dumbest call ever in modern history.
      The call made in the Cleveland vs Washington game was absolutely the dumbest ever, with the ref calling a fumble in favor of the Redskins, despite the fact Duke Johnson had it in his hands the entire time.

      If anyone doesn’t believe me, look up Cleveland Browns vs Washington Redskins fumble on Youtube. Your brain will just melt…

    • Conserv_58

      That’s leading a lamb to slaughter.

    • ABdropkick

      Not a troll, just don’t get why people don’t understand the rules

    • Conserv_58

      You haven’t earned any.

    • Junaid Mahmud

      Hilton was on Gronk for a play and broke it up. Dont underestimate

    • RJMcReady

      Signing off is the smartest thing anyone can do right now…..

      I just can’t do it.

      I hate ne, I hate tom brady, I hate bill belichick…. i hate boston

    • Ryan Alderman

      He already establishes the catch before he breaks the plane. If a player does that and fumbles it’s a TD.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Exactly

    • Conserv_58

      Yes it does.

    • Ryan Alderman

      And yours does!!???

    • Ian Carman

      Sorry for being long winded but here is what it comes down to:
      1. In real life, a catch is, the moment that the ball is secured and stops rotating and intentionally secured by the players hands, to the body, against their helmet, etc.
      2. The problem for the league is, this will lead to more turnovers and make passing a risk. Teams would not pass as much.
      3. That would mean a “less exciting” game for marginal/casual fans who think that the highlight real and the over/under is the essence of a good game.
      4. Less $$$$ from the networks.

    • CommonSenseGoneWild

      NFL is anti fan. They blew a chance at an amazing ending by deciding without visual proof that the ball was on the ground and not on his right hand.

    • RJMcReady

      wasn’t talking bout myself…. but I get it. I respect the board hierarchy.

    • Ryan Alderman

      We blew it by going three and out the series before, too conservative.

    • Frank Martin

      I know this, and I know it for sure: If Gronkowski had done the exact same thing that James did, they would have called it a touchdown.

    • Ian Carman

      When did “surviving the ground” become a phrase? And where is it stated that that rule supersedes the “breaking the plane” rule?

    • Conserv_58

      I know that and I don’t. On the other hand, one good play against him didn’t prevent him from making three big catches in their last TD drive.

    • Ryan Alderman

      I’m not sure it was.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Exactly

    • Junaid Mahmud

      Thats on Davis. Should have that int

    • Ryan Alderman

      Ball can spin around all it wants long as it doesn’t touch the ground.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Yep

    • Ian Carman

      That was the series where Juju came up short? The problem there was that he had his facemask grabbed THREE TIMES before he gets taken to the ground with no call. Same thing with Artie when he broke up that pass near the goalline. The receiver had a clear “hands to the face” that wasn’t called and would have pushed the pats out of FG range.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Agreed

    • Shannon Stephenson

      You cannot allow the refs to decide a game like this. The number to the NFL Corporate office is 1-212-450-2000. Complain away

    • Ian Carman

      AMEN!!!!

    • Ryan Alderman

      If he was simply touched while his knee was on the ground while extending he’s down then

    • Conserv_58

      Yes he should have, but Gronk was also allowed to make two consecutive back breaking catches uncontested.

    • Ryan Alderman

      TD

    • Ryan Alderman

      Too subjective by King Roger’s court of BS.

    • Hypo Cycloid

      That video commentary of the explanation fails to mention the rule of completion with a football move. He has control with at least two body parts down AND makes a football move! This supercedes surviving the ground. If he didn’t make a football move, then he would have to survive the ground.

    • Junaid Mahmud

      all his yards were on Davis and I think he had one catch on Artie. Sean was getting beat simple as that. Brian allen is press cover guy and is taller than davis as well. He should be covering him with davis over the top.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Yep

    • Ian Carman

      The worst part is that that crew is the most penalizing crew in the league. They were calling a decent game, then all of a sudden, the flags fly when the game is about the be over. Pats had 2 penalties for 4 yards……. WHAT? is that possible? Look at previous games. The pats have had several important games that have lines like “4 pens for 11 yards”, etc.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Agree

    • Junaid Mahmud

      Haven’t been this mad in a while. This honestly sucks

    • Bryan

      Blowing their doors off? The Steelers were leading midway through the 3rd and Ben threw back to back pick sixes, and then a garbage time TD by Fournette, the game was far closer than the score indicated, and that was back when our offense was mediocre at best. I’m not assuming we beat them, but I’m also not assuming we won’t beat them.

    • Ryan Alderman

      I get it

    • ABdropkick

      You have to be on you feet to make a football move. Reaching out while falling does not qualifty

    • Hypo Cycloid

      What I keep saying. The football move supercedes surviving the ground

    • Hypo Cycloid

      He turned upfield and extended the ball. Extension is a football move. Tucking is a football move. Turning upfield is a football move. The rule doesn’t differentiate on your feet or not.

    • StolenUpVotes

      ARTICLE 3. COMPLETED OR INTERCEPTED PASS. A player who makes a catch may advance the ball. A forward pass is complete (by the offense) or intercepted (by the defense) if a player, who is inbounds:

      ( a ) secures control of the ball in his hands or arms prior to the ball touching the ground; and
      ( b ) touches the ground inbounds with both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands; and
      ( c ) maintains control of the ball after (a) and (b) have been fulfilled, until he has the ball long enough to clearly become a runner. A player has the ball long enough to become a runner when, after his second foot is on the ground, he is capable of avoiding or warding off impending contact of an opponent, tucking the ball away, turning up field, or taking additional steps (see 3-2-7-Item 2).

      Note: If a player has control of the ball, a slight movement of the ball will not be considered a loss of possession. He must lose control of the ball in order to rule that there has been a loss of possession.

    • Hypo Cycloid

      Thank you. In fact he also had both legs down and then his elbow before any movement of the ball. That is like a 3rd step!

    • John Franks

      I guess you can’t post links here, but this is unbelievably similar to the game where NE beat Houston on a last minute catch by Cooks where he goes to ground and the ball clearly moves and turns as he hits the ground. Either one of those doesn’t go their way and we are the 1 seed and they are the 3 right now. Pretty frustrating.

    • ABdropkick

      Exactly. He did part a and b, but not part c

    • gentry_gee

      Ok. Will do.
      Ten minutes later…wow, he stood up with the ball in his hand. And it was a dumb chick who made the call???

    • Mike Skinner

      I agree Allen should have been given a chance he is taller and faster then Davis. Do it on thrid down at least.

    • StolenUpVotes

      “Tucking the ball away”. Then he stretched for the EZ

    • Jeff C

      He was already over the plane of the end zone..Touchdown!!

    • Junaid Mahmud

      I think they have the same speed, but Allen is a bump and run type of guy and thats what we need on Gronk

    • #7

      Pats covered as 2.5 favorites. Obviously they don’t if that TD stands. Where was the money for this game? Did Vegas win or lose with this result? Total horsechit. It’s why so many people do not trust the NFL

    • FanInExile

      24 hour rule, gents. Mourn the thing until this time tomorrow, then it’s on to the next thing.

      We all have more important things to do this week than b*tch about non-penalties and overturned catches. We can take a day to do that…I know I will…but then it’s time for all of us – Steelers included – to take care of the next business at hand.

      And remember: We were that close without AB, Joe H and Vance. Sounds like we’ll get all of them back for the playoffs. I like our chances in NE with those three guys on the field.

    • Michael Cunningham

      If its Gronk it’s aTD .. end of story
      This is why the NFL is losing fans
      Inconsistent ruling , fines, suspensions and officiating
      it’s getting like Jonathan E and the damn Rollerball
      NUTS !!!

    • Jeff C

      I seriously hope the NFL realizes the consequences of their lack of knowledge.

    • Junaid Mahmud

      We need allen all the reps. really want him on Gronk, Honestly if theres anyone its him

    • Ian Carman

      A caller on SNR just brought up a great point. Any other play, in all of football, the ground cannot cause a fumble. Which means that the ground cannot be considered in the actions of the ball. However, in a pass it is the end-all be-all.

    • JohnB

      your opinion of his opinion doesn’t matter.

    • ABdropkick

      Nothing you do while falling to the ground in the process of the catch qualifies as a football move if you don’t maintain control of the ball when you hit the ground.

    • RJMcReady

      I’m hurt tonight, like we all are. Steeler Nation wanted that W so bad for symbolic reasons.

      Season isn’t over.

      We won our Division. Texans are our business now.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Alberto Riveron is a total tool….I cannot see that the ball is totally on the ground and I can see JJ’s hand underneath it. Like I have said before I just do not see enough to overturn this. If it was ruled incomplete I am on board but jeesh man….come on.

    • SixburghFan

      There is no clear evidence that his hand isn’t under it. The play should have stood as called.

    • SixburghFan

      The ball can be bobbled for 10 seconds before being caught, as long as it doesn’t touch the ground. There is no clear evidence it touched the ground. The play was called a touchdown. It should have stood as called. Troll 🙂

    • ABdropkick

      That’s actually not a good point, because you can’t fumble if you never had possession.

    • pcantidote

      I’ve yet to see a picture that shows the ball DEFINITIVELY on the ground. Can someone please point me to one to put me out of my misery.

    • #7

      Now you’re saying he never had possession? Are you an idiot?

    • pcantidote

      Exactly. It should have been ruled incomplete if it was called that way on the field. There was just nothing definitive. A moving ball in and of itself means nothing.

    • keneyeam

      Grimble’s play immediately after the James catch was not retained going to the ground as well. The ball clearly rolled out of bounds at 20 seconds after contact with defender or the ground. Inside of 2:00 the play should have been reviewed. There was no apparent football move. Ball was placed at the spot of the non catch and clock ran forcing Ben to run the next play. Should have been 3rd down from previous spot with clock stopped at 20 seconds. Alternately, if it were a fumble out of bounds by Grimble the clock should have started on the spot. Instead it was a referee hot mess to keep a Vegas point spread push. We are all suckers!!! Same call on consecutive play called differently.
      !

    • #7

      The NFL could easily end this foolishness by just saying if the ball crosses the goal line in possession it’s a score, whether it’s a runner, receiver, or a beer vendor. But they won’t because the league has become hot garbage

    • Ian Carman

      Weren’t you already identified as a troll?

    • Charles Haines

      This reminds me of the play at the plate in baseball. Runner steams home and catcher tags him, I believe the runner is out as soon as ball in glove touches him but, IF he can knock the ball out he’s safe. If a runner jumps over the pile it’s called a TD as soon as the ball breaks the plane…….so the flaw here is how the ball arrived at the goal line. In every other level of football, the play is over, TD, when JJ extends the ball over the goal line.

    • ABdropkick

      lol, sorry you don’t understand the rules

    • Applebite

      That Blown Call was epic. The twitter feed going against that Blown Call, is epic. The NFL was emphatically wrong with that call.

      Look, Stone Cold Steve Austin even said it was B.S. that was a TD. It’s enough to make you storm league office and beat some ass. That blown call was a middle finger to common sense football. They wanted a football move after the catch, what move exemplifies a football, more than reaching over the goal line with the ball in your hands?

      Enough with the PC garbage in the NFL. For years we all knew what was a catch, and what wasn’t. Calls like this, the one against Calvin Johnson vs the Bears, the Golden Tate TD vs the Bears, Dez Bryant vs the Packers, Randall Cobb vs the Cardinals, the NFL took what was logical about the game, and made it unquestionable goobly goop!

    • ABdropkick

      I just understand the rules.

    • Kevin artis

      It doesn’t work that way during a catch.

    • Will

      OK. First of all it looked like he had possession prior to crossing the goal line. So what happens is irrelevant after he breaks the plane.

      But since we don’t know when a catch is made anymore let’s say he didn’t have control and hit the ground and as we all saw the ball moved some. What I do NOT see is the ball touch the grass. I see his hand under the ball so how is it overturned?

      But I like coach Tomlins take. So what? It happened and we are moving on. No excuses, just gonna go about our business.

      Just wish we could have won it for #50.

    • CP72

      Where’s the angle that shows his hand wasn’t under the ball? Show me that and I’m good. Until then I will argue his right hand was under the ball.

    • CP72

      This is the argument…..needs to be indisputable evidence to overturn. Where’s that video?

    • Kevin artis

      I looked at the same video above. Look at his right hand when he catches it then stretches it over the goal line. His hand doesn’t go under the ball until he loses control when it hits the ground. The impact knocks his left hand off the ball where the back of that hand is on the ball.
      You have to maintain control through the ground. If it moves you better have a grip on the ball with both hands.

    • #7

      You said he “never” had possession, which would lead me to believe that you don’t understand rules or how to dress yourself in the morning

    • WreckIess

      I mean, by rule it’s correct, but does this really make sense to anyone logically? He caught it, brought it in, then extended it back out for the goal line all while falling down and with two feet plus a knee on the ground, but they say he didn’t catch it? Come on now.

    • SfSteeler

      so, close, so, ticky tack…not enough evidence cause his hand was under the ball and he had both hands on the ball…hate it!

    • Doug Andrews

      I don’t know Kevin his hand is underneath the football.

    • ABdropkick

      so ironic. He never had possession as it is defined by the NFL.

    • Applebite

      And if anyone wants to argue what a catch is, go and watch the Golden Tate TD against the Bears. They called that a TD, and he didn’t have his hands on the ball anywhere near as long as James did in the process. The League Rule Book needs an enema…

    • Will

      I try to be even minded and I know I’m biased but as you say…where is the video of the ball on the ground? I see it on top of his hand.

      Someone else might argue it moved cause it touched the ground. But there is no video evidence of that. It definitely moved, I cannot say for sure if it moved due to the ground hitting the ball or if the ground hit his hand and caused the ball to shift.

      Or at least I never saw that video which in defense of the replay guys they might have had.

      Either way though as coach said. It’s over. Time to regroup and move on.

    • #7

      And you don’t know what ironic means either, but hey keep going. You’re on a roll

    • nikki stephens

      well the interview Q&A is a lie and is wrong. so no matter how you want to twist it the answers of the official are a false recollection and contradict the rules.

    • Ian Carman

      I wasn’t stereotyping all trolls as not being able to comprehend rules and regulations. I didn’t mean to offend. I’m sure your stone bridge home is quite nice.

    • sdkeller72

      He caught the ball and went down short of the endzone (untouched), then stretched the ball into the endzone, where there is still no video evidence of the ball hitting the ground. To me it was a TD as soon as he reached the ball across the line. The NFL is a joke.

    • Will

      That’s what I saw. Except he is free to juggle the ball all he wants so long as the ball does not touch the ground.

      I did not see the ball touch the ground. You might assume it did and that caused the juggling but you need irrefutable video proof.

      The same would be true if they ruled it incomplete and Tomlin challenged it. There would be no irrefutable proof that James kept his hand under the ball and then gained possession…therefore it would have to be called incomplete BUT that’s not how they called it on the field lol.

    • nikki stephens

      And “he lost complete control” – really? Show me the still shot without referring to guessing that the right hand IS NOT between the ground and ball. Mr Ref and amateurs here, show me “lost complete control” And if he lost it, who had it – control? and can you prove it with visual evidence? NO you can’t and therefore according to the rules, its inconclusive- call on the field upheld.

    • AndreH

      If Sean Davis comes down with the INT then this would have been all for nothing. The Steelers probably walk away with the victory. But instead we let they officials and New York decide the game.

    • mokhkw

      Yea, that’s the big difference here that no-one wants to acknowledge, the runner vs receiver interpretation. If he was a RB on a run play, or a receiver had made a few steps after catching the ball and “established possession” then it would be a different outcome.

      Unfortunately he was untouched when the ball hit the ground after his elbow went down, if he had been touched it would have been a TD.

      Yes, the rule is flawed, but the ruling was 100% correct.

    • nikki stephens

      “A player who goes to the ground in the process of attempting to secure
      possession of a loose ball (with or without contact by an opponent) must
      maintain control of the ball until after his initial contact with the
      ground, whether in the field of play or the end zone. If he loses
      control of the ball, and the ball touches the ground before he regains
      control, there is no possession.” rule according to Siefert at ESPN. Even the experts got it wrong. Look at the video

    • nikki stephens

      At 22 seconds his knee is on the ground, HE DID maintain secure and
      control the ball UNTIL after his initial contact with the ground. But
      first, look he catches at 20 seconds and moves from catching with
      outstretched arms to move the ball to midsection (his numbers) THEN HE
      INSTANTLY stretches which if anything is a fumble.

      Look at this blind mans interview, look at answer one and two. It is a LIE of what
      happened. He did survive contact with the ball in FIRM possession. 1)
      catches outstretched with both hands and NO MOVEMENT. 2) brings ball to
      “numbers” or midsection. 3) Knee is “down” 4) stretches outward
      approximately 3/4 of a yard to end zone where with no DEFINITIVE CAMERA
      SHOT that shows right hand never dislodged and ball trapped on ground.
      This blind man says he lost it with initial contact with ground that is an
      outright lie. Now he would be correct if JJ had been standing the whole
      time. If you never saw the play but read his interpretation you would
      never know JJ survives and maintains control with initial hit on ground.

    • Rob S.

      If you watch his left elbow, it hits the ground and that’s what causes the ball to roll. it wasn’t any contact with the ground that made the ball move

    • nikki stephens

      JJ had 2 football recognized touches with the ground 1) first with knee
      and no one should deny the catch was ultra clean 20 second spin and turn
      with bounce of abdomen on the field. 2 RECOGNIZED touches of the
      field, not one like this “piece of you all know what” claims

    • Jerry Anthony Carbo II

      Watching this there are now 4 definitive reasons this is a catch. One a reeceiver possesses loong enough once in c intact with ground is able to tuck the ba ‘ll. Not only was he able to with two feet and one knee down. But he did so. From there he was as runner extends, TD. Two he possesses ther ball turns and lunges football move. Three possession is cvonsudered maintained if ball moves slightly four, the ball can touch ground if possession maintained and actually a fifth there is no definitive angle showing his hand not under the ball. At the very, very least impossible to overturn, but really ther evidence is clear CATCH AND TD – according to the NFL’s own rules.

    • Will

      I guess. But it’s a little ironic that you’re reading a comment section that is here for the purpose of providing opinions.

      And then even more ironic cause you then go on to provide an opinion.

    • Zach Ribel

      I can’t believe he actually fell

    • #7

      Only in the NFL can a guy named Jesse James get robbed

    • Chris92021

      I am wondering if JuJu, Jesse, and the other guys will be fined by the league for calling out the terrible rule and adjudication of the rule. Also looking to see if Shazier will get fined for his tweet. I am betting yes on all.

    • Dan

      Nah, he was going to the ground as he caught it and the rule is clear. The refs called it in accordance with the language of the rules. It’s the rule that is wrong. Really really really wrong. Been wrong for years and influenced the outcome of many cames. Needs to end this year!

    • Buccos9

      I now know how Raiders fans feel after the infamous “tuck rule”. The same team benefited then.

      After reading some of the comments, I agree that even if the rule itself is ridiculous, it is clear that James met the requirements of the rule. He maintained possession after his knee and legs made contact with the ground, then made a football move, a lunge, in clear possession of the ball. He was not “falling to the ground” trying to make a catch. The catch clearly had been made.

    • Shane Mitchell

      This is ignorant, this motion was separate from the catch, he already had control of the ball he isnt going to the ground trying to complete the catch, he is extending to get over the goalline, ignorance.

    • Chris92021

      If there is any football justice, the Bills will beat the Patriots on a fluky play next week and we will win out against Houston and Cleveland. Too bad Al Riveron and Roger Goodell don’t really care about justice.

    • Dan

      “after his initial contact with the ground”,
      there is NFL precedent that “after” means for about 30 seconds or so. In reality receiver must have full control of the ball until after he hits the ground, gets pounded by multiple defender, returns to his feet, then kneels and hands the ball to the ref with both hands. Then after a count of three Mississippi, the process of the catch is complete.

    • Dan

      There are many other examples over the last few years as well. It’s hideous.

    • ABdropkick

      The Grimble and James play are clearly different. Grimble tucks the ball away and takes another step after catching the ball and getting 2 feet down.

    • sdkeller72

      Wrong, he caught it, hit the ground short of the endzone and then stretched out after not being touched. Should have been judged as a runner. And I still haven’t seen a single shot of the ball hitting the ground. The NFL and their apologists are a joke.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      James tucked the ball away as well and had half his body down.

    • sdkeller72

      I want to see Brady laying on the ground clutching his knee.

    • Chris92021

      I would never root for injuries but I would not feel bad if that occurred.

    • Dan

      Preaching to the choir. I think too think that once your cross the plane of the goal the play should be over. But since he was going to the ground the process of the catch hadn’t been completed, and since he hadn’t finished catching it, he didn’t possess it, so no touchdown. So many teams have been screwed by this screwy rule. I had always hoped when it finally happened in a Steeler game that we would be the screwer and not the screwee. Anyway, your right, Tomlin’s response is appropriate. The rule change won’t happen in time to save this game. Hopefully this off season.

    • formayor

      Everyone is focused on this play but no one says anything about the passing interference on the interception.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Actually they didn’t apply the rule correctly even as written. The rule is written as follows:

      “If a player goes to the ground in the act of catching a pass (with or without contact by an opponent), he must maintain control of the ball until after his initial contact with the ground”

      The key word here is “initial”. James had the ball and pulled it into his chest (maintaining control) as his shin, knee, and hip were down. So the initial contact happened and control was maintained. There is no stipulation in the rule for how long a player must maintain control. Is it 2 seconds? Half a second? 4 seconds? He then reached for the goal line and the ball was bobbled after 2nd contact.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Because that play doesn’t happen if the refs don’t blow this call.

    • RJMcReady

      Gut wrenching

    • #7

      Lol oh yeah clearly. You just keep on going. Morons gonna moron.

    • RJMcReady

      We had 6

    • Larry Kraus

      While I’m not happy about the mo td ruling that’s not the play that really pissed me off. If the refs refuse to throw a flag on the patriots when it will definitely be refused they won’t when it will be accepted and actually help the other team. Bryant had his left arm held before during and after his td catch but no flags at all. This from the refs that lead the league in throwing flags? 6 for 78 against the HOME team. 2 for 4 against the VISITORS? Hard to believe from a group of flag happy refs don’t you think?

    • sdkeller72

      Not worth talking about, we all know the NFL doesn’t like the refs making game changing decisions at the end of games. LMAO

    • ABdropkick

      I’m sure they are nice people. You shouldn’t call them names just because they don’t understand the rules

    • EdJHJr

      And there is a cow utter growing out of the back of his neck

    • melblount

      There are none.

    • ABdropkick

      He has to control the ball until his whole body is down.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      That isn’t what the rules say.

    • sdkeller72

      Do you have a photo or video of the ball touching the ground?

    • francesco

      Since when have the Steelers blown anybody out?!

    • Pitfan0513

      Its all over, this is how we remember this season. So close but yet so far away.

    • sdkeller72

      Officiating is how the league rigs the games and it’s the main reason their ratings are tanking. We have eyes, they must think we’re all idiots, I guess their ratings prove otherwise.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I thought the ground couldn’t cause a fumble? Or was the lunge over the goal line not considered a football move? I believe you are a runner, and no longer in the process of making the catch, once you make a football move? This is a travesty, and honestly I’ve lost my interest in football after this. How the refs could give away a season by overturning a touchdown on a highly questionable replay is beyond me.

    • Mike Lloyd

      That’s what I thought. Im sick inside.

    • SixburghFan

      Dropkick refuses to answer this question because he knows he is wrong and/or is trolling!

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      and what makes you believe the refs won’t give away the next Steelers vs P*ts playoff game? I don’t know about you, but I’m done. I can’t even believe I tuned in to see how everyone reacted to this nonsense.

    • Chris92021

      Don’t worry, y’all. We are still going to go 13-3 and get home field advantage. We will be thanking Buffalo again for the 2nd time in 3 years.

    • Mike Lloyd

      I can’t stand it anymore.
      Whole seasons swing and change on calls that are TDs in some games, and not TDs in other games.

      The NFL is great entertainment. They’ve screwed with the rules so much however…nobody can tell what is and what isn’t a TD, a tackle, a fumble, a reception.

      This team outplayed the Patriots offensively. LeVeon Bell and the offensive line controlled this game.

      What a shame. What a shame.

    • L Garou

      Bottom line. Full stop. Ben should never have thrown that bonehead pass..

    • TsarPepe

      OK, forget about whether this was the right call or the wrong call. What makes me sick is that this endless looking at HD replays is killing the game. It’s impossible to be happy about a play anymore, because several idiots are about to look at it for 5 minutes and tell you whether you’re allowed to celebrate. The amount of flags and replays is littering and stinking up the entire experience. Ridiculous and shameful.

    • Edward Dentzel

      What the rule is really doing is changing the definition of what is actually “in play”.

      Imagine a different scenario where JJ is actually in the end zone. He catches the ball. Ball is across the goal line. Two feet on the ground and JJ is falling. He secures the ball as he is falling. He goes to the ground and the ball is secure–it’s a TD. Now imagine if a defender comes in and hits JJ as he is falling with the ball secured. What if the ball pops out? He’s already had possession before getting hit. The ball is across the goal line. His feet are in bounds. Now, in the real world, that’s STILL a TD AND it’s a late hit. But in NFL land, it’s an incomplete pass and NOT a late hit because the offensive player is still considered “in play”. Now, how can an offensive player still considered to be “in play” if he’s with possession of a ball, two feet down in the end zone?!?!?!? Moreover, if the standard is that for a catch to be complete he must make a “football move”, how can an offensive player make a “football move” with possession of the ball in the end zone . . . he’s IN THE END ZONE!!!! There is no reason for him to jump/dive/run/etc anymore. The play should be dead at that point!!!! That’s the way it’s always been in football until this football move thing popped up in recent times.

      It gets worse if you think about the sidelines. Same scenario. JJ catches ball two feet in. Secures the catch. Falls out of bounds. Holds on to the ball. It’s a catch. But imagine this. JJ catches ball with both feet in. And is falling out of bounds. He sticks one arm out to brace his fall. A defender comes in and hits him AFTER the arm touches out of bounds but BEFORE JJ hits the ground. And . . . the ball comes out. In the real world, that’s still a catch AND a late hit. But in NFL land, it’s a late hit but NOT a catch. Why? Because JJ didn’t secure the ball the whole way to the ground. So . . . the defense, although it may get a 15 yard penalty for a late hit, will actually benefit if the pass play is anything longer than 15 yards because it results in an incomplete pass. What the rule does is it actually puts out of bounds “in play” . . . because a play can still be decided DESPITE the player already touching out of bounds. THAT is dangerous.

      And I’m sure all of you can come up with all sorts of permutations that show how inconsistent and dangerous this “football move” and “play continuation” thing is.

    • thechamp

      JJ shoudl’ve held on to the ball better to be honest or at least kept the hand underneath the ball.
      you knew refs were on pats side 🙂

    • If JJ catches the ball prior to the goalline makes a football move its a catch. He then crosses the line it is a td. End of play. The only way it matters is if JJ was already in the endzone then he has to make the catch and demonstrate control to the ground for the TD. The ball moving or touching the ground AFTER the ball crosses the goalline does not matter and would only matter for a catch attempt inside the endzone as the only factors involved with what actually happened are : Was it a catch? Yes and even tony Corrente said so above. Did the ball break the plain of the goalline? Yes we all can see that it did. So Touchdown.

      Just as in Antonio Browns td there was a catch and the ball crossed the plain. If a Raven would of came it and say took the ball from his outstretched hand after the fact it wouldnt matter because once the ball crosses the plain it is ruled td the play is dead.

    • keneyeam

      Actually it was Ha-Bay not Grimble that fumbled out of bounds.

    • Don

      First of all, I’m not certain that the ball touched the ground. It’s possible, but no replay view is clear enough to overrule the call on the field.

      Furthermore, the ball is allowed to touch the ground if the player still maintains control. And I argue that he did. His right hand never left the ball, and even as his left hand twisted off the ball, he still kept control of it with his arm. Watch as he gets up: He doesn’t look down at the ball to regain his hold on it. He comes up, ball securely in his hand, ready to celebrate his game winner. We’ve seen in the past that “control of the ball” can include pinning it with one hand against your helmet or even with both hands against the back of your leg as you do a somersault in the air. James had no less control of it than either of those examples.

      Lastly, aside from interpreting the details of an arcane rule, anyone looking at this can instinctively see that it’s a catch. As some have noted, even in Riveron’s explanation of why it was NOT a complete pass, he states that Ben “completes the pass.” That’s another example that it’s fundamentally a catch, rule or no rule. This is a clear indication that it’s a bad rule and not accomplishing what it’s supposed to. It’s only complicating matters and creating confusion for all involved.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Here’s what’s maddening. In the Oak-Dallas game, Roberts (#10) of Oakland catches a ball, but is bobbling it as it touches the ground. It’s ruled a catch. It’s chalenged. It’s clear the ball is moving. Plain as day. It’s equally clear the ball touches the ground. And yet the call isn’t overturned. They had clearer evidence than what they had with the James catch.

      Just frustrating to lose like that.

      Of course, we still had a chance to make another play and didn’t. Boy, this will sting for a bit.

    • heath miller

      that is absolutely terrible .. the most unsportsman thing i have ever hurt .. wishing injury on tom brady … thats terrible .. and whats terrible is that you wish it only on brady and not brady, gronk and belicheat… if u are gonna hope for injury … hope right lol

    • Code Warrior

      I love the Steelers but I hate the NFL.

    • keneyeam

      The play after jj play should have been reviewed. Clock stopped.

    • #7

      Doesn’t matter. The Steelers had no chance in overtime. The line was covered. Pats were winning that game at that point no matter what. If Rogers had caught that TD pass, a mysterious late flag would have flown. Holding on somebody…anybody. That game was a work

    • ND_Steel

      I wish it were so, but Buffalo is laughable against the Pats. I’d be happy to eat these words.

    • Jeremy McClurg

      Whats crazy is I don’t think the ball ever touched the ground.

    • ND_Steel

      Pffftt….playoffs haven’t even started. We got this.

    • sdkeller72

      Please show me a photo or video evidence that his hand wasn’t underneath the ball. Something the NFL refers to as “irrefutable evidence”.

    • pittfan

      I don’t care. Games over. On to the Texans. Win out and we’re the 2 seed. Pray for Buffalo to smash the chowderheads and we’re back on top.

    • Junaid Mahmud

      So mad took another shower and thought about the game in there.

    • #7

      The Steelers could win the next 10 Super Bowls and the crock of chit that happened today will still piss me off

    • sdkeller72

      it’s not crazy – it didn’t.

    • melblount

      By current NFL rules and process, I do NOT think it was a catch. I am NOT surprised it was overturned, though I have not yet seen a replay or photo that conclusively shows JJ’s fingers we NOT under the ball.

      That said, I have NO idea how JJ allowed himself to bobble that ball and in doing so, allowed the call to be overturned.

    • Pitfan0513

      ITS ALL OVER!!!

    • sdkeller72

      And they think their ratings are tanking because of protests LMAO. Their stupid catch rule for different positions and shoddy officiating has far more to do with their rating’s problems than the Kap protests.

    • nikki stephens

      I have not yet seen a replay or photo that conclusively shows JJ’s fingers we NOT under the ball – EXACTLY duh you just sinked your first comment. Without CONCLUSIVE proof – you keep the call on the field

    • sdkeller72

      Do you have any photo or video evidence? You know something the NFL requires to overturn a call.

    • sdkeller72

      GUARANTEED!!!

    • ND_Steel

      There are many many plays to talk about. Not getting a first down. Eli was wide open past the sticks. Not going for it on fourth and one (I would have considered it). Not doubling Gronk the whole last drive. Not doubling Gronk on the 2 pt conversion (very egregious as we would have only needed a fg instead of the TD!). Juju not cutting to the outside vice going up the field potentially saving the TO. JJ not holding on to the ball (or did he?). DHB not getting out of bounds. Ben not throwing it low such that only the WR had a shot at it. Not running an outside route to begin with. Not discussing the last two play calls during the review. And finally not getting a call at the end as Eli was tackled as he went by. Lots of chances to put this one away.

    • StillerzHaterzAmuseMe

      Tough, tough loss.

    • ND_Steel

      +1…100%

    • nikki stephens

      Hey let’s just agree on this, read the crapente Q and A above. Zero in on Q1, 2, 3 answers. They aren’t what happened. They are wrong recollections, readings, or rule reasoning. HIs knee was first contact with the ground which he survived cleanly, and secondly, if he lost “complete” control – show me a picture. Show me proof.

      If you can’t accurately and truthfully explain what actually happened then, you have NO BUSINESS OVERTURNING THE CALL. NONE.

      And that should be agreeable to all the “want to be fairminded high and mighty” trying to squeeze logic out of this travesty.

    • sdkeller72

      R-I-G-G-E-D!!!

    • nikki stephens

      oh btw, still looking for “complete” control in the rules as per rewarding a player with a TD?

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      “Irrefutable Evidence” is what is necessary to overturn a call on the field. This isn’t a court of law. We’re not looking for ‘reasonable doubt.’ There must be incontrovertible proof in order to overturn a call. No such proof exists from what I’ve seen.

    • nikki stephens

      Bingo, and no NE player or fan would be bitching because they all recognized there wasn’t proof to overturn. Oppps we are talking about cryin lyin marsha brady. Maybe he would of…

    • He lost complete control of the ball? That confirms that we got screwed.

    • I saw that too! Talk about rubbing salt in the wound!

    • WE WON THAT F**KING GAME! F**K ROGER GOODELL AND F**K ROBERT KRAFT!

    • Lil Smitty

      By this interpretation of the rule, a receiver could run fifty yards, slip, fall and fumble the ball and call would be incomplete. SMH

    • sdkeller72

      How the F#$% is a catch NOT a catch when it never touches the ground? This is proof these games are rigged and it’s the EXACT reason the NFL’s rating are in the crapper not the Kap protests.

    • sdkeller72

      Yep I’m still waiting for a photo or video proof of the ball hitting the ground. So much for irrefutable evidence.

    • blue

      Other than watching the Steelers games, I’m done watching the NFL after this one.

    • Doug McFee

      I am thoroughly disillusioned with the NFL.

    • thechamp

      What i am really afraid is that after today’s game
      billicheat will come up with genius game plan to stop pitt for the afc championship
      while tomlin, haley, butler will go with exact same game plan an get annihilated

    • LucasY59

      he tries really hard to explain himself but that doesnt change the fact that he has screwed two teams out of wins against the pats (Kraft is gonna send him a good Christmas present)

      my biggest issue is that he overturned the call on the field, and IMO there is not irrefutable evidence that James didnt catch it, there are some things that make everyone question the catch, but not enough to prove that he let it hit the ground (the ball moving doesnt mean it touched the ground…asking the impossible, I know its not the rule but IMO as soon as the ball crossed the plane of the goal line it was a TD regardless of what happened after, he made a move of reaching, which is enough to say its a catch and anything after that is unconsequential…ground cant cause a fumble)

      totally pissed that the cheaters (with help from zebras) stole the game, but I also think the Steelers with Brown and Haden will beat them in a rematch (even if its in NE, the only way they can lose is if they have to beat the refs again also)

    • firefromheaven

      What’s stupid is he caught the ball, completely possessed it. Then he made a “football move” by stretching to put the ball over the goal line. This is clearly a violation of the rule. Should have been a touchdown.

    • firefromheaven

      He made a “football move” after he possessed the ball by stretching out over the goal line. That’s why it was an incorrect call. Once he “made a football move” it should have been a catch.

    • Roger Wesley

      that rule that the receiver has to have control of the ball all the way too the ground and thru it needs to be changed. needs to be changed to possession when crossing the goal line. 2. the rule of if you fumble ball in field and it goes out of endzone it is a touch back for other team needs to be changed to possession of ball where you fumbled no where else on field is that the case you fumble out of bounds at the 20 its still your ball. THESE ARE THE TWO RULES THAT NEED TO BE CHANGED BECAUSE THEY DON’T MAKE ANY SENSE

    • treeher

      Everybody in the world knows he caught the ball. This is BS of the highest order.

    • thechamp

      as i said, NFL and refs are on pats side 🙂
      ball moving at the end of the catch was enough excuse for em

    • 570toHero

      When some jerkoff like this has to make a video on why this play was not a TD, you know it was a TD. Why doesn’t he do this for every penalty and incomplete pass, etc.?

    • 570toHero

      Knee down becomes a runner.

    • NCSteel

      Neither does yours

    • letownia

      The homerism in the comments is ridiculous. This is 100% NOT A CATCH. It clearly moves as it hits a ground and for years this has been a key element in determining a catch. The NFL rulebook is sometimes very convoluted and difficult to understand, but this is 100% NOT A CATCH. Easy ruling… take off your homer glasses. Sheesh…

    • NCSteel

      Then why was the TD referenced by Grimble not overturned. I usually will stand by the decision but this has become such arbitrary BS that you can’t say “100 %” correct like you know beyond a shadow of a doubt. I’m “100 %” certain that if we look, and not that hard, we can find other examples besides Grimbles. Can you say with “100%” certainty why those TD’s stand and others don’t ? Of course you can’t. Not with “100 %” certainty.
      You know why ?
      Cause it’s arbitrary BS. The ruling should be the same “100%” of the time. Since they’re not, it’s “100%” nonsense that the NFL has to double talk through, thats why you need a frigging letter from the officiating crew to cover their decision.
      Don’t give us that “100%” stuff when Dave has already pulled up an example
      of the same play not being overturned. Immediately that makes it less than “100 %”.

    • NCSteel

      While I think that we were absolutely robbed by an arbitrary decision. I agree with your thoughts and have referenced it a couple of times in other opinion threads in different stories. YOU DON’T PLAY SCARED TOMLIN/HALEY !!!
      That entire series was so severely botched, you’re up, at home and need to drive the final stake through the heart. Instead you let Dracula up and out of the coffin. I was so ticked about that. Still am. It was about 3-5 minutes to early to be playing run the clock out. If I knew that, why did they not. I could see that scenario playing out and said it to a couple at the time.
      “Why are they playing like they’re afraid to win” ?
      Damnit anyway.

    • NCSteel

      Why then can Dave find an example of the same type catch NOT being overturned without even having to go outside of Steelers highlights ?

      Lets stop that take right here and now.
      It is ARBITRARY !

      It may not have been meant to “cheat the Steelers” specifically out of a big game, but it is an arbitrary call. The footage in this article alone proves it.

    • NCSteel

      Dude, stop now.
      Go watch the other video footage of Grimble and tell us why you’re so all fired up to take up the case for the NFL and it’s nonsense officiating ?

      It was a BS “I think we’ll call it this way this time” tupe of call. Typical arbitrary crap.

      Quit with the hand under/not under BS and acknowledge that it can go either way.

      Thats why everyone sits around on friggin’ pins and needles while they review it. Because you have no idea which way they’ll go “this time”.

      C’mon man. Really. Let’s just say it, be pissed and move right the hell on. The team was on the ass end of the call “this time”.

      Next week, same play..who knows ?

      Thats the damn truth and thats why you can’t stand up for that BS

    • NCSteel

      As good an interpretation as the BS “cover our asses” letter the NFL put out.

    • Conserv_58

      I don’t think that I’ve felt worse about a loss than I do with this one. The way this game ended will stick in Steelers Nation’s minds for a long time.

      The Steelers made too many drive killing and momentum changing penalties that contributed to the final outcome. On the other side, I was livid watching the patriots’ OL blatantly holding and not once did they get flagged for it. No one can convince most football fans that there isn’t a bias toward the patriots.

    • Conserv_58

      Understanding and interpreting them are based on the eye of the beholder and that is precisely the cruxt of the argument.

    • Conserv_58

      The mere fact that patriots fans have the nerve to complain in the first place is patently absurd.

    • Scott

      Correct. He was technically a runner after securing the catch.

    • Scott

      He was a runner.

    • Scott

      He did, he was a runner.

    • Kevin Artis

      The Grimble catch against the Bengals comes to mom.

    • Kevin Artis

      I’m not saying I agree with the BS. I’m not defending the NFL. The rule is the rule and I hate it. The rule for making a catch is ridiculous.
      Grimble catch proves that it’s arbitrary.

    • ND_Steel

      That’s what logic will tell us.

    • Ray

      Dude once his knee hit the ground that’s maintaining possession then elbow. After that all you got to do is break the plane

    • ND_Steel

      Same freaking NY office making the call too. Short memory…

    • Andy Pappas

      These stupid rules have made me HATE this league. Romo was laughing about it being a clear TD. Then as time wore on he started to possibly question. Also how was Artie Burns called for PI when Bryant was clearly being held as he caught his TD.

    • Romel Roze

      Initially I said the call was right but I was wrong. We were robbed!!!!!
      Avatar
      Romel Roze Will
      34 minutes ago
      OMG….the referee and the NFL robbed the Steelers!!!

      I couldn’t sleep last night thinking about this game and then I started thinking about the Calvin Johnson and Dez Bryant play and the rule. That is when I realized we got robbed!!!

      Jesse James clearly had possession of the football and made a football move by turning and reaching the ball over the goal line for a TD WITHOUT being contacted. That is a TD.

      There was no defender contacting him as he was going to the ground that really would cause him to maintain possession of the ball through the catch process. He clearly made a football move to score. OMG!!! Clearly highway robbery.

    • deuce_seven

      His knee was down (initial contact with ground) , but not touched by a defender, before he crossed the goal line. No incontrovertible evidence his hand wasn’t underneath the ball.You have to really work hard to overturn the call on the field.

    • RJMcReady

      Caught it, knee hits ground, turns, reaches for goaline breaks plain.

      100% Catch, TD.

      Take your homerism glasses off. Sheesh

    • Spock_101

      You have to catch the pass first. He trapped the ball.

    • Spock_101

      He did not establish the catch.

      A fumble would be different. A runner already has control of the ball when breaking the plane.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Correct – and there was NO defender touching him throughout. A total BS call.

    • Spock_101

      Simple. Grimble established the catch before he entered the endzone. James did not establish a catch.

    • Bradys_Dad

      We just need to go to Foxboro and punch these Cheaters square in the face in a few weeks. Let them know that enough is enough of this bull. Their reign can only end when we stand up to them and kick their behinds and where better to that than in their own backyard.

    • SouthernSteel

      Insanity….why is a catch under 2 minutes different than a catch for the other 58 minutes…..

    • Spock_101

      Then you need glasses.

    • Spock_101

      There is difference between Grimble’s TD and James’.

    • Spock_101

      But James didn’t make a football move.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      He did when he motioned to tuck it…BS call

    • Last season when we played the Ravens on Christmas, Antonio Brown stretched his arm out and broke the plane and it was a TD. So you’re telling me if Antonio Brown crosses the goal line with the ball, but then drops it after he brings it back into his body that it’s no longer a TD? BULLSH*T! Jesse James broke the plane with control of the ball. THAT is a TD! End of story!

      I have one message and one message only for the New England Cheatriots, Robert Kraft, Roger Goodell and last night’s officiating crew! F U !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • MJK

      control ball broke the plain over, we can beat them again at their place cant wait!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Omar

      The NFL is the WWE. The refs control the game via NFL front office. They can decide who wins and who loses pretty easily. The NFL wanted a close game and thought Pitts offense was too strong and needed to make it fair. So, no calls of PI ever on NE. On the JJ TD it was TD, he made a football move and then crossed the plane. At best it is a fumble. But, they wanted to get this game into overtime. It would hype up tha next meeting for ratings. They didn’t expect Steelers to get intercepted. But, the NFL is a for profit business and ratings sell. The next match will be so hyped up.

    • corduroyninja

      I thought it was a football move. In the first video at 4 seconds he has secured the ball and made the catch. He then pushes forward from the ground to make the TD. If anything it was a catch and fumble. Follow the trajectory of the ball. He makes the catch, then extends for more yardage from the ground.

    • paltel

      No it is not 100% correct. It was ruled a catch and TD, thus the ruling to overturn must be indisputable. Until the NFL shows me that it indisputably touched the ground, it was a catch and the NFL cheated to satisfy the gambling interests in Vegas. The only flaw is poor judgement, yours and the NFLs. Rules only work when cheating is not in play.

    • Chad Weiss

      I just watched it I am missing the ball hit the ground and appears to me Jesse’s hands were between ground and ball the whole time imo.

      Also idk how holding against Rogers wasn’t called on the Ben interception but I don’t know how it wasn’t called on Bryant touchdown either. Four yards in penalty for Pat’s that’s amazing. Steelers penalties hurt them at the worse times

    • Jim Foles

      Davis (58) will not be suspended for the blindside head to only the head hit on GB WR Adams.. That will complete the weekend on NFL rules and the Steelers..

    • Intense Camel

      Regardless of the rule there wasn’t enough evidence to overturn a TD call. Absolute bs.

    • Intense Camel

      Forever

    • ducious

      exactly. it was “probably” the right call. But it’s really not 100% conclusive. If they had called it incomplete on the field there was no way they could overturn it to complete. And we Steeler fans would have bitched but we’d have accepted it. (maybe lol)

    • Stevie D

      Looks like Jessie James caught the ball made football move by extending it over the goal. If anything should have been ruled touchdown and fumble recovery.

    • paltel

      Lugging toward the end zone is a football move. You have very faulty logic for one that is touting himself as Spock like. What a ridiculous comparison.

    • paltel

      You’re still full of manure, no matter how many times you repeat your drivel.

    • paltel

      Grimble’s catch is not relevant. Comparing the two is a false comparison used to rationalize fiction.

    • Renohightower

      ball rolled deal with it-steelers fan

    • StillersInThe6

      uhh, yes, it was. if he had complete control of the ball while making his stretch, i don’t think the ball would have came loose and hit the ground. had he simply not allowed the ball to hit the ground, we win the game. the real fact of this entire thing is players (and fans) KNOW this…we’ve seen it time and time again in last couple seasons. player must maintain control as he goes to ground. he did not.. i understand the frustration – i’m no less of a Steelers fan and hate the patriots just as much as anyone else. but he needed to maintain control there.

    • paltel

      You obviously have an ax to grind, which is why you repeatedly vomit your nonsense. You need a brain that functions properly, glasses would not help you.

    • paltel

      It leave the interpretation in the hands of some suit that did not even attend the game. It also gives them plenty time to consult with Vegas to make sure they got point spread correct.

    • John Pennington

      Jesse James should buy a jugmachine and work on catching the football.Its not his fault I blame the rule.It should be the same as it is for running backs.With that said he has to put more work in on catching the ball.Not saying he doesn’t but he has to improve catching the football thats his job and he needs to put more time in go to a camp but do something.

    • Roger Wesley

      show me the angle that showed the ball hitting the ground ! ! his hand was underneath at all times was a catch refs need to be consistent. in raiders- cowboy games had similar situation and it was upheld

    • Jim Foles

      It was a TD before the hands and ball hit the ground… It took new york 5 minutes to figure out the seeding implications of the TD or non TD.. They chose the non TD.

    • Paul Cupido

      His hand is under the ball. His hand is under the ball! His hand. Is. Under. The. BALLL!!!!!

    • Paul Cupido

      You mean he didn’t establish the catch when his hand was under the ball?

    • TsarPepe

      I want to watch FOOTBALL, not REPLAYS!

    • DJ

      With these stupid catch or not a catch plays I always think of the Chappelle’s Show skit about how Everything is different in Slow Motion. I mean if you slow it down frame by frame you could always make a case for the ball “moving.” So his left hand slips but he seems to keep the ball pinned to his left hand while squeezing with his right hand. I’m sorry but I just don’t get how there is conclusive evidence that JJ A)lost control of the ball & B)the ball touched the ground.

    • Darko714

      Maybe we should look at over/under at kickoff for the most logical explanation.

    • Darko714

      When does it stop being “during” a catch?

    • Darko714

      That’s illogical.

    • Kevin Artis

      The rule is interpreted as this: You have to survive the ground during the catch.
      It doesn’t matter if his knee or elbow is on ground unless he was touched

      Rules for a runner is different from rules for a pass catcher unless he clearly establishes himself as a runner.

      What I’m hearing now is the refs might of interpreted the rule wrong.

      But nobody knows what’s a catch anymore.

    • Axel

      Yet a runner can basically throw the ball across the goal line for a TD. Watch J.Stewarts TD…Panthers vs saints. What a joke

    • Axel

      The difference between Grimble and James catch was simply this…….Grimble vs the Bengals, James vs the Pats

    • Any players who is going to the ground while making a catch must maintain ball possession through ground impact and James did not do that. His knee hitting the ground is irrelevant, Sure the rule may be flawed, but by the wording of the rule, as much as well all hate it, the refs made the correct call.

    • He is going to the ground, the motion to tuck it is irrelevant. He has to maintain possession all the ball to the ground and its clear he didn’t. I don’t like either but it is what it is.

    • I highly doubt that will happen.

    • Arlen Specter

      You’ve got to control the ball all the way to the ground. He didn’t. Not a catch. Pretty simple actually. The ball left his grasp.

    • Darko714

      I had to upvote you, Kevin Artis. Your explanation is far better than anything I’ve heard from the NFL. I’m still not convinced, however.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I highly hope that you’re wrong.

    • Me too.