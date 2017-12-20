Watch: Tomlin & Haley Mic’d Up For Steelers Final Two Plays Against Patriots

The final few plays of the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday loss to the New England Patriots were certainly nerve-racking for fans of the team. However,as you can see in the video below from the Turning Point, those final few plays were also nerve-racking for Steelers coaches and especially head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

“It’s second down we got no timeouts, if it’s in the field of play, we got to play,” Tomlin said to Haley. “You follow me? You got me?”

More coming.

#Steelers Tomlin and Haley on final play pic.twitter.com/prZ0nKol3j — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) December 20, 2017

"Give him a play! He can't clock it! Give him a play. We're not clocking it."

Mike Tomlin, via @NFLFilms, before Ben Roethlisberger's interception. QB perspetive from @kurt13warner on #UpToTheMinute @nflnetwork 4pm ET. pic.twitter.com/mb6HowHsgg — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 20, 2017

Below is what transpired on the field after Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey was tackled in bounds on the second down play. You can see how much time was used before the next snap happened.

Tomlin after DHB is tackled: “It’s in the field of play. Give him a call! Not clock, not clock. Give him a play. He can’t clock it. Give him a play, we’re not clocking it.”

You can match this up behind the Tomlin/Haley video I just posted. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/LdIyGxW4Hk — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) December 21, 2017