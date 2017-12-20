Hot Topics

    Watch: Tomlin & Haley Mic’d Up For Steelers Final Two Plays Against Patriots

    By Dave Bryan December 20, 2017 at 07:06 pm

    The final few plays of the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday loss to the New England Patriots were certainly nerve-racking for fans of the team. However,as you can see in the video below from the Turning Point, those final few plays were also nerve-racking for Steelers coaches and especially head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

    “It’s second down we got no timeouts, if it’s in the field of play, we got to play,” Tomlin said to Haley. “You follow me? You got me?”

    More coming.

    Below is what transpired on the field after Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey was tackled in bounds on the second down play. You can see how much time was used before the next snap happened.

    Tomlin after DHB is tackled: “It’s in the field of play. Give him a call! Not clock, not clock. Give him a play. He can’t clock it. Give him a play, we’re not clocking it.”

    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • The Chin

      Guess I’m not moving on. Lol

    • The Chin

      Guess I’m not moving on. Lol

    • Kevin Reich

      Think blame is goning to be on Ben trying the stupid fake spike.

    • Kevin Reich

      Think blame is goning to be on Ben trying the stupid fake spike.

    • The Chin

      Guess I’m not moving on. Lol

    • Dubb Betts

      Wtf was Haley doing?

    • Rob S.

      Such a dumb throw on 2nd down. Had plenty of time to think about it and just throw it out of bounds. No reason to complete that pass.

    • PA2AK_

      Lol what?