Will Antonio Brown Play Monday Night? – Steelers Use Of Questionable Tag Through 11 Games

All eyes will be on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown prior to the team’s Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals being as he ended the week listed as questionable on the injury report because of a toe injury. While Brown is currently considered by many to be a game-time decision Monday night, the Steelers use of the questionable tag through 11 games played doesn’t leave much optimism that Brown will ultimately play against the Bengals.

According to official NFL injury reports filed by the Steelers this season, players ended a week listed as questionable a total of 17 times. Only 4 times did one of those questionable players wind up dressing and playing in a game.

Now, the numbers are a little bit skewed, however, as Steelers linebacker James Harrison has ended a week listed as questionable twice this season and he ultimately sat out the ensuing game. You could probably argue that Harrison would have been a healthy scratch regardless and the same can probably go for tackle Jerald Hawkins back in Week 3.

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is one of the four players who bucked the questionable tag this season and that happened back in Week 5 when he was added to the team’s injury report on a Saturday because of an illness. Guard Ramon Foster, safety Sean Davis and safety Mike Mitchell all also bucked the questionable tag this season with the latter doing so just last Sunday night.

At the latest, we’ll know if Brown will ultimately play Monday night 90 minutes prior to the game kicking off as that’s when the team releases their list of seven inactive players.

Steelers questionable players this season and if they played:

Week 1: OLB Bud Dupree (no)

Week 2: TE Vance McDonald (no), DE Stephon Tuitt (no), S J.J. Wilcox (no)

Week 3: T Jerald Hawkins (no), DE Stephon Tuitt (no)

Week 4: S Sean Davis (yes), G Ramon Foster (yes), T Marcus Gilbert (no), OLB James Harrison (no), S Mike Mitchell (no)

Week 5: WR Martavis Bryant (yes)

Week 6: G Ramon Foster (no)

Week 11: OLB James Harrison (no), TE Vance McDonald (no), S Mike Mitchell (no)

Week 12: S Mike Mitchell (yes)

Week 13: WR Antonio Brown (?)