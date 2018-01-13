Hot Topics

    2017 NFL Divisional Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

    By Dave Bryan January 13, 2018 at 04:02 pm

    Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

    Divisional – Playoff GamesLineDave BryanDavid Todd
    Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles 4:35 PM ET (SAT)Eagles +3Falcons -3Falcons -3
    Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots 8:15 PM ET (SAT)Patriots -13.5Patriots -13.5Patriots -13.5
    New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 4:40 PM ET (SUN)Vikings -5Saints +5Saints +5
    Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:05 PM ET (SUN)Steelers -7Steelers -7Steelers -7
    Steelers Game Final Score PredictionSteelers 24-9Steelers 27-12
    Wildcard Week Results1-32-2
    2017 Results130-130122-138

     

     

