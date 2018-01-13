2017 NFL Divisional Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.
Week 1 Picks
Week 2 Picks
Week 3 Picks
Week 4 Picks
Week 5 Picks
Week 6 Picks
Week 7 Picks
Week 8 Picks
Week 9 Picks
Week 10 Picks
Week 11 Picks
Week 12 Picks
Week 13 Picks
Week 14 Picks
Week 15 Picks
Week 16 Picks
Week 17 Picks
Wildcard Week Picks
|Divisional – Playoff Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|David Todd
|Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles 4:35 PM ET (SAT)
|Eagles +3
|Falcons -3
|Falcons -3
|Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots 8:15 PM ET (SAT)
|Patriots -13.5
|Patriots -13.5
|Patriots -13.5
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 4:40 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -5
|Saints +5
|Saints +5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -7
|Steelers -7
|Steelers -7
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 24-9
|Steelers 27-12
|Wildcard Week Results
|1-3
|2-2
|2017 Results
|130-130
|122-138