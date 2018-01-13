2017 NFL Divisional Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & David Todd

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host David Todd and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread and we post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below.

Week 1 Picks

Week 2 Picks

Week 3 Picks

Week 4 Picks

Week 5 Picks

Week 6 Picks

Week 7 Picks

Week 8 Picks

Week 9 Picks

Week 10 Picks

Week 11 Picks

Week 12 Picks

Week 13 Picks

Week 14 Picks

Week 15 Picks

Week 16 Picks

Week 17 Picks

Wildcard Week Picks

Divisional – Playoff Games Line Dave Bryan David Todd Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles 4:35 PM ET (SAT) Eagles +3 Falcons -3 Falcons -3 Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots 8:15 PM ET (SAT) Patriots -13.5 Patriots -13.5 Patriots -13.5 New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 4:40 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -5 Saints +5 Saints +5 Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:05 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -7 Steelers -7 Steelers -7 Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 24-9 Steelers 27-12 Wildcard Week Results 1-3 2-2 2017 Results 130-130 122-138