    2017 South Side Questions: How Will Steelers Better Handle Jaguars’ CB Duo?

    By Matthew Marczi January 10, 2018 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward the Super Bowl is now well under way with the Pittsburgh Steelers back practicing at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, still informally referred to as the ‘South Side’ facility. With the regular season standing in their way on the path to a Lombardi, there will be questions for them to answer along the way.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions during the preseason and through training camp, but much of the answer-seeking ends in the regular season, and teams simply have to make do with what they have available to them. Still, there will always be questions for us.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring the developments for as long as they push on through the postseason, looking for the answers as we evaluate the makeup of the Steelers on their way back to the Super Bowl, after reaching the AFC Championship game last season for the first time in more than half a decade.

    Question: How will the Steelers find greater success against the Jaguars’ cornerback duo than the first time around?

    If the Steelers are to reach the Super Bowl then they will probably be getting the opportunity to avenge two of their three losses during the regular season. One, at least, is assured, as they are scheduled to host the Jaguars for a rematch of their Week Five loss in the same location.

    While Jacksonville’s pass rush was a frequent issue, the primary problem with which the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to contend was the defensive play of the defense’s starting cornerback tandem, Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, who are both agile and physical, with ball skills to boot.

    While Antonio Brown put up his numbers in the game, the Jaguars duo was frequently the better of their matchups, and rose in particular during key situations that stymied the offense as it entered trailing mode in the second half following a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns, one of them set up by a Ramsey deflection.

    The main difference between now and then? Quite simply, there is a lot more stability in the passing came and between passer and targets than there was then. JuJu Smith-Schuster was not who he is now. Martavis Bryant was very much working his way back into relevance. And Vance McDonald had only been around for a month and a half or so.

    Familiarity—with the pass catchers to Ben Roethlisberger, and with the Jaguars’ style and quality of coverage—must be the difference in this matchup. Of course, it would also help if the offensive line does a better job of containing the pressure. As Mike Tomlin said, rush and coverage go hand in hand.

    • CP72

      Ramsey and Bouye are great players. Throwing 5 interceptions is terrible. Passing the ball 55 times wasn’t probably the best strategy. All valid points, but I was surprised when I went back and looked at all of Ben’s numbers on that day.

      Ben completed about 66 percent of his passes. He threw for 312 yards. He was only sacked 2 times. This was all before the offense hit it’s stride later in the season.

      You can’t just take out the 5 interceptions and I’m not trying to. I’m just saying that this isn’t the 85 Bears defense. Avoid a couple flucky interceptions. Maybe use the run game a little more on the perimeter, and I think we can and will move the ball on this defense.