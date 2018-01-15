Hot Topics

    2018 Offseason Questions: What Now?

    By Matthew Marczi January 15, 2018 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward Super Bowl LII ended far too prematurely for the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending them into offseason mode before we were ready for it. But we are in it now, and are ready to move on, through the Combine, through free agency, through the draft, into OTAs, and beyond.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions over the years and will continue to do so, and at the moment, there seem to be a ton of questions that need answering. A surprise early exit in the postseason will do that to you though, especially when it happens in the way it did.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring developments all throughout the offseason process, all the way down to Latrobe. Pending free agents, possible veteran roster cuts, contract extensions, pre-draft visits, pro days, all of it will have its place when the time arises.

    Question: Following a haunting early playoff exit, where do the Steelers go from here?

    How do you recover from a loss like yesterday’s? The answer is, of course, time. The sting of the defeat will fade, but the problems that arose in that game—and throughout the season, in some cases—will remain, and will need to be addressed.

    The biggest problem throughout the entire game was defensive communication issues, which contributed to their struggles both against the pass and the run. Players talked about not trusting one another to carry out their assignment and filling to fill gaps.

    How do you fix communication issues? This ultimately falls back to the defensive coordinator. In his third season, Keith Butler’s unit did a lot of good things, but not when it mattered most. And communication issues have been a recurring theme for the last three years.

    But communication issues are inevitable when you lose your communicator in Ryan Shazier. A lot of things trended downward following his injury, and right now we have to assume that Shazier is not going to play football again and fix those problems.

    Other than signing players to futures contract, the first priority is going to be to figure out which pending free agent players they want to keep, and which they have to keep, and what they will need to do with respect to managing the salary cap to make it all work.

    The exit meeting process begins almost immediately—we will be doing our own exit meetings, as we do every year—and that process will include everybody, even head coach Mike Tomlin. The only one who is safe is the owner, since…well, he owns everything.

    But at least we don’t have to worry about Ben Roethlisberger retiring for another year, right? That’s got to count for something. This team has a tremendous amount of talent at its disposal. While flawed, this remains a good team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. But right now, it’s time to begin retooling.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Kevin artis

      Even with Shazier the communication problems were there. Brissett, Huntley, Kizer, Bortles all had great games and seen blown coverages on our defense.

      I believe Shazier played in most of those games.

      I think Butler gets another year but Lake and Porter has to go.

      And please don’t say anything about that sack record.

      Who are our designated pass rushers? We have one Cam Heyward and that’s not his strength. He was drafted to be a 2 gap DE. So was Tuitt. Dupree is useless. Watt drops into coverage too much to help our corners.

      We need sub-package players. Everybody has it. Brings in players that can get to the quarterback. Why can’t we?

      Bring in pass rushing DE and put Dupree on the bench.

    • gentry_gee

      Loaded team with talent that would easily bring the Pats 6 SB’s in a row. But not with Low IQ Mikey “I live in hopes with Oprah and Hillary” at the helm. Mikey T is the dumbest meathead in the history of the game. He always blows clock management. And he has zero concept of playing critical situational football soundly. He will always be remembered for Switzering his first title. And for his oh so wonderful regular season record. And now he’s cemented is legacy with rocks and pea-brained level of decision making in this game.
      No coach is more worthy of immediate dismissal. With him, Ben’s finest years are gone. Window closed. Franchise dead. Another 80s era arrives.

    • CP72

      After Shazier went out the defense gave up an average of 28 points per game. The quarterbacks faced in those 4 games included Flacco, TJ Yates, Kizer, and Bortles. Not exactly murders row.

      I’m not a fire everybody guy, but this defense isn’t working. Keith Butler and his staff have had ample time to fix the problems. Time for a change.

    • Kevin artis

      I’m not that type of guy either but I wouldn’t shed a tear if Butler is gone. But I would at least fire Lake and Porter.

      Dupree and Jarvis Jones made no improvement.

      If it wasn’t for Haden falling in our lap, I shutter to think what this secondary would perform like.

    • capehouse

      Butler’s defense is pathetic, Haley chokes at the most crucial moments, and Tomlin makes the most head scratching decisions and doesn’t have the ability to understand his mistakes. Where do you go from there? This group will never put it together.

    • CP72

      Both Porter and Lake have been given high draft choices to work with. Guys are taking steps under their tutelage.

      Jarvis Jones- Bust

      Dupree- Pretty much the same guy he was when drafted.

      Sean Davis- Has regressed

      Artie Burns- Pretty much the same guy he was when he was drafted.

      Senquez Golson- Bust

      Watt and Hilton are the only 2 players that look like they have bright futures. That’s sad considering all the draft picks spent on OLBs and DBs.

    • michael young

      This result is a hard pill to swallow. Giving up that many points to the Jags is unacceptable. The stretch run on 4th and 1 was a terrible play call. The defense allowing Fournette to ram the rock down their throats was hard to watch. General game management form a coaching standpoint was poor. Onside kick? Artie not being able to track the ball in the air is becoming a pattern of failure. Fact is, in a game like this, I cannot help but think if Shazier was out there, it would have been a different result. His athleticism makes up for a lot of this defenses ill’s. He might shoot the wrong gap a few times a game, but he also makes plays in coverage and sideline to sideline against the run. I thought the Jags went after Spence over and over in this game. Whether Shazier ever comes back to play or not, we need to draft a fast, athletic ILB to pair with Vince. Nothing we had on the roster was good enough to fill in that void even serviceably. To me, that is a high priority in the offseason. They don’t need to draft one in the first round necessarily, but they need to find one that can play in this league.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      I’m pretty much done with this team and I hate to be the bearer of bad news but I’m sorry all of our Superbowl aspirations is over no matter what gets done I feel like it’s too late and or won’t be enough we’ve had the best offense in the league for quite some time now and could never get them all on the field at once in critical games then when we do we can’t get past new England more than likely bell may have played his last gm with us highly unlikely shazier is coming back on the field this may be bryants last year if they don’t trade him we had everything in place to make a strong run and to begin another Superbowl dynasty and they blew it i feel like Charlie Brown keep trying to kick the ball and lucy keeps snatching it we did too little to improve our defense over the course of the years and when we did it was too late and all the while we were trying trying to catch up to new England other teams probably was trying to catch up to us it seems they succeeded where we fell short again

    • CP72

      Here’s a great question why is Spence playing in front of LJ Fort? He’s not a good run stuffer and is terrible in coverage. At least Fort gives you a better athlete out there.

      Decisions like this make me shake my head.

    • Michael James

      Just ask yourself this question and you know what the problem is:
      What do you think would happen if Belichick and his entire coaching staff took over a Steelers team that’s this talented? Does anyone really think the best he could come up with would be one AFC championship game in seven years?

      It’s painfully obvious that coaching and also leadership is the elephant in the room.
      The entire season was a drama-filled kindergarten and if you read reports that Mitchell whined in front of the Jaguars’ locker room that they will “know his name” or DeCastro calling out everyone for not taking the Jaguars seriously and looking ahead to the Patriots, you know what’s up.
      Then you add that horrible preparation and game-plan as well as the in-game calls yesterday and the picture is clear.

      If Butler is still defensive coordinator after this mess, I won’t support them anymore (until he’s gone). I still love the Steelers, but I’m not the man to blindly support idiocy.

    • CP72

      It is sad to think they had two weeks to put that defensive game plan together.

    • Iulo

      I’m totally disappointed… what I saw yesterday was simply horrible.
      I decided to not follow this offseason just because no matter what fans do or speculate, the team (owner, FO and coaches) will decide whats next. However, I will be rooting for PIT next year as I have done the last 35years.

      Simply thoughts after the last game:
      – We went from a horrible defense (last year and two years ago) that couldn’t stop the passing game but was good or very good against the run, to a defense that can’t neither stop the run nor stop the passing game.
      – Le Beau was fired. You saw on that game TENvsNE why. The system is obsolete against good teams. But PIT decided to hire a non graduate student (of the more less same system).
      – I’m not trying to fire anyone… not now since I really need to calm down. But, I do think this team needs to reevaluate the defense. Is the system scheme worth or not? 3-4 or better 4-3 or 4-4? … don’t want to hear about dimes, nickels, packages and sub-packages and so on… I just want a good working defense
      – Drafting style of defensive players must also change. Too much love and credit for athleticism but no real football skills.
      – Lack of discipline all year long… players talking, complaining or quitting. This must change.
      – Keep the offense with some minor moves, it looks good as it is and can concentrate on defense in draft.

    • Iulo

      it looks like a bye week is not an option for this team… better keep playing each week… in any case there is no plan for next match no matter how many time you have for it…

    • Ichabod

      One of the minor offensive moves needs to involve play calling

    • Iulo

      oh yeah agree…. I haven’t slept well 😉

    • Chad Weiss

      Can’t even go to work today. I woke up madder than I was when I went to bed.

    • Chad Weiss

      He must know the defense better.. oh wait

    • Chad Weiss

      This is the problem.. Tomlins waking up this morning believing he made right decision to onside kick it. He coaches w his gut not his head and it repeatedly bites him

    • Chad Weiss

      Yeah but believe they gave up avg of 32 points there last eight games. I haven’t looked but that’s what I heard

    • Steve Johnson

      Exactly, I think LT Fort is a better player as well. But wait, we have a Coach that coaches from the gut.

    • Steve Johnson

      I have to go to work tomorrow and face the music. Everybody knows I’m a Die Hard Steelers Fan, I often wear the jersey twice a month. But I can’t support this team if they are going to bring back Carnell Lake, Joey Porter and Keith Butler.

    • melblount

      Haley MUST go. There should be NO debate about that.

      Criticize and/or blame Butler all you want, but he is dealing with at least four starting players (that’s over 1/3rd of a unit) in Mitchell, DuPree, Burns and Spence, who are NOT NFL starter caliber players, and should NOT be starting on a team with SB aspirations. (Hell, Spence was NOT even an NFL player until we signed him off the streets late season.)

      The D has a definite talent issue. It’s hard to judge the DC’s performance when the deck is stacked against him. Or, simply, you can’t polish turds.

      The draft won’t solve these problems. The team needs to cut bait with Bell and parlay those HUGE savings into REAL, starter caliber D players via free agency or trade(s).

      Beyond that, “What now?” Easy.

      It’s time to devote all of your rooting efforts to the ONLY professionally run/coached team in town that has a REAL chance of winning it all – AGAIN.

      Let’s Go Pens!

    • Steelers32

      hmmmm didn’t we have a pass rusher…. cant remember his name as he rode the pine all year

    • Rick McClelland

      Amen to the entire thread here. Butler, Lake, and Porter need to go. Communication problems with a defense that has really been together this long is just BS. If 50 can’t make it back, then I would hand the defensive calls off to 90 next season. The kid is still coming on and he not only plays football, but studies it. He has a high football IQ.

    • Jason

      I get the onside kick thing and i hated the decision too but bye basically said in his press conference that he had no confidence in the D to make a stop. That speaks volumes especially against an offense like Jacksonville. If this creates big changes in personnel and staff the loss is almost worth it. I couldn’t deal with another loss in Foxboro and that’s what it was gonna be

    • Jason

      To say that you’re done with this team says a lot about how spoiled and short sighted some fans are. I’m not trying to attack you as a person and I’m frustrated too but do you know how much worse you could have it? Sean Peyton is a supposed genius and his team just gave up that ridiculous play yesterday to lose the game. This loss stings and it was inexcusable but done with my Steelers? Not me.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Question: I haven’t seen all the stats yet but did Butler bring Hilton even once? The best speed disrupter we’ve had all year and I could have sworn I saw him on the sidelines most (if not all?) of the game. Obviously we don’t have all of the info that the coaches are privy to but for goodness sake, this was some awful play calling. If there is one glaring change to be made, IMHO, it has to be from the coordinators spots.

    • Nolrog

      Golson was a bust but that was in no way the fault of the coaches. I agree with many of you arguments, but you also have to be fair.

    • justafanlikeyou

      Where does the blame fall for the lack of ILBer depth? I would assume the D coordinator or LBer coach. Wouldn’t they express concern to the head coach and the head coach to the gm.
      One of my issues is how long into the season they got before they realized the talent they had wasn’t enough. I realize your backup players won’t be world beaters but it also shouldn’t take you 3/4 of the season to realize they aren’t good enough.
      How is it Tyler Matakavich is in his 2nd season and you didn’t realize he needed replaced? The reason I say that is because Sean Spence was sitting on his couch for a couple months before he received the call from the Steelers, then promptly jumped Fort and Matakavich on the depth chart.

    • Nolrog

      Why would we have needed JH. We had Bud “the body” Dupree.

      (extreme sarcasm)

    • Nolrog

      There is no question in my mind that if BB and his coaching staff were Steelers, we would have been in the SB multiple times.

    • francesco

      +100

    • Nolrog

      My cousin is a hard core Pats fan. Got a text from him yesterday after the game. He was . . . . not kind.

    • francesco

      I believe the defensive game plan was made on Saturday and communicated to the players at the end of the game.

    • Michael James

      Sorry, but Butler is no NFL calibre defensive coordinator. Yes, this team has had some injuries, but every team has. There are glaring communication issues and very questionable game-plans and in-game calls nearly every single game against an at least mediocre offense.

    • Nolrog

      How in God’s name do you try to let Butler off the hook? Don’t make excuses, that defense was awful yesterday and someone needs to be held accountable.

    • Vic

      Mike tomlin hasn’t accomplished anything. He wasted Ben and AB prime years. Screw the Rooney rule

    • CP72

      He’s not starting anywhere in the league and is healthy now.

    • Steelmania

      D need major work and retooling – Heyward missing the entire game – 1 tackle? Watt looked and played like a rookie late round pic. Dupree is a total bust. ILB play horrible. D-backs except Hayden average at best. All D coaches to blame did not have the team ready. Love Ryan but he was healthy when Jags kick our butt during regular season. O loaded with talent but Haley got to go – 4th down calls horrible great to see Broadcasters and Post Game Analysis call out Haley and Tomlin both who made bone head calls. Sad end to the season!

    • francesco

      If Tomlin were the coach for Jacksonville…he would not have kicked that field goal to go up 45- 35. He would have rather punted and would then say after the game… that he was afraid the field goal would be blocked and anyways i was confident our D can hold them from scoring the tying touchdown by pinning them deep.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      We used to be a superior defense against the run. Teams ran at will against us this year. Even the lowly Chicago Bears. IMO, one of our big needs is finding a player Dlineman who can stuff the run AND generate heat on the QB…a Calais Campbell type player. Both Tuitt and Hargraves were disappointing this year. Heyward had a good year, but was a non-factor in both Jags games.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Also, add the QB sneak to the playbook.

    • francesco

      All year waiting for Butler to excercise his genius defensive mind. He now had the players but not wanting to expose everything too early until he faces the Patriots. Alas…Butler has now been exposed as the weak link. Tomlin not far behind. Haley at a bar calling shots for all😋

    • Kevin artis

      Who is that? I can’t recall. I think he was out all time sack leader and single handedly closed out a game.

      I just can’t remember

      (More sarcasm)

    • David Berg

      Don’t think Porter is the weak link here the other 2 yes I agree I think the game has passed lake up, but off season moves will tell all. I really hope someone is thinking of addressing a backup qb, Ben is only 1 injury away from total disaster and with what they have now it will never work they need to solidify this position they were very lucky Ben stayed healthy all year.

    • Kevin artis

      Very valid point. A guy comes off the couch and passes up your depth at the position.

    • David Berg

      Yes I noticed that too that Hilton didn’t blitz and he has done wonderful all year. It just seems that this whole staff is just happy to make it to the playoffs and if they go further fine if not oh well we made it to the play offs, this staff needs revamping bad and Mike T can smooth talk and make his little cute remarks all he wants that was total pethedic play against the Jags.And if nothing is done about this staff, it just shows they are happy just the way things are.

    • Jim McCarley

      i think the back end is talented, but not very smart. They have the tools just not the knowledge. They are easily fooled, imo. It’s apparent that Carnall Lake is not the brightest light either. He too had all the tools but he played in an era when complicated pass routes were non-existent and he could take simply over athletic guys. That is not the case anymore. You have to out think the offense and they are just not capable of that. I mean, how many times this season have receivers been wide open, especially on third down…It’s like they have no assignment. they run all over the field and if , for example, they don’t have a guy to play, they just have no idea where to be and what to do…That’s how you get two defenders in one spot but not covering anyone while a RB is standing not ten yards away from both of them waiting for the ball , gets it and goes 40 yards….Too much no assignment football. Belicheck says “do your job”……On this team no one knows what their job is, apparently. I think the team needs to get away from bringing back alumni to coach…..it’s a great thing for the fans but come on…..they suck. Also…..some of these coaches need to be in the booth where they can see what is going down there. it’s too confusing along the sideline, too loud…They have work to do….sadly, they need ILB help desperately, too. Oh and they need a set of nads too…..Too many missed tackles by people going at the ball carriers feet and not the waist area. On that fourth down over the top td for the jags, both 98 and 51 went low and whiffed……very poor fundamentals indeed…

    • Steve Johnson

      Shazier isn’t coming back. I’m praying he regains full mobility in his legs, but to attempt to play Football again would be dangerous. The Steelers will pickup his 5th option, but I think his replacement will be filled via draft or F/A.

      However, I agree, Lake and Porter will have to fall on the sword, Butler unfortunately will be back. Tomlin will not get another contract.

    • David Berg

      I agree 100% They do need to go I have said that about Haley for last 3 years and I don’t care about the history of Pittsburgh keeping head coaches for 15 years this clown needs to be an assistant somewhere else. I would rather see Ben call his own plays than watch these masterminds embarrase the team and the city.

    • ryan72384

      We need to stop saying this team is so talented like it’s just a complete football team top to bottom. Offensively yes we are loaded. The o line still gets pushed around by physical fronts but they are solid in pass pro. Defensively we lack talent in all phases. Our defense is HORRIBLE. The most overrated and over priced defensive ends in the NFL. Yes Cam and Tuitt. They either show up or they don’t. They are never just disruptive constantly. Worst safeties in the NFL. Worst MLBs in the NFL. One lockdown outside CB. One OLB that is above average. Can’t fix that overnight. Yesterday showed the offense can score at will on anyone but our defense is nowhere close to being able to help us win number 7. Not even remotely close.

    • ryan72384

      The 2013 through 2016 defensive drafts have set this defense so far back

    • Wayne’O

      Position coaches report to the coordinators, the DCs head must roll for this debacle. 45 points to a Jags offense who couldn’t get out of their own way last week against the Bills. Not to mention last year’s embarrassing unprepared effort against NE in the AFCG, Butler must go or history will repeat itself and BB isn’t getting any younger.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      todd haley has to go.2 fourth and shorts and you dont even qb sneak? where was the juju usage?
      danny smith has to go. that onside kick…really?
      butler needs to go. no run defense.
      cut dupree, mitchell, fort, spence, sensabaugh, mccullers, wilcox, hunter, hubbard.
      heybey, gay retire
      draft a safety, inside linebacker, outside linebacker, corner, tight end, qb.

      bring up dangerfield have him compete with the draft pick.
      move sutton into burns spot.
      use brian allen as the dime guy.
      have chickillo and the draft pick fight for left side starter.
      keep jesse at #2 te to compete with draft pick mcdonald is clear #1

    • Michael Mosgrove

      you lost me at the back end is talented.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      twice.

    • David Henderson

      Haley’s time is over. Need to get some type of playmaker in the secondary. Mitchell is terrible. Dud Dupree is below average. Would rather see Chickalo play. At least he plays with some fire. And don’t overpay Bell. Tomlin needs to practice on Madden game situations. Like time management and how to use timeouts and challenges!

    • Stevie D

      Now do you see what Terry Bradshaw was saying. Mike Tolmin is not good coach. It’s Big Ben and talent on offensive that bails Tolmin out in these games. The window for the Steelers is closed. The defensive needs to much work and can’t be fix in one year with our salary cap issues.

      Artie Burns: Need be replace no football IQ
      Both Safeties : Need be replace
      Need Inside LB
      NT
      Outside LB: Replace Bub Dupree “Javis Jones clone: I rather have Javis Jones he was better against the run.
      Neither one can get to QB. Need do this soon Dupree be coming up on his 5yr option.

    • pittsburghjoe

      You can make an argument both Tomlin and Butler must go. Tomlin has done nothing with this collection of Talent. His Winning percentage is meaningless given the post season debacles.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Since we know Big Ben is back, it’s time we give him a bit of deference. If HE wants Haley back, Haley is back. If HE wants Haley replaced, Haley is replaced. Simple as that.

      Moving on to Coach Butts. I don’t hardly know what to say. Is the issue the talent he has around him, especially sans-Shazier? Or are the problems that arose, problems that were arising WITH Shazier still here and playing? Honestly, I lean towards the latter. And that stinks. It stinks because I like Butler and most importantly, I like our scheme. Though “identity” among this current group, I suppose, could rightfully be questioned.

      We have a bit of an issue, though, in that we’ve put a ton of time and proverbial “eggs” in the basket of this current scheme, by drafting and signing players that fit it. So we are sort of stuck. I hate to say that. Since we can’t overhaul and still assume that we’ll be competitive over these next few crucial seasons, when we still have the Killer B’s here and ready. The spot were are in is tough.

      Personnel-wise, we also are in a rough spot, again, sans-Shazier. Immediately, ILB becomes the absolute biggest priority, IMO. And it may be time to go the FA route in order to find the right one, ala-James Farrior. However, knowing us, and knowing cap-constraints, that almost assuredly won’t happen. So the 2018 NFL Draft, becomes incredibly crucial. Does anyone doubt that we need a D-heavy draft, yet again?! I sure hope they don’t, because we DO.

      An upgrade at Safety. Another OLB. Another CB. And probably, two ILB’s, need drafted.

      Pretty damn depressing that we’re having to talk about any of this today. But the grind must continue. Maybe 2018 will be our year? Because one thing is certain… it sure as hell wasn’t in the “2017 Al Riveron Special.”

    • afrazier9

      Hey Vic I know he screwed up but please don’t go there with the Rooney rule. I agree Tomlin blew it badly with the 4 down calls and the onside kick. Dum calls and his sarcasm basically pisses everyone off with his so what attitude.

    • afrazier9

      All coordinators need to go and I won’t cry if Tomlin bites the bullet. His clock management, and as he says situational football is the worst. DT I wish you could be there to ask him about his clock management lol

    • Ray Istenes

      Who has Porter developed

    • afrazier9

      Darth I agree we are in a pickle right now with the fixes we need but I think a change would shake things up a bit. Both coordinators need to go, and I won’t cry if Tomlin is gone either with his clock management, and dumb tomlinisms. He totally screwed up with the onside WHY WHY!!!!! It didn’t make sense at all even thinking your defense couldn’t stop them then why kick a onside, and a late onside like they were confused about what they wanted to do. You know they were going to run to eat up the clock and all you had to do was cluder the box and you had at least three clock stopidges. I am almost certain he will try to make it seem like there were no other options, and use that same bull hindsight answers. He has really worn out his welcome

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Don’t get me wrong I’m still a fan of the black and gold but as far as this team and coaching staff I’m done it’s over no more excuses

    • NinjaMountie

      It sounds like Ben is going to play out his contract. He is happy with not being hit a lot and likes his OL. We have Brown, VM, JuJu locked up both of those years and MB for next season. The offense is good. Shoot, we’ve even got most of the current D locked up for those 2 years. That gives us a two year window to get a SB.
      I advocate letting Bell walk and then Draft a RB and spend money and other Draft Picks on Defense.
      I just don’t think we can accomplish the goal without upgrades on D.

    • NinjaMountie

      So, you want to replace the whole D almost. Where are we getting these players?

    • Stevie D

      Did I list anything that doesn’t need to be upgraded? That why I said it can’t be fix in one year.

    • Jonathan Williams

      It was the whole defense that didn’t play well. The defensive has too much talent even without Shazier to look so lost. That falls on the defensive coordinator more than the LB and DB coach. Simply, Butler needs to go. If Tomlin decides to keep Butler, than he needs to go.

    • NinjaMountie

      Burns and Davis. They will improve and have improved.

    • Jason

      Yeah it’s a sickening loss, no question.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I have already started stressing defense hard Darth and I will keep doing it and I know we are going to get the inevitable from Alex or Dave talking about needing a TE and I am going to fight that with everything I have lol. Our offense scored 42 points, we are fine without Gronkowski at TE. Our defense gave up 45…..they need help. So unless the TE we draft is being looked to as a converted S I don’t want to hear any nonsense about TE’s.

      That being said, if we keep Haden I think we are solid at CB and we can put that one on the backburner for the first time in awhile. Haden is a good #1, and I am banking on Sutton as the real deal if Burns continues to play like he does. And of course you got Hilton who blew us all away along with the potential of Brian Allen. So yeah maybe a CB but take a flier later. First 3 rounds should be S, ILB, and OLB.

      My biggest concern is at the safety position and here is why. I have said for a couple of years we need to upgrade Mitchell and get us an FS who can find the ball. So everyone knows I think he needs to go. The problem is, Davis hasn’t been much better so what do you do there if he continues to be mediocre? Do we look for another FA to solidify the group or draft 2 S’s? Not saying we give up on Davis but we need a protection plan against him incase he can’t take a leap forward within a season or 2. Or maybe he is just good enough that you don’t protect against him right now with so many other defensive needs.

      Definitely will be interesting convos to be had but it is DEFENSE DEFENSE DEFENSE just like the last couple of years and I will be right out front leading that charge.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I shudder to think about this Offense without Bell.

      Maybe you and others can, I can’t. Maybe you are only making the wise business decision and can see us spending cash on upgrading the D through Free Agency. I can’t. We NEVER do. We draft guys. That’s it. Sure, we may trade for a guy here or there. Or sign that one semi-sort-of-not-really-but-to-us-is “big” free agent, but it is rare.

      The draft used to cost you more, depending on who and where you drafted. But these days, the draft is a pretty fixed and relatively cheap amount. Honestly, because of that, we should be like a pig in shi*, in that with a few good drafts in a row, you can build a monster quickly, if you DO go and use the cap space to upgrade where needed.

      But we keep handing out large contracts on homegrown guys who turn out to be complete and utter busts who the closest they get to a championship is when they walk by the trophy case in the lobby.

      Truthfully, we’re failing. We’ve been failing. 10 years now with a ‘Chip with a HOF QB and the best WR, maybe of all-time. Bell is on a HOF pace himself. And I just don’t see us being a better team without him. For all of the failkures and misses we’ve had on D…. the one thing we’ve seem to have gotten right, is the Offense. Scoff at the “30 points a game Haley declaration” or not… that O-Line and guys like Brown, Bell (Even Bryant) and JuJu, shows that we know what we are doing there.

      I’d like to believe we’d take a different approach on philosophy with the D, but we just won’t. No matter how much cash we are flush with, I fear.

    • Jonathan Williams

      I agree, the defense at times struggled when Shazier was playing. Face it, the problem is not necessarily Lake and Porter, its the defensive coordinator.

    • Stevie D

      I seen no improvement with Burns and should be open competition in training camp. I cringe everytime the ball was thrown in his direction. Davis was up and down.