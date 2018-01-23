2018 Senior Bowl Weigh-In & Measurement Results

By Dave Bryan January 23, 2018 at 09:31 am
The weigh-ins for the 2018 Senior Bowl are taking place this morning in Mobile, AL and our very own Alex Kozora is present for them. Below are the measurements for the South Team and the North Team results will be added in about another hour from now.
|SOUTH ROSTER
|PLAYER
|COLLEGE
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|HAND
|ARM
|WING
|Akins, Jordan
|UCF
|(TE)
|6032
|246
|9 2/8
|33 4/8
|80 2/8
|Ateman, Marcell
|Oklahoma State
|(WR)
|6042
|216
|9
|33 5/8
|78 2/8
|Bawden, Nick
|San Diego State
|(FB)
|6017
|244
|9
|30 3/8
|72 6/8
|Benkert, Kurt
|Virginia
|(QB)
|6025
|214
|9 5/8
|31 1/8
|74 2/8
|Blanding, Quin
|Virginia
|(S)
|6020
|209
|8 1/8
|31 6/8
|75 2/8
|Bozeman, Bradley
|Alabama
|(C)
|6045
|317
|9 7/8
|31 5/8
|76 2/8
|Breneman, Adam
|UMass
|(TE)
|6040
|241
|9 3/8
|32 1/8
|77 2/8
|Brown, Andrew
|Virginia
|(DE)
|6034
|294
|9 1/8
|35 1/8
|82 3/8
|Cappa, Alex
|Humboldt State
|(OT)
|6055
|299
|9 1/8
|33 1/8
|77 6/8
|Carlson, Daniel
|Auburn
|(K)
|6050
|213
|10 1/8
|31 3/8
|75 3/8
|Chark, DJ
|LSU
|(WR)
|6025
|196
|9 2/8
|33
|78 7/8
|Corbett, Austin
|Nevada
|(C)
|6041
|310
|10 5/8
|33 3/8
|78 4/8
|Davenport, Marcus
|Texas-San Antonio
|(DE)
|6057
|259
|9
|34
|81 2/8
|Fitts, Kylie
|Utah
|(DE)
|6036
|259
|9 3/8
|32 3/8
|74 4/8
|Ford, Poona
|Texas
|(DT)
|5115
|306
|9 2/8
|32 6/8
|80 2/8
|Gilmore, Greg
|LSU
|(DT)
|6037
|318
|9 3/8
|33 7/8
|79 1/8
|Goedert, Dallas
|South Dakota State
|(TE)
|6044
|260
|10 1/8
|33 7/8
|79 5/8
|Gossett, Colby
|Appalachian State
|(OG)
|6046
|304
|10
|33 2/8
|80 2/8
|Griffin, Shaquem
|UCF
|(OLB)
|6002
|223
|9
|31 5/8
|66
|Hand, Da’Shawn
|Alabama
|(DT)
|6036
|282
|10
|34 2/8
|81
|Harrison, Desmond
|West Georgia
|(OT)
|6060
|279
|10 4/8
|34 3/8
|80 3/8
|Haynes, Marquis
|Ole Miss
|(OLB)
|6024
|233
|9 7/8
|33
|77 5/8
|Hearn, Taylor
|Clemson
|(OG)
|6045
|319
|8 2/8
|33 3/8
|76 3/8
|Johnson, Danny
|Southern
|(CB)
|5091
|182
|8 5/8
|31 3/8
|75 5/8
|Kelly, Kameron
|San Diego State
|(CB)
|6015
|195
|8 2/8
|32 2/8
|74 2/8
|Kiser, Micah
|Virginia
|(ILB)
|6003
|236
|9 2/8
|31 7/8
|76 7/8
|LaCouture, Christian
|LSU
|(DT)
|6043
|290
|10
|30 2/8
|75 1/8
|Lauletta, Kyle
|Richmond
|(QB)
|6025
|217
|9 5/8
|30 6/8
|76
|Leonard, Darius
|South Carolina State
|(ILB)
|6020
|229
|10 3/8
|34 1/8
|82
|Matthews, Tray
|Auburn
|(S)
|6003
|209
|8 2/8
|33 1/8
|78 1/8
|Moore, J’Mon
|Missouri
|(WR)
|6025
|209
|9 2/8
|33 4/8
|79 4/8
|Neal, Siran
|Jacksonville State
|(CB)
|6000
|206
|9 7/8
|31 1/8
|75 7/8
|Noteboom, Joseph
|TCU
|(OT)
|6051
|306
|9 4/8
|35 4/8
|83 2/8
|Nwosu, Uchenna
|USC
|(OLB)
|6020
|245
|9 2/8
|33 4/8
|79
|O’Daniel, Dorian
|Clemson
|(ILB)
|6004
|215
|9 3/8
|31 1/8
|76 2/8
|Parker, Brandon
|North Carolina A&T
|(OT)
|6072
|303
|9 5/8
|35 3/8
|85 2/8
|Penny, Rashaad
|San Diego State
|(RB)
|5110
|224
|9 1/8
|31 4/8
|75 3/8
|Phillips, Skyler
|Idaho State
|(OG)
|6024
|314
|9 5/8
|32 5/8
|78
|Powell, Ike
|Auburn
|(LS)
|6024
|244
|10 2/8
|31 7/8
|77 2/8
|Pringle, Byron
|Kansas State
|(WR)
|6010
|201
|9 1/8
|31 5/8
|77 1/8
|Ragnow, Frank
|Arkansas
|(C)
|6047
|307
|9 1/8
|32 2/8
|79 4/8
|Reaves, Jeremy
|South Alabama
|(S)
|5105
|204
|7 6/8
|30 3/8
|71 4/8
|Rudolph, Mason
|Oklahoma State
|(QB)
|6041
|229
|9 1/8
|32 4/8
|78 6/8
|Scott, JK
|Alabama
|(P)
|6052
|207
|9 5/8
|32 3/8
|80 1/8
|Silvers, Brandon
|Troy
|(QB)
|6023
|224
|9 1/8
|29 4/8
|73 3/8
|Smith, Ito
|Southern Mississippi
|(RB)
|5090
|201
|9 3/8
|28 7/8
|73 1/8
|Smith, Tre’Quan
|UCF
|(WR)
|6015
|202
|9
|34 4/8
|79 5/8
|Stewart, M.J.
|North Carolina
|(CB)
|5105
|198
|9 3/8
|31 4/8
|75 1/8
|Sullivan, Chandon
|Georgia State
|(CB)
|5105
|190
|8
|32 4/8
|75 6/8
|Thomas, Ian
|Indiana
|(TE)
|6033
|256
|9 5/8
|33 1/8
|80
|Wade, D’Montre
|Murray State
|(CB)
|5112
|201
|9 5/8
|32 5/8
|78 1/8
|Wallace, Levi
|Alabama
|(CB)
|6003
|176
|9
|33 3/8
|77 2/8
|Washington, James
|Oklahoma State
|(WR)
|5107
|210
|9 5/8
|33 7/8
|77 6/8
|White, Mike
|Western Kentucky
|(QB)
|6041
|221
|9 3/8
|32 5/8
|77 5/8
|Williams, Darrel
|LSU
|(RB)
|5110
|229
|9 1/8
|30 7/8
|73
|Williams, Tre’
|Auburn
|(ILB)
|6016
|238
|9 2/8
|32 4/8
|74 6/8
|Wynn, Isaiah
|Georgia
|(OG)
|6024
|308
|8 4/8
|33 1/8
|79 1/8
|NORTH ROSTER
|PLAYER
|COLLEGE
|POS
|HGT
|WGT
|HAND
|ARM
|WING
|Allen, Josh
|Wyoming
|(QB)
|6047
|237
|10 1/8
|33 4/8
|
|Allen, Marcus
|Penn State
|(S)
|6021
|215
|9 3/8
|30 4/8
|74
|Badgley, Michael
|Miami
|(K)
|5095
|186
|8 6/8
|29 1/8
|69 7/8
|Ballage, Kalen
|Arizona State
|(RB)
|6021
|222
|9 6/8
|33 2/8
|77
|Bentley, Ja’Whaun
|Purdue
|(OLB)
|6015
|252
|9 4/8
|32 2/8
|77
|Berrios, Braxton
|Miami
|(WR)
|5085
|177
|9 2/8
|28 1/8
|68
|Campbell, Christian
|Penn State
|(CB)
|6005
|192
|8 5/8
|32 4/8
|80
|Carew, Tanner
|Oregon
|(LS)
|6012
|241
|9 4/8
|31 6/8
|76 7/8
|Cole, Mason
|Michigan
|(C)
|6042
|303
|9 7/8
|32 2/8
|79 3/8
|Conklin, Tyler
|Central Michigan
|(TE)
|6027
|252
|9 6/8
|33 2/8
|77 6/8
|Crosby, Tyrell
|Oregon
|(OT)
|6047
|319
|10 7/8
|34 3/8
|82 2/8
|Dawson, Duke
|Florida
|(CB)
|
|
|8 4/8
|30 7/8
|74 5/8
|DeLuca, Nick
|North Dakota State
|(ILB)
|6027
|243
|10 1/8
|33 4/8
|79 2/8
|Demby, Jamil
|Maine
|(OT)
|6045
|323
|10
|34
|79 5/8
|Dooley, Garrett
|Wisconsin
|(OLB)
|6017
|248
|10 3/8
|32 5/8
|76 4/8
|Falk, Luke
|Washington State
|(QB)
|6036
|211
|9 3/8
|32 1/8
|77 6/8
|Flowers, Dimitri
|Oklahoma
|(FB)
|6016
|253
|9 2/8
|31
|75 3/8
|Fumagalli, Troy
|Wisconsin
|(TE)
|6047
|247
|9 5/8
|32 2/8
|75 3/8
|Gallup, Michael
|Colorado State
|(WR)
|6007
|198
|9 1/8
|30 7/8
|74 5/8
|Gesicki, Mike
|Penn State
|(TE)
|6053
|242
|10 1/8
|34
|82 3/8
|Hamilton, DaeSean
|Penn State
|(WR)
|6006
|202
|9 2/8
|32 5/8
|76 2/8
|Henderson, Trayvon
|Hawaii
|(S)
|6001
|204
|9
|31 2/8
|75 6/8
|Hernandez, Will
|UTEP
|(OG)
|6024
|340
|9 6/8
|32 3/8
|76 7/8
|Hill, B.J.
|N.C. State
|(DT)
|6033
|321
|10 3/8
|32 2/8
|77 3/8
|Holmes, Jalyn
|Ohio State
|(DE)
|6046
|279
|10
|34 6/8
|82 7/8
|Jarvis, Dewey
|Brown
|(OLB)
|6020
|236
|9 1/8
|32 5/8
|79 7/8
|Johnson, Taron
|Weber State
|(CB)
|5110
|189
|9 2/8
|31
|74
|Jones, Justin
|N.C. State
|(DT)
|6023
|311
|10
|33 5/8
|80 4/8
|Joseph, Michael
|Dubuque
|(CB)
|6005
|186
|8 7/8
|31 1/8
|73 3/8
|King, Jamarcus
|South Carolina
|
|6004
|182
|9 4/8
|32 4/8
|78 1/8
|Lazard, Allen
|Iowa State
|(WR)
|6042
|227
|9 7/8
|32 4/8
|78 6/8
|Lee, Tanner
|Nebraska
|(QB)
|6041
|218
|10 1/8
|32 1/8
|76 3/8
|Lewis, Tyquan
|Ohio State
|(DE)
|6026
|276
|10 3/8
|33 5/8
|79 6/8
|Madison, Cole
|Washington State
|(OT)
|6050
|307
|10 3/8
|33 6/8
|77 3/8
|Mayfield, Baker
|Oklahoma
|(QB)
|
|
|
|
|
|McCray, Mike
|Michigan
|(ILB)
|6011
|241
|9 1/8
|33
|78 4/8
|Okoronkwo, Ogbonnia
|Oklahoma
|(DE)
|6013
|243
|9 2/8
|34 4/8
|79 2/8
|O’Neill, Brian
|Pittsburgh
|(OT)
|6064
|298
|9 3/8
|34 1/8
|80 3/8
|Phillips, Darius
|Western Michigan
|(CB)
|5096
|188
|9 3/8
|31 4/8
|73 2/8
|Phillips, Harrison
|Stanford
|(DT)
|6033
|303
|10 4/8
|33 6/8
|81 7/8
|Pierce, Myles
|The Citadel
|(ILB)
|5112
|227
|8 6/8
|29 4/8
|73 5/8
|Quessenberry, Scott
|UCLA
|(C)
|6036
|314
|9 5/8
|32 6/8
|77
|Samuels, Jaylen
|N.C. State
|(RB)
|5114
|223
|8 7/8
|31 3/8
|76 4/8
|Scott, Jaleel
|New Mexico State
|(WR)
|6047
|216
|9 6/8
|33 7/8
|81 4/8
|Shepherd, Nathan
|Fort Hays State
|(DT)
|6037
|310
|10
|33
|80 5/8
|Smythe, Durham
|Notre Dame
|(TE)
|6052
|253
|9 3/8
|31 4/8
|78 7/8
|Teller, Wyatt
|Virginia Tech
|(OG)
|6044
|311
|10 1/8
|33 7/8
|81 6/8
|Thomas, Chad
|Miami
|(DE)
|6050
|277
|10 3/8
|34
|81 6/8
|Toth, Brett
|Army
|(OT)
|6056
|303
|10 1/8
|33
|81 4/8
|Townsend, Johnny
|Florida
|(P)
|6010
|209
|9 5/8
|30 5/8
|73 2/8
|Turay, Kemoko
|Rutgers
|(DE)
|6043
|252
|9 3/8
|33 5/8
|79 6/8
|Wadley, Akrum
|Iowa
|(RB)
|5097
|188
|8 1/8
|29 7/8
|72 7/8
|Warner, Fred
|BYU
|(OLB)
|6034
|235
|9 6/8
|31 5/8
|77 2/8
|Watson, Justin
|Pennsylvania
|(WR)
|6025
|213
|9 6/8
|33 6/8
|78 1/8
|Watts, Armani
|Texas A&M
|(S)
|5104
|191
|8 7/8
|31 5/8
|71 7/8
|Welsh, Sean
|Iowa
|(OG)
|6023
|296
|10 2/8
|32 1/8
|76 4/8
|White, Kyzir
|West Virginia
|(S)
|6021
|216
|9 7/8
|32
|76 7/8
|Wilson, Cedrick
|Boise State
|(WR)
|6017
|194
|9 6/8
|32 4/8
|78
|Yiadom, Isaac
|Boston College
|(CB)
|6007
|187
|8 7/8
|32 2/8
|75 2/8