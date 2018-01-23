Hot Topics

    2018 Senior Bowl Weigh-In & Measurement Results

    By Dave Bryan January 23, 2018 at 09:31 am

    The weigh-ins for the 2018 Senior Bowl are taking place this morning in Mobile, AL and our very own Alex Kozora is present for them. Below are the measurements for the South Team and the North Team results will be added in about another hour from now.

    SOUTH ROSTER
    PLAYERCOLLEGEPOSHGTWGTHANDARMWING
    Akins, JordanUCF(TE)60322469 2/833 4/880 2/8
    Ateman, MarcellOklahoma State(WR)6042216933 5/878 2/8
    Bawden, NickSan Diego State(FB)6017244930 3/872 6/8
    Benkert, KurtVirginia(QB)60252149 5/831 1/874 2/8
    Blanding, QuinVirginia(S)60202098 1/831 6/875 2/8
    Bozeman, BradleyAlabama(C)60453179 7/831 5/876 2/8
    Breneman, AdamUMass(TE)60402419 3/832 1/877 2/8
    Brown, AndrewVirginia(DE)60342949 1/835 1/882 3/8
    Cappa, AlexHumboldt State(OT)60552999 1/833 1/877 6/8
    Carlson, DanielAuburn(K)605021310 1/831 3/875 3/8
    Chark, DJLSU(WR)60251969 2/83378 7/8
    Corbett, AustinNevada(C)604131010 5/833 3/878 4/8
    Davenport, MarcusTexas-San Antonio(DE)605725993481 2/8
    Fitts, KylieUtah(DE)60362599 3/832 3/874 4/8
    Ford, PoonaTexas(DT)51153069 2/832 6/880 2/8
    Gilmore, GregLSU(DT)60373189 3/833 7/879 1/8
    Goedert, DallasSouth Dakota State(TE)604426010 1/833 7/879 5/8
    Gossett, ColbyAppalachian State(OG)60463041033 2/880 2/8
    Griffin, ShaquemUCF(OLB)6002223931 5/866
    Hand, Da’ShawnAlabama(DT)60362821034 2/881
    Harrison, DesmondWest Georgia(OT)606027910 4/834 3/880 3/8
    Haynes, MarquisOle Miss(OLB)60242339 7/83377 5/8
    Hearn, TaylorClemson(OG)60453198 2/833 3/876 3/8
    Johnson, DannySouthern(CB)50911828 5/831 3/875 5/8
    Kelly, KameronSan Diego State(CB)60151958 2/832 2/874 2/8
    Kiser, MicahVirginia(ILB)60032369 2/831 7/876 7/8
    LaCouture, ChristianLSU(DT)60432901030 2/875 1/8
    Lauletta, KyleRichmond(QB)60252179 5/830 6/876
    Leonard, DariusSouth Carolina State(ILB)602022910 3/834 1/882
    Matthews, TrayAuburn(S)60032098 2/833 1/878 1/8
    Moore, J’MonMissouri(WR)60252099 2/833 4/879 4/8
    Neal, SiranJacksonville State(CB)60002069 7/831 1/875 7/8
    Noteboom, JosephTCU(OT)60513069 4/835 4/883 2/8
    Nwosu, UchennaUSC(OLB)60202459 2/833 4/879
    O’Daniel, DorianClemson(ILB)60042159 3/831 1/876 2/8
    Parker, BrandonNorth Carolina A&T(OT)60723039 5/835 3/885 2/8
    Penny, RashaadSan Diego State(RB)51102249 1/831 4/875 3/8
    Phillips, SkylerIdaho State(OG)60243149 5/832 5/878
    Powell, IkeAuburn(LS)602424410 2/831 7/877 2/8
    Pringle, ByronKansas State(WR)60102019 1/831 5/877 1/8
    Ragnow, FrankArkansas(C)60473079 1/832 2/879 4/8
    Reaves, JeremySouth Alabama(S)51052047 6/830 3/871 4/8
    Rudolph, MasonOklahoma State(QB)60412299 1/832 4/878 6/8
    Scott, JKAlabama(P)60522079 5/832 3/880 1/8
    Silvers, BrandonTroy(QB)60232249 1/829 4/873 3/8
    Smith, ItoSouthern Mississippi(RB)50902019 3/828 7/873 1/8
    Smith, Tre’QuanUCF(WR)6015202934 4/879 5/8
    Stewart, M.J.North Carolina(CB)51051989 3/831 4/875 1/8
    Sullivan, ChandonGeorgia State(CB)5105190832 4/875 6/8
    Thomas, IanIndiana(TE)60332569 5/833 1/880
    Wade, D’MontreMurray State(CB)51122019 5/832 5/878 1/8
    Wallace, LeviAlabama(CB)6003176933 3/877 2/8
    Washington, JamesOklahoma State(WR)51072109 5/833 7/877 6/8
    White, MikeWestern Kentucky(QB)60412219 3/832 5/877 5/8
    Williams, DarrelLSU(RB)51102299 1/830 7/873
    Williams, Tre’Auburn(ILB)60162389 2/832 4/874 6/8
    Wynn, IsaiahGeorgia(OG)60243088 4/833 1/879 1/8
    NORTH ROSTER
    PLAYERCOLLEGEPOSHGTWGTHANDARMWING
    Allen, JoshWyoming(QB)604723710 1/833 4/8 
    Allen, MarcusPenn State(S)60212159 3/830 4/874
    Badgley, MichaelMiami(K)50951868 6/829 1/869 7/8
    Ballage, KalenArizona State(RB)60212229 6/833 2/877
    Bentley, Ja’WhaunPurdue(OLB)60152529 4/832 2/877
    Berrios, BraxtonMiami(WR)50851779 2/828 1/868
    Campbell, ChristianPenn State(CB)60051928 5/832 4/880
    Carew, TannerOregon(LS)60122419 4/831 6/876 7/8
    Cole, MasonMichigan(C)60423039 7/832 2/879 3/8
    Conklin, TylerCentral Michigan(TE)60272529 6/833 2/877 6/8
    Crosby, TyrellOregon(OT)604731910 7/834 3/882 2/8
    Dawson, DukeFlorida(CB)  8 4/830 7/874 5/8
    DeLuca, NickNorth Dakota State(ILB)602724310 1/833 4/879 2/8
    Demby, JamilMaine(OT)6045323103479 5/8
    Dooley, GarrettWisconsin(OLB)601724810 3/832 5/876 4/8
    Falk, LukeWashington State(QB)60362119 3/832 1/877 6/8
    Flowers, DimitriOklahoma(FB)60162539 2/83175 3/8
    Fumagalli, TroyWisconsin(TE)60472479 5/832 2/875 3/8
    Gallup, MichaelColorado State(WR)60071989 1/830 7/874 5/8
    Gesicki, MikePenn State(TE)605324210 1/83482 3/8
    Hamilton, DaeSeanPenn State(WR)60062029 2/832 5/876 2/8
    Henderson, TrayvonHawaii(S)6001204931 2/875 6/8
    Hernandez, WillUTEP(OG)60243409 6/832 3/876 7/8
    Hill, B.J.N.C. State(DT)603332110 3/832 2/877 3/8
    Holmes, JalynOhio State(DE)60462791034 6/882 7/8
    Jarvis, DeweyBrown(OLB)60202369 1/832 5/879 7/8
    Johnson, TaronWeber State(CB)51101899 2/83174
    Jones, JustinN.C. State(DT)60233111033 5/880 4/8
    Joseph, MichaelDubuque(CB)60051868 7/831 1/873 3/8
    King, JamarcusSouth Carolina 60041829 4/832 4/878 1/8
    Lazard, AllenIowa State(WR)60422279 7/832 4/878 6/8
    Lee, TannerNebraska(QB)604121810 1/832 1/876 3/8
    Lewis, TyquanOhio State(DE)602627610 3/833 5/879 6/8
    Madison, ColeWashington State(OT)605030710 3/833 6/877 3/8
    Mayfield, BakerOklahoma(QB)     
    McCray, MikeMichigan(ILB)60112419 1/83378 4/8
    Okoronkwo, OgbonniaOklahoma(DE)60132439 2/834 4/879 2/8
    O’Neill, BrianPittsburgh(OT)60642989 3/834 1/880 3/8
    Phillips, DariusWestern Michigan(CB)50961889 3/831 4/873 2/8
    Phillips, HarrisonStanford(DT)603330310 4/833 6/881 7/8
    Pierce, MylesThe Citadel(ILB)51122278 6/829 4/873 5/8
    Quessenberry, ScottUCLA(C)60363149 5/832 6/877
    Samuels, JaylenN.C. State(RB)51142238 7/831 3/876 4/8
    Scott, JaleelNew Mexico State(WR)60472169 6/833 7/881 4/8
    Shepherd, NathanFort Hays State(DT)6037310103380 5/8
    Smythe, DurhamNotre Dame(TE)60522539 3/831 4/878 7/8
    Teller, WyattVirginia Tech(OG)604431110 1/833 7/881 6/8
    Thomas, ChadMiami(DE)605027710 3/83481 6/8
    Toth, BrettArmy(OT)605630310 1/83381 4/8
    Townsend, JohnnyFlorida(P)60102099 5/830 5/873 2/8
    Turay, KemokoRutgers(DE)60432529 3/833 5/879 6/8
    Wadley, AkrumIowa(RB)50971888 1/829 7/872 7/8
    Warner, FredBYU(OLB)60342359 6/831 5/877 2/8
    Watson, JustinPennsylvania(WR)60252139 6/833 6/878 1/8
    Watts, ArmaniTexas A&M(S)51041918 7/831 5/871 7/8
    Welsh, SeanIowa(OG)602329610 2/832 1/876 4/8
    White, KyzirWest Virginia(S)60212169 7/83276 7/8
    Wilson, CedrickBoise State(WR)60171949 6/832 4/878
    Yiadom, IsaacBoston College(CB)60071878 7/832 2/875 2/8

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      No height stats on Baker Mayfield?

    • SteelersDepot

      Baker Mayfield is attending to a family matter in Austin and will be in Mobile on Wednesday.

    • Lambert58

      Goedert looks like a specimen.

    • NinjaMountie

      LOL! That’s the one I’ve been waiting for!
      Is he or isn’t he over 6 feet? The world is waiting.