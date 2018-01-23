2018 Senior Bowl Weigh-In & Measurement Results

The weigh-ins for the 2018 Senior Bowl are taking place this morning in Mobile, AL and our very own Alex Kozora is present for them. Below are the measurements for the South Team and the North Team results will be added in about another hour from now.

SOUTH ROSTER PLAYER COLLEGE POS HGT WGT HAND ARM WING Akins, Jordan UCF (TE) 6032 246 9 2/8 33 4/8 80 2/8 Ateman, Marcell Oklahoma State (WR) 6042 216 9 33 5/8 78 2/8 Bawden, Nick San Diego State (FB) 6017 244 9 30 3/8 72 6/8 Benkert, Kurt Virginia (QB) 6025 214 9 5/8 31 1/8 74 2/8 Blanding, Quin Virginia (S) 6020 209 8 1/8 31 6/8 75 2/8 Bozeman, Bradley Alabama (C) 6045 317 9 7/8 31 5/8 76 2/8 Breneman, Adam UMass (TE) 6040 241 9 3/8 32 1/8 77 2/8 Brown, Andrew Virginia (DE) 6034 294 9 1/8 35 1/8 82 3/8 Cappa, Alex Humboldt State (OT) 6055 299 9 1/8 33 1/8 77 6/8 Carlson, Daniel Auburn (K) 6050 213 10 1/8 31 3/8 75 3/8 Chark, DJ LSU (WR) 6025 196 9 2/8 33 78 7/8 Corbett, Austin Nevada (C) 6041 310 10 5/8 33 3/8 78 4/8 Davenport, Marcus Texas-San Antonio (DE) 6057 259 9 34 81 2/8 Fitts, Kylie Utah (DE) 6036 259 9 3/8 32 3/8 74 4/8 Ford, Poona Texas (DT) 5115 306 9 2/8 32 6/8 80 2/8 Gilmore, Greg LSU (DT) 6037 318 9 3/8 33 7/8 79 1/8 Goedert, Dallas South Dakota State (TE) 6044 260 10 1/8 33 7/8 79 5/8 Gossett, Colby Appalachian State (OG) 6046 304 10 33 2/8 80 2/8 Griffin, Shaquem UCF (OLB) 6002 223 9 31 5/8 66 Hand, Da’Shawn Alabama (DT) 6036 282 10 34 2/8 81 Harrison, Desmond West Georgia (OT) 6060 279 10 4/8 34 3/8 80 3/8 Haynes, Marquis Ole Miss (OLB) 6024 233 9 7/8 33 77 5/8 Hearn, Taylor Clemson (OG) 6045 319 8 2/8 33 3/8 76 3/8 Johnson, Danny Southern (CB) 5091 182 8 5/8 31 3/8 75 5/8 Kelly, Kameron San Diego State (CB) 6015 195 8 2/8 32 2/8 74 2/8 Kiser, Micah Virginia (ILB) 6003 236 9 2/8 31 7/8 76 7/8 LaCouture, Christian LSU (DT) 6043 290 10 30 2/8 75 1/8 Lauletta, Kyle Richmond (QB) 6025 217 9 5/8 30 6/8 76 Leonard, Darius South Carolina State (ILB) 6020 229 10 3/8 34 1/8 82 Matthews, Tray Auburn (S) 6003 209 8 2/8 33 1/8 78 1/8 Moore, J’Mon Missouri (WR) 6025 209 9 2/8 33 4/8 79 4/8 Neal, Siran Jacksonville State (CB) 6000 206 9 7/8 31 1/8 75 7/8 Noteboom, Joseph TCU (OT) 6051 306 9 4/8 35 4/8 83 2/8 Nwosu, Uchenna USC (OLB) 6020 245 9 2/8 33 4/8 79 O’Daniel, Dorian Clemson (ILB) 6004 215 9 3/8 31 1/8 76 2/8 Parker, Brandon North Carolina A&T (OT) 6072 303 9 5/8 35 3/8 85 2/8 Penny, Rashaad San Diego State (RB) 5110 224 9 1/8 31 4/8 75 3/8 Phillips, Skyler Idaho State (OG) 6024 314 9 5/8 32 5/8 78 Powell, Ike Auburn (LS) 6024 244 10 2/8 31 7/8 77 2/8 Pringle, Byron Kansas State (WR) 6010 201 9 1/8 31 5/8 77 1/8 Ragnow, Frank Arkansas (C) 6047 307 9 1/8 32 2/8 79 4/8 Reaves, Jeremy South Alabama (S) 5105 204 7 6/8 30 3/8 71 4/8 Rudolph, Mason Oklahoma State (QB) 6041 229 9 1/8 32 4/8 78 6/8 Scott, JK Alabama (P) 6052 207 9 5/8 32 3/8 80 1/8 Silvers, Brandon Troy (QB) 6023 224 9 1/8 29 4/8 73 3/8 Smith, Ito Southern Mississippi (RB) 5090 201 9 3/8 28 7/8 73 1/8 Smith, Tre’Quan UCF (WR) 6015 202 9 34 4/8 79 5/8 Stewart, M.J. North Carolina (CB) 5105 198 9 3/8 31 4/8 75 1/8 Sullivan, Chandon Georgia State (CB) 5105 190 8 32 4/8 75 6/8 Thomas, Ian Indiana (TE) 6033 256 9 5/8 33 1/8 80 Wade, D’Montre Murray State (CB) 5112 201 9 5/8 32 5/8 78 1/8 Wallace, Levi Alabama (CB) 6003 176 9 33 3/8 77 2/8 Washington, James Oklahoma State (WR) 5107 210 9 5/8 33 7/8 77 6/8 White, Mike Western Kentucky (QB) 6041 221 9 3/8 32 5/8 77 5/8 Williams, Darrel LSU (RB) 5110 229 9 1/8 30 7/8 73 Williams, Tre’ Auburn (ILB) 6016 238 9 2/8 32 4/8 74 6/8 Wynn, Isaiah Georgia (OG) 6024 308 8 4/8 33 1/8 79 1/8

NORTH ROSTER PLAYER COLLEGE POS HGT WGT HAND ARM WING Allen, Josh Wyoming (QB) 6047 237 10 1/8 33 4/8 Allen, Marcus Penn State (S) 6021 215 9 3/8 30 4/8 74 Badgley, Michael Miami (K) 5095 186 8 6/8 29 1/8 69 7/8 Ballage, Kalen Arizona State (RB) 6021 222 9 6/8 33 2/8 77 Bentley, Ja’Whaun Purdue (OLB) 6015 252 9 4/8 32 2/8 77 Berrios, Braxton Miami (WR) 5085 177 9 2/8 28 1/8 68 Campbell, Christian Penn State (CB) 6005 192 8 5/8 32 4/8 80 Carew, Tanner Oregon (LS) 6012 241 9 4/8 31 6/8 76 7/8 Cole, Mason Michigan (C) 6042 303 9 7/8 32 2/8 79 3/8 Conklin, Tyler Central Michigan (TE) 6027 252 9 6/8 33 2/8 77 6/8 Crosby, Tyrell Oregon (OT) 6047 319 10 7/8 34 3/8 82 2/8 Dawson, Duke Florida (CB) 8 4/8 30 7/8 74 5/8 DeLuca, Nick North Dakota State (ILB) 6027 243 10 1/8 33 4/8 79 2/8 Demby, Jamil Maine (OT) 6045 323 10 34 79 5/8 Dooley, Garrett Wisconsin (OLB) 6017 248 10 3/8 32 5/8 76 4/8 Falk, Luke Washington State (QB) 6036 211 9 3/8 32 1/8 77 6/8 Flowers, Dimitri Oklahoma (FB) 6016 253 9 2/8 31 75 3/8 Fumagalli, Troy Wisconsin (TE) 6047 247 9 5/8 32 2/8 75 3/8 Gallup, Michael Colorado State (WR) 6007 198 9 1/8 30 7/8 74 5/8 Gesicki, Mike Penn State (TE) 6053 242 10 1/8 34 82 3/8 Hamilton, DaeSean Penn State (WR) 6006 202 9 2/8 32 5/8 76 2/8 Henderson, Trayvon Hawaii (S) 6001 204 9 31 2/8 75 6/8 Hernandez, Will UTEP (OG) 6024 340 9 6/8 32 3/8 76 7/8 Hill, B.J. N.C. State (DT) 6033 321 10 3/8 32 2/8 77 3/8 Holmes, Jalyn Ohio State (DE) 6046 279 10 34 6/8 82 7/8 Jarvis, Dewey Brown (OLB) 6020 236 9 1/8 32 5/8 79 7/8 Johnson, Taron Weber State (CB) 5110 189 9 2/8 31 74 Jones, Justin N.C. State (DT) 6023 311 10 33 5/8 80 4/8 Joseph, Michael Dubuque (CB) 6005 186 8 7/8 31 1/8 73 3/8 King, Jamarcus South Carolina 6004 182 9 4/8 32 4/8 78 1/8 Lazard, Allen Iowa State (WR) 6042 227 9 7/8 32 4/8 78 6/8 Lee, Tanner Nebraska (QB) 6041 218 10 1/8 32 1/8 76 3/8 Lewis, Tyquan Ohio State (DE) 6026 276 10 3/8 33 5/8 79 6/8 Madison, Cole Washington State (OT) 6050 307 10 3/8 33 6/8 77 3/8 Mayfield, Baker Oklahoma (QB) McCray, Mike Michigan (ILB) 6011 241 9 1/8 33 78 4/8 Okoronkwo, Ogbonnia Oklahoma (DE) 6013 243 9 2/8 34 4/8 79 2/8 O’Neill, Brian Pittsburgh (OT) 6064 298 9 3/8 34 1/8 80 3/8 Phillips, Darius Western Michigan (CB) 5096 188 9 3/8 31 4/8 73 2/8 Phillips, Harrison Stanford (DT) 6033 303 10 4/8 33 6/8 81 7/8 Pierce, Myles The Citadel (ILB) 5112 227 8 6/8 29 4/8 73 5/8 Quessenberry, Scott UCLA (C) 6036 314 9 5/8 32 6/8 77 Samuels, Jaylen N.C. State (RB) 5114 223 8 7/8 31 3/8 76 4/8 Scott, Jaleel New Mexico State (WR) 6047 216 9 6/8 33 7/8 81 4/8 Shepherd, Nathan Fort Hays State (DT) 6037 310 10 33 80 5/8 Smythe, Durham Notre Dame (TE) 6052 253 9 3/8 31 4/8 78 7/8 Teller, Wyatt Virginia Tech (OG) 6044 311 10 1/8 33 7/8 81 6/8 Thomas, Chad Miami (DE) 6050 277 10 3/8 34 81 6/8 Toth, Brett Army (OT) 6056 303 10 1/8 33 81 4/8 Townsend, Johnny Florida (P) 6010 209 9 5/8 30 5/8 73 2/8 Turay, Kemoko Rutgers (DE) 6043 252 9 3/8 33 5/8 79 6/8 Wadley, Akrum Iowa (RB) 5097 188 8 1/8 29 7/8 72 7/8 Warner, Fred BYU (OLB) 6034 235 9 6/8 31 5/8 77 2/8 Watson, Justin Pennsylvania (WR) 6025 213 9 6/8 33 6/8 78 1/8 Watts, Armani Texas A&M (S) 5104 191 8 7/8 31 5/8 71 7/8 Welsh, Sean Iowa (OG) 6023 296 10 2/8 32 1/8 76 4/8 White, Kyzir West Virginia (S) 6021 216 9 7/8 32 76 7/8 Wilson, Cedrick Boise State (WR) 6017 194 9 6/8 32 4/8 78 Yiadom, Isaac Boston College (CB) 6007 187 8 7/8 32 2/8 75 2/8