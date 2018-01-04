Hot Topics

    4 Of Top 6 Scoring Seasons In Franchise History Have All Come In Past 4 Years

    By Matthew Marczi January 2, 2018 at 06:20 am

    It may not have quite felt like it, but the Pittsburgh Steelers just capped off one of their most successful regular season campaigns in team history. And I don’t mean just because their 13-3 final record is tied for the fourth-best based on winning percentage with the 2001 team. Or because they posted a franchise-best 56 sacks.

    I am talking about the fact that they managed to put up points. And unfortunately for some, that does have something to do with having success on offense, even if that means potentially being forced to acknowledge that Todd Haley has not single-handedly ruined the team.

    The offense did get some help in scoring, of course, although that is virtually always the case for every team in every season. The special teams unit scored two touchdowns this season, one on a blocked punt and another on a kick return. The defense also recorded a safety. The rest was on the offense.

    Officially, the Steelers scored 43 touchdowns on the season, with 41 being produced by the offense. Ben Roethlisberger threw 28 touchdown passes, with nine going to Antonio Brown, six to JuJu Smith-Schuster, three to Martavis Bryant and Jesse James, two to Le’Veon Bell, and one apiece to Roosevelt Nix, Xavier Grimble, Justin Hunter, Vance McDonald, and Eli Rogers. Landry Jones threw a touchdown pass to Smith-Schuster as well.

    On the ground, there were actually four different contributors this season. Bell posted a career-high nine rushing touchdowns, while Nix recorded the first of his career on a one-yard fullback dive. In the season finale, Darrius Heyward-Bey recorded a score on a 29-yard reverse, his second explosive rushing touchdown in as many years. In the same game, the newest Steeler, Stevan Ridley, added to the total with his first since 2014.

    Add in a pair of two-point conversions by Brown and Bryant, 35 extra points, and 35 field goals, and that all adds up 390 points. For the season, the offense scored an average of 24.4 points per game. But the rest of the team added an additional 16 points.

    The 406 points scored this season is the fifth-most in team history, averaging 25.4 points per game, which doesn’t quite fit in with the narrative that Haley has held back the progress of the offense.

    As a matter of fact, over the course of the past four seasons, the Steelers have put up four of their top six scoring seasons in franchise history. According to Dom Rinelli, 2014’s 436 points scored and 2015’s 423 are the highest totals in team history. They also scored 399 points last season. The only other teams to top that mark were the 1979 Super Bowl champions and the 1995 runner-ups.

    The Steelers finished the regular season eighth in scoring, and truth be told, there wasn’t much separation between eight and five—less than a point per game. The top four scoring teams—the Rams, Patriots, Eagles, and Saints—all topped 28 points per game. It should be noted that the Steelers finished the back half of the season averaging 30 points per game.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • PittShawnC

      and the 45 regular season wins the franchise has from 2014-17 is the most it’s ever had in a four year stretch.

    • A lot of people dog Haley, but sometimes the difference between 30 ppg and 24 ppg is player execution. Thus was the case earlier this year. Haley wasn’t out there missing throws, dropping catches, missing blocks, getting called for penalties, etc.

      Haley is never going to win most people over but the offense doesn’t play well in spite of him, they play well because of him. The OC job for any team is the most scrutinized cosching positio in all of football. Every play call in every situation is second guessed constantly whether it works or not. Most of the time, especially early in games, play calls are setting up other plays to be used later, and sometimes the defense makes a play as well.

      I don’t Haley deserves the amount of friction he gets from fans. Especically from the “boring and unimaginative” croud. Have they ever called offensive plays at any level of the game? I think not…

    • CP72

      Been a Steelers fan for a 30 years. This offense right now is as potent as I have ever seen. If AB can get healthy and Vance McDonald stays healthy, there’s no chance to stop this unit.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      All the while Ben gets rid of the ball quick, staying upright and preventing serious injuries. We have to accept less big plays in order to keep Ben safe.

      Of course the playoffs may be the time to open it up a little more.

    • Orlysteel

      That’s what I think, they’ve been living up to their hype since the 2nd half, don’t see anyone stopping them.

    • CoachCot

      But our coaches suck and don’t know what they’re doing! It’s all talent! Did I miss any?

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Everyone who thinks it’d be great if Todd Haley went to Dallas should think long and hard about what that might mean. 4 of the top 6 scoring seasons in franchise history isn’t a coincidence.

    • CoachCot

      Coach Todd Haley has done a very good job in Pittsburgh. There are times where I’m critical of an in game call but coach hindsight has never lost a football game. Fans need to look at this window of success in regards to our frnachise’s offensive history and see how fortunate we’ve been

    • “Coach Hindsight” LOL

    • falconsaftey43

      Steelers Offensive ranks during Ben’s Career in terms of points per game.
      Wiz: 04-07: 6th, 23.54
      Arians: 08-11: 14th, 22.11
      Haley: 12-17: 7th, 24.78
      Last 4 years: 14-17: 4th, 26.00

      Haley’s offense has been good, especially these past 4 years.

    • CoachCot

      He’s the best coach to ever wear a whistle. He’s never had to punt as a coach. He’s undefeated.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      It’s not as simple as ‘scoring more points is better.’

      As much of note is the affect that the change in offensive philosophy had on the franchise. After Cowher continued ‘the strong running game sets up the deep ball, while controlling the clock’ philosophy, Tomlin and folks changed it to what we see today.

      Of course scoring would go up. At the same time, wearing the other team down with physicality and time of possession suffers. The team the Steelers will likely play in a couple of weeks uses that same formula, and it ripped the Steelers current D to shreds.

      I do enjoy seeing the Steelers offense score and have AB running wild. But it’s nice to be able to take the ball out of the other team’s hands sometimes with long possession drives.

    • And wins the chip every year!