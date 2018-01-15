Hot Topics

    Antonio Brown Frustrated At Being So Close, So Far Away

    By Alex Kozora January 15, 2018 at 08:00 am

    Antonio Brown has already done enough to be a Hall of Famer. We don’t need to be coy about it, don’t need to “wait and see” what happens in another three years. Dude is getting in. First ballot. Count it.

    So the last thing for him to really chase is a Super Bowl ring. And yet again, the Pittsburgh Steelers have fallen short of that mark. Brown expressed some of that frustration to reporters following the Steelers’ 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    “It’s disheartening,” Brown said per the team website. “I thought we had the right group of guys the right team, and the right atmosphere and the right moment. We just fell short again.”

    Brown, of course, did anything but. Despite playing on a calf injury that put him at less than 100%, his words, not mine, he put up over 120 yards and two scores, both of which were about a ten on the difficulty scale. He battled the injury, and the flu, and still dominated against an elite pass defense.

    But alas, if he wants a ring, he’ll have to wait at least another year.

    “We’ve got to remember this feeling and start the process again for 2018.”

    He’ll at least have his QB. Ben Roethlisberger confirmed he’ll be back for next season and told Brown “we’ll get there” after the loss. Via Aditi Kinkhabwala.

    Brown made the Super Bowl his rookie season, the only time he’s ever been there. Of course, that was long before Brown was AB, and he caught just one pass in the loss to the Green Bay Packers.

    If he can’t get back there in the Roethlisberger era, which could come to a close after 2018, there’s no telling when – or if – that’ll happen. He certainly could be waiting quite some time.

    “It really hurts. It’s really sad…as a player, you live for these moments. You’re hoping we can do it one day. Just start all over.”

    Maybe one day. But not today. What a shame.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Jason

      Imagine if we could scout LB and Secondary talent like we do WR. AB is just such an outstanding player. After his 2nd td i told my son please appreciate getting to watch this guy because he’s a once in a generation player.

    • will

      Haley should be shown the door.

    • NCSteel

      I’m not sure of the reason Haley should be “shown the door.”

      Yes, there were some questionable calls but the bottom line is his offense hung 42 points on a playoff team that relied on their defense to get them where they are. Not too shabby.
      I don’t care much for Haley but thats the bottom line fact…42 points in a playoff game.

      My heartburn is with the defensive scheme that allowed 45 points. No pressure no sacks missed tackles (still) wide open receivers and being out game planned by the Jags OC, biting on fakes, oh geez, horrible.

      Also, I don’t even lime thinking this but the fact remains,
      Mike Tomlin looks in over his head in big situations, like he’s waiting on talent alone to win the game in the big spot.
      New England at the end of the game and now in the playoffs. Poor decisions and poor preparation.
      Now on the flip side,
      13 wins and a lot of drama navigated quite well but you’re gonna need to rely on the coach for more than just drama control during the playoffs. Sometimes he just seemed a little lost. No not lost,
      In over his head,
      Like it’s a little to big for him.
      The little details are not needed cause he has guys like AB to save him from himself.

      Listen you can argue that if you want but we were outcoached by Doug Marrone. Period. End of sentence.

    • Chad Weiss

      I feel so bad for this offense. It’s gotta be hard not to have a divided locker room . One side of the ball is championship level the other side was a freaking joke. If you on that defense how do u look at these guys everyday and not be embarrassed?

    • Chad Weiss

      Haley made some bad calls but managed to score 42 on the jags defense. Last time I checked it wasn’t Haley that gave up 45 points to a terrible offense that everyone in the world knew was gonna try running it down your throat. If that wasn’t enough the defense was so bad that Steelers kicked an inside kick and gave the game away instead of trying to hold them after a kickoff.. if that don’t scream fire Butler idk what does

    • NCSteel

      Steelers had more talent, more playoff experience and had home field advantage and lost to a team that does not even have a franchise QB, heck, they talked openly of benching him at the start of the season.

      So…when you boil it down, our coaches were outcoached in the playoffs by a guy who would never be confused with Lombardi.

      Tomlin needs to be at the very least, asked to up his game during the playoffs. You can’t just rely on Ben and Brown and Bell

    • Jason

      Saved me alot of typing. Who would have dream we’d put 42 on the Jags and lose?

    • Chad Weiss

      It hurts ..it hurts a lot.. 99 percent of Steelers fans are just that a fan and it’s just a game. Around here though there are many guys who invest more time in Steelers in a day then the avg fan will in a lifetime and to those guys it hurts a lot more. From hundredof hours w draft to free agency,pre season etc.. And now we all gotta start all over again. I guess we do it cause we love it cause last thing I wanna do is talk about Steelers right my now but life revolves around that damn team

    • Nathanael Dory

      Its not the team. Its the defense and coaching alone. Even the Special Teams made a play. With the plays the offense made, they were certainly determined to win the game

    • Chad Weiss

      Seven to tackle tbh if u counting Dupree standing there watching then pulling his own guys arm off the pile