    Ben On Landry: ‘I Thought He Played A Great Game’

    By Dave Bryan January 2, 2018 at 08:33 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Landry Jones made his only start of the 2017 regular on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and the former fourth-round draft out of Oklahoma played well in the team’s 28-24 win at Heinz Field as he completed 23 of his 27 total pass attempts in the contest for 239 yards with one touchdown and one interception. On Tuesday, Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was asked to rate his backups’ performance during his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan and he gave Jones a nice review.

    “I thought he played a great game,” said Roethlisberger of Jones. “I thought he played an efficient football game. You look at his numbers and the completion percentage, I thought that he managed the game well. He got us into plays, didn’t take too many big chances in terms of trying to force balls into areas and took check downs when needed. And I told him I was really happy with the way he played, thought he did well.”

    While Jones completed 3 of his first 5 passes in the game for 14 yards, his fifth attempt resulted in an interception. However, from the end of the second quarter and on Jones was 17 of 18 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown, His lone incompletion in the final three quarter of the game, a dump-off to running back Fitzgerald Toussaint, was actually dropped by the backup ball carrier.

    According to stats compiled by Pro Football Focus, the Browns defense blitzed Jones on 50% of his drop backs and they forced pressure on 47% of them. When blitzed, Jones was 12 of 13 passing with a touchdown for a passer rating of 125.6.

    “I thought it was a great opportunity for Landry [Jones] to lead us at the quarterback position,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Jones’ Sunday play during his Tuesday press conference. “I thought that he met that challenge.”

    With the regular season now over the current hope is that the only time we see Jones during the playoffs includes him taking snaps late in a Steelers blowout win. Sure, he may have only beaten a winless team on Sunday, but let’s not forget that he played behind a makeshift offensive line short two starters and most of the game behind a center that hadn’t snapped the football all season in tackle Chris Hubbard. Oh, and Jones didn’t have two key offensive weapons in running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown at his disposal on Sunday, either.

    Like it or not, Jones can probably currently be considered one of the top five or six backup quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Sure, he shouldn’t be considered as the potential heir to the Roethlisberger throne, but as far as future backups go for the Steelers, he’s more than acceptable.

    • ThePointe

      I’ve been known as a Landry hater, but he played really well. One bone headed decision on the interception, but heck even Ben a future HoFer, makes bone headed interceptions now and then. Really solid for us.

    • Kevin artis

      Make him the next Trent Dilfer.

    • Alex K

      2 costly and avoidable turnovers. He threw that INT with 3 defenders right there. Then he let himself get strip sacked even when it was clear the pocket was collapsing.

      He can sling the ball with conviction but he’s too turnover prone to ever be more than a competent backup.

    • BurghBoy412

      He won a regular season game. That’s all that will be remembered.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Played one his best games, I thought.

    • falconsaftey43

      Well Charlie Batch turned over the ball more frequently for the Steelers than Jones has. Batch 5.48% of drop backs, Jones 5.40%.

    • Brian Tollini

      I thought he did a really good job keeping his eyes downfield and stepping up in the pocket. Looked very comfortable.

    • SouthernSteel

      Agreed didn’t look rusty at all after having a year off

    • Michael Mosgrove

      the fumble wasnt on him. it was on hubbard.

    • Ryan

      I’ve always thought he was a solid backup. Most Landry haters just expect our backup to Steve Young. Hell people remember Batch fondly yet he had 79% QB Rating and a 59.4% completion % during 8 seasons with the Steelers and Landry has a 63.9 completion % and a 86.2% QB Rating

    • SteelerFanInMD

      I became a Landry fan when he played well enough so that we can get rid of Michael Vick.

    • pittfan

      +100. I never understood the degree of criticism LJ recieved so I just stopped listening. There are some who can only see the bad and never see the good in players. He’s not great but you’ll not find a great QB serving as backup QB for very long. (see Jimmy G)
      He’s not Ben’s replacement but he’s not Bryce Petty either.

    • pittfan

      yeah but good backups have eyes in the back of their helmets as standard equipitment.

    • WreckIess

      He played really well, albeit against a pretty damn bad Cleveland pass defense. He looked composed and I never really doubted his control of the offense. Not starting caliber, but good enough to beat some lower tier teams.

    • dany

      Here’s to him not having to take a snap till December 30 of this year

    • Dan

      Fine with him as a backup. I appreciate his accuracy and the passing skills he brings to the table, but for me he could never be a long term solution as a starter. Much to sackable. We need a QB that doesn’t just go down at the first brush of a pass rusher. It will be hard to replace Ben’s toughness in that regard, but Landry is another Chad Pennington. We need toughness at the position. I want more of a Smith-Schuster type player and less of a Bryant type player.

    • Jacob

      Wouldn’t it be something if Ben got injured and Landry led the team to a Super Bowl win?

    • heath miller

      0.00% chance of that ..

    • GoSteelerz

      I like Landry. The main thing he needs to improve and I don’t know how much a player can improve it, is pocket awareness/presence. That would prevent the strip sacks. His knowledge of the offense definitely shows in his efficiency throwing the ball. I also like how he spread it around a little bit and other than the interception, didn’t force throws. I’m comfortable with him as quality depth at the QB spot.

    • Lambert58

      I think that pocket presence / clock in your head develops with time & experience. Thought Landry did a nice job given the circumstances. Two years in a row, he gets the W.

    • Lambert58

      Let’s not get crazy now.

    • GoSteelerz

      Yeah, I think the team is very comfortable with him, and the guys seem to play hard for him. Those are always good signs.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      He didn’t play bad but it wasn’t great.

    • Joe Dirta

      jones a career backup and not a very good one at that .juju made him look better than he was, one a toss up another was even short but he was so wide open hard to miss. pick was a terrible decision. we desperately need a qb to replace ben when he decides to hang it up. landry and dobbs not answers. or we will be in qb purgatory like brister, madox and Malone years.