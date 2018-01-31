Best Play/Worst Play: Le’Veon Bell

New series we’re kicking off here on Steelers Depot. To begin a recap of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season, a look at the singular best and worst play from each player on the roster. If I wanted to sum up a players season in 30 seconds, these are the plays I would look at.

Next up, Le’Veon Bell.

Best Play: Le’Veon Bell Stiff Arms Dre Kirkpatrick

The play that immediately blew up the Internet. Poor Dre Kirkpatrick. Not his year to try and tackle 26. But it wasn’t just the stiff arm that was impressive. He essentially ran away from the entire Bengals’ defense, bottled up by three defenders after the catch and somehow slaloming through. The stiff arm was just the cherry on top.

It’s a singular moment that sums up his dual threat ability. Take a five yard checkdown and turn it into a 42 yard gain. He is one reason why Ben Roethlisberger’s sack numbers have come down. There’s so much trust to just give it to Bell because he’s capable of making plays like that. That same trust doesn’t exist when say, James Conner was in the game.

Worst Play: Fumble Vs Lions

Ball security has been one of Bell’s best and most underrated traits throughout his career. This year, comparatively at least, was a little sloppy. This 3rd and 1 fumble stung, though the Steelers were able to eek out the victory. Surprised this one came out – looked like good ball security.

Instead of the Steelers driving to add onto a one point lead, the Detroit Lions recovered and kicked a field goal right before the half to retake the lead.