Browns Will Name Todd Haley As New Offensive Coordinator

While the Cleveland Browns haven’t confirmed it just yet, a Monday afternoon report by NFL Network’s Michael Silver states that they have decided to hire Todd Haley to be their new offensive coordinator.

Haley, who spent the last six seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, didn’t have his contract renewed by them last week. Prior to joining the Steelers, Haley was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-2011.

The Browns did not have an offensive coordinator the last two seasons because head coach Hue Jackson, a former offensive coordinator himself, decided to call the plays. That will now change with Haley being hired.

Haley will more than likely have a rookie quarterback to work with during his first season in Cleveland as the Browns are once again expected to address the key offensive position in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft with either their first overall selection or their fourth, which previously belonged to the Houston Texans.

Last year the Browns selected former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he ultimately started 15 games for them this past season on the way to Cleveland going winless.

Haley’s arrival in Cleveland now means he’ll get an opportunity to coach against the Steelers twice during the 2018 regular season. The Browns, by the way, are 2-13 in their last 15 games against the Steelers and 0-6 in their last six games against them.