    DeCastro Says Steelers Failed 4th Down Play Calls Came From Sideline

    By Dave Bryan January 15, 2018 at 03:48 pm

    Did you take issue with the two fourth down and short play calls in the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Divisional Round playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars? If so, we finally know where you can place the blame.

    According to Steelers guard David DeCastro on Monday, both 4th-and-1 calls during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars came from the sideline. In short, from Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

    The first failed fourth down play, a crack toss to running back Le’Veon Bell, took place with 1:12 left in the first quarter from the Jaguars 21-yard-line and the Steelers trailing 14-0. The right-side pitch to Bell was easily strung out by the Jaguars defense and it didn’t help that Steelers tight end Vance McDonald seemingly whiffed on his block attempt on Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

    Even if McDonald makes the block, Bell still likely would have been tackled short of the first down marker. On that play, it looked as though Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger might have audibled to that toss play, but if we’re to believe DeCastro, that wasn’t the case.

    The second failed fourth down play, an incomplete pass from Roethlisberger to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, took place with 12:50 left in the fourth quarter from the Jaguars 39-yard-line and with the Steelers trailing 28-21. That play, which utilized a play action fake to Bell, was run out of the same formation as the first failed fourth down play was.

    On that play, it also appeared as though Roethlisberger may have audibled to it. Additionally, it looks as though Smith-Schuster might have been held on the play by Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye. The referees, however, obviously thought otherwise as no flag was thrown.

    With the Steelers season now over and Haley’s contract expiring, it will now be interesting to see if he’s signed to a new contract. If that doesn’t happen, Steelers quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner would likely become the favorite to succeed Haley.

    We’ll likely find out very quick whether Haley will be back. DeCastro, by the way, said the team’s offense has a ‘great’ relationship with Haley and that everyone gets along well.

    • Willy Jojo

      this may be a talking point, but I hope no one thinks this is why they lost.

    • Ike Evans

      Nah but definitely didn’t help

    • CountryClub

      The first one is just an inexcusable play call.

    • #7

      Haley is a great offensive mind conceptually speaking. He really is. He just can’t call a game to save his life.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Yeah and this game was more evidence of it.

    • Addison

      DeCastro isn’t holding back

    • WeWantDaTruth

      As was the 2nd one.

    • BurghBoy412

      I don’t care if the plays came from the sideline. Your veteran QB has the ball in his hands and shouldn’t have run the plays. Ultimately Ben has the final say. You can blame anybody you would like. Ben has the ball in his hands 1st on every play.

      BTW Ben happens to be my favorite player on the team. I’ve spent his whole career defending him.

    • SixburghFan

      On the 2nd one, Eli is open underneath for an easy pass for the 1st down.

    • BurghBoy412

      WIDE OPEN!!

    • Ray Istenes

      I noticed that yesterday.

    • StillersInThe6

      How can you ignore getting absolutely nothing from TWO 4th and 1’s?? These mistakes are just as cause for this loss as any of the other huge blunders (fumble for TD, INT in own redzone, repeated 3rd down conversions for JAX, onside kick call, etc etc.). They’re ALL critical and play their part in this horrific loss.

    • StillersInThe6

      Other teams seem to be content with methodically moving the ball down field, moving the chains, and yet Ben/Haley always seem to go unconventional and for the throat when utterly unnecessary and it burns us repeatedly. Too many memories of being frustrated by these dumb 4th/3rd and short long throw calls in the Ben/Haley era. Its inexcusable at this point.

    • Madi

      And on the 1st one, Ben is wide open.

    • EdJHJr

      I’m not changing my mind. The defense thoroughly sucked on the first drive, the offense thoroughly sucked on the next possession.

      End. Finito. They don’t come back from 14,21. What ever else. The mountain was to high from the first quarter on.

      You know how I know that for sure?

      THEY DIDN’T COME BACK.THEY LOST

    • Steeldog22

      Yep. Same as two turnovers at the line of scrimmage (even lost yardage on the one). You think two more turnovers can’t make The difference in a game? Absolutely!

    • ThePointe

      If they get rid of Haley they need to cast a wide net for a replacement. Randy Fitchner is nothing more than Bruce Arians without the experience.

    • Quite Frankly

      I thought those failed 4th down play calls were coming from the JAGS sideline

    • SixburghFan

      ??

    • PghDSF

      On the first play they should have kicked the FG. The second play they were only down one TD with 9+ minutes left in the game. Should have punted.

    • Madi

      If Bell had tossed it back to Ben. But I was kidding. Partly.

    • BurghBoy412

      Both should’ve been QB sneak.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      That second stalled drive hurt the most (12:50 to go in the 4th), because the Steelers were moving the ball (seemingly) at will on that drive, had all the momentum swinging their way, and seemed to be well on their way to tying the game. Fans could taste a comeback. I could.

      And then hubris and stupid calls snuffed those hopes out.