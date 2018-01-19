Hot Topics

    Dual OC/QB Coach Role For Randy Fichtner Is Ambitious But Sensible

    By Matthew Marczi January 19, 2018 at 09:00 am

    It is interesting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are, from all appearances, electing to go about their 2018 season without a member of the staff that is devoted solely to working as the quarterbacks coach, a role that has been in place as its own entity for some time.

    Yesterday, in the midst of the announcement of quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner being promoted to offensive coordinator, taking over Todd Haley’s post after six seasons, it was also revealed that he would be retaining his prior duties, and would instead serve a dual role.

    This was a move that took a lot of people by surprise initially, including myself, but as I spent more timing thinking about it, it has come to make sense for me. At least, it makes sense for Ben Roethlisberger, in particular.

    I do wonder if, over the course of the offseason, the Steelers will add an assistant quarterbacks coach to the staff, similar to the role of Shaun Sarrett as the assistant offensive line coach under Mike Munchak. That would help divide Fichtner’s time between two roles and give Landry Jones and Joshua Dobbs a clear liaison.

    But when it comes to Roethlisberger and running the offense, to put it quite frankly, he doesn’t need another new voice in his ear, not at this point in his career. The 14-year veteran can probably run the offense entirely by himself at this point from pre-game preparation to in-game audibles.

    And to be fair, the Steelers, from the coaches to the players, have routinely praised Jones’ knowledge of the offense as well. Dobbs is literally one of the most intelligent players in the NFL, even if he still has a lot to learn. But I believe this quarterback group can be relatively self-sufficient.

    And to be honest, a good offensive coordinator is one that serves many hats. He is the quarterbacks coach, the wide receivers coach, the running backs coach, the tight ends coach, and the offensive line coach all rolled up into one figure head, and then some.

    But the quarterback will always hold a unique place in the offense because it is the sole position that controls every play on the field. And so there is necessarily a special relationship that exists between the quarterback group and the offensive coordinator.

    Especially so when the offensive coordinator comes from the background of a quarterbacks coach. And who, at least at the collegiate level, already has experience working in the dual role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as Fichtner has.

    Maybe the Steelers bring in somebody to help divide the load—I would be shocked if there is not at least a coaching intern at the quarterback position during training camp—but it makes sense to me to keep that relationship between Roethlisberger and Fichtner, which does not come across to me as one that is either adversarial or enabling.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Lambert58

      I’m not in favor of it. If for no other reason that to aid in the development of Jones & Dobbs. Randy will have his hands full with the offense as a whole.

    • Mateo K

      Neither Landry or Dobbs will ever be more than a backup. I’ll take winning over their development as backups.

    • NCSteel

      Is there know one that Randy has on his staff now that could handle the job ?
      Was no one groomed as a successor, someone who may have had a minor role but was being taught to step up if and when he was needed ?
      If not, thats troubling, you may find someone outside an organization (any organization) that may be more desirable at the time of hire but not to groom a successor from within seems odd to me. Dobbs probably could use someone at the very least.

    • Lambert58

      Why does it have to be either/or? Obviously, Fichtner has done a great job developing Randy. Saying they will never be more than backups so that the team shouldn’t bother to fully develop them is extremely short-sighted.

    • Crashcrash777

      Randy won’t have his hands full. Ben is the new OC now, sure they gave the title to Randy but Ben will be the one running the show. Randy might make a few changes but other than that its gonna be a whole lot of “wanna do this Ben?”, “It’s okay with me if it’s okay with you Ben”, “You like this idea Ben?”.

    • Lambert58

      Yeah, I agree it will be Ben’s offense, but there will be a little more to than that for Coach F.

    • PittShawnC

      Reports are now that Bell skipped all but the last five minutes of the Saturday walk-through before Jax and arrived to the field at noon, for the 1pm game.

      I don’t care if he is a “dual role” QB/OC coach
      I don’t care if he calls QB sneaks (ok, maybe a lil bit)

      I DO care that the culture of that locker room changes.
      Hiring Fichtner guarantees another season of it.
      Really, really disappointed in his hire

    • PittShawnC

      and Matt, please don’t misinterpret. You guys all do awesome work. Not trying to imply this isn’t a valid topic or anything.

    • jtr

      I’m interpreting this as a hint that they don’t plan to draft and develop the QB of the future just yet. If they really had their sights on doing that, I think they would want a dedicated QB coach involved right from the draft evaluation process. With Fichtner as OC/QB coach, it would probably be impossible for him to dedicate enough time next offseason/season to working with a young prospect. So I guess they’re taking Ben at his word that he has three more seasons in him.

    • SteelerSurfer

      Unfortunately this may be true, even likely.