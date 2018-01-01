Hot Topics

    Even After Steelers Victory, Mike Mitchell Still ‘Pissed Off’

    By Alex Kozora January 1, 2018 at 03:04 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers closed the book on 2017, banishing the Cleveland Browns into winless infamy while they move on to a 13-3 year and #2 seed in the AFC. So everything is kosher, right? Not for Mike Mitchell.

    Mitchell spoke to reporters after yesterday’s game. After a performance where the secondary allowed more chunk plays and let the Browns nearly complete the comeback, he was none too happy.

    He said the Steelers should’ve blown out the Browns and took responsibility for the score being as close as it was. Jacob Klinger over at PennLive has a really good article full of comments from Mitchell. Check out the full article in the link. Worth your time.

    “It should be 30-0. You shouldn’t need to make those kind of plays at the end of the game. You got to whoop their [butt] like we’re supposed to,” Mitchell told Klinger. “It starts with me.”

    Pittsburgh gave up two more receptions of 50+ yards, giving them eight on the season, and the most they’ve allowed in 19 years. Josh Gordon got them for a 54 yard gain, a concept they were burned on two weeks ago, while Rashard Higgins outran everyone for a 56 yard touchdown.

    Deshone Kizer had a downright terrible year but actually looked somewhat competent against the Steelers in both meetings, a troubling thought for a team headed into the playoffs.

    According to Klinger, Kevin Colbert apparently had the same thought as Mitchell. Mitchell said Colbert told him – or the group, it isn’t clear – that it should’ve been a lopsided victory. The fact that it wasn’t is disappointing.

    “It can’t be a four-point game, can’t turn the ball over, can’t give up big plays, so I’m pissed off,” Mitchell said.

    Cleveland lost by four or fewer points just four times in 2017. Two of those came against the Steelers. For the defense, that was only missing Cam Heyward, they didn’t go out on the high note they were looking for to end 2017 and the regular season.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Conserv_58

      I’m glad to see that Colbert wasn’t happy with the defense’s efforts because he should be disappointed. The Steelers DB’s, as a group, are not very good and they are a huge reason why the Steelers won so many games in the final minutes and seconds. I’d like to be a fly on the wall in a Carnell Lake meeting room.

    • pittfan

      Time for talk is over Mike. It’s do or die time.

    • Doug Andrews

      In all honesty DB’s are a good group minus Mitchell. Has he made any plays this year? Good group with Burns Sutton Haden Allen and Davis……just need better Free safety play back there in coverage. 4 picks in 4 season for the type $ that Mitchell makes

    • Ed Smith

      Mitchell is a lot of talk. Not listening until he starts to actually back up his words with ACTION! he makes or highly contributes to all those big plays. Hey Mike, time to start doing something about it. Pissed off is not enough,!

    • Michael

      Mitchell, although cut down on his PF roughness penalties, always seems 2-3 steps behind after the catch is made.

    • gdeuce

      is he angry because he took an awful angle on that 54 yard TD?

    • GoSteelerz

      Love his attitude, he has the right mentality… Now if his play would match, we’d really have something… Can only hope he finally puts it together for a super bowl run!

    • BurghBoy412

      Being “pissed off” isn’t going to make Mike faster at this point. Unfortunately his physical ability isn’t there anymore. I’m hoping he can make a SB run and retire with a ring this year. I think it’s telling that Colbert had words for him/them. Definitely makes me think FS will be addressed early in the upcoming draft.

    • Doug Andrews

      He’s clearly not been the playmaker they envisioned after the FA signing. I’ll give him the Veteran presence knowing where to line everyone up but no INT’s No sacks 2 Passes defended and 1 fumble recovery this year is not even mediocre that’s just awful for a veteran FS.

    • Jason

      Artie hasn’t played that well. Splash play here and there but an abysmal tackler.

    • Jason

      Repeatedly takes awful angles

    • Doug Andrews

      The NFL should stop recording the tackling stats when it comes to Artie. It should read under the tackling column.. MBD= makes business decisions

    • Jason

      Can’t address everything early. Unfortunately it looks like ILB will be our #1 need. Then depending on Haden possibly a CB. What’s Ben gonna do? That puts qb in play early. But i agree we need an upgrade there.

    • Quite Frankly

      Mitchell is a non instinctive, bad angle taking, miss tackling joke!

    • Biggie

      The defensive performance as a whole was awful and unfortunately it’s be a reoccurring theme as of late. This D has two weeks to get their heads together and fix their poor play and this includes Butler as DC. They have to play aggressive for a full game not in spurts. For us to make the SB we will have to outscore everyone, meaning at least 40 pts per game. We won’t face anyrhing close to the Brown’s ineptness in the playoffs.

    • StillersInThe6

      FS gotta be among top offseason wishlists. I used to be among Mitchell’s biggest defenders, when he’d routinely make bone-crunching hits that would at least illicit fear in the hearts of the opposition on every catch over the middle, to make up for his pedestrian coverage skills. Now, seemingly gone are those hits and all that is left are splash play after splash plays. One of the worst positions on the team.

    • DirtDawg1964

      They were also missing Shazier. Let’s not forget that. You can argue all day long who is most valuabke to the the defence – him or Heyward. And you’d be right no matter what side you took.

      Not saying that’s the difference. Just don’t want Shazier’s loss to this team to be forgotten.

    • SeventhHeavan

      TIME FOR MITCHELL TO GO…

    • DirtDawg1964

      As a whole it was awful? After a six sack performance with a couple of turnovers?

      Pretty sure there were some bright spots you’re overlooking there.

      And every team has to outscore the other teams. That’s how it works. We haven’t needed 40 points to win 13 games this season. Pretty sure that ain’t changing just because the playoffs are here. We were 6-2 against teams with winning records.

    • BurghBoy412

      If you look at the depth of each position in this year’s draft.I believe Safety has the weakest depth compared to the positions at wich the Steelers have needs. Its much more likely to get a highly productive ILB in the 2nd or 3rd rd. Opposed to a Safety.