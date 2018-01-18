Hot Topics

    Fichtner’s Main Goal As Steelers New OC Should Be Fixing Red Zone Efficiency

    By Dave Bryan January 18, 2018 at 04:32 pm

    If there was one thing the Pittsburgh Steelers offense did well during the 2017 season it was the ability to move the football down the field. After all, they finished fourth in the NFL in average yards per drive with a 35.62 stat. That should be expected, however, with the litany of talented players they have on that side of football. From quarterback, to wide receivers, to running back, and even offensive linemen, it’s a talented bunch and expected to stay together. With that said, one area where the Steelers offense wasn’t so great at last season was inside the red zone and that’s a phase of the game that their new offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner will need to work hard at to improve.

    The Steelers offense made 63 trips to the red zone during the 2017 regular season and only 32 of them culminated in touchdowns. While those 63 red zone trips were the most a Steelers offense has managed to register during a regular season since quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a rookie, the unit’s 50.79% touchdown conversion rate was their lowest percentage since the 2010 season, the year that Roethlisberger only played in 12 games. That 50.79% was also ranked 22nd overall in the NFL.

    While the Steelers offense did register a 75.86% goal-to-go touchdown percentage during the regular season, the unit only faced such situations 29 times and that’s just 46% of their 63 total red zone trips.

    When it comes to Roethlisberger’s red zone passing stats from the 2017 regular season, he only completed 51.1% of his 90 total attempts. It’s worth noting, however, that 20 of his 28 total touchdown passes that threw came in that area of the field. Its also worth noting that Roethlisberger was just 8 of 16 passing on 3rd down plays that were run between the opponent’s 19 and 11 yard-lines and only one of those completions were a touchdown. Additionally , only 6 of those competitions were successful ones,

    In theory, the Steelers offense should be able to move the football in 2018 just as well as they did this past season and that should equate to 55 to 65 red zone trips. If Fichtner can get improve the unit’s touchdown conversion rate on red zone trips by 10%, that will certainly result in a lot more points being scored.

    When Steelers team president Art Rooney II holds his annual season-ending session with the media over the course of the next few weeks, I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t mention that the offense’s red zone percentage needs drastic improvement. After all, yards are nice, but touchdowns are even better and especially early in games. By the way, the Steelers offense converted just 17 of their 33 (51.5%) first half red zone trips into touchdowns during the 2017 regular season.

    • SteelerDieHard

      Man, based on those #’s, still looks like the O performed better under Haley than anyone else – but keep that D staff in tact Tomlin!

    • Alex K

      The Steelers short yardage running game needs to improve to fix this. We can’t seem to run in short yardage situations when teams really try to stop us. I think some of this is on the oline and some is on Bell. You can’t hesitate when you just need 1 yard and the defense is coming for you.

    • Keith Evans

      I feel that Pouncey and DeCastro especially, are more athletic than strong, sand in their pants types – quite finesse style players and are at the best on the move and in space in – we always seem to struggle to get decent push up front in short yardage situations where brute strength and drive are so important.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Good news Dave! If you slightly alter the title and change around a few stats, you can have a whole new article for tomorrow: “Butler’s Main Goal As Steelers DC Should Be Fixing Red Zone Efficiency.” Now that’s efficiency! 😉

    • Intense Camel

      He also had the best personnel to work with.

    • PittShawnC

      Can we get a coordinator that doesn’t look like he just rolled out of a tree stand in the Ozarks and roasted a skunk over an open fire for breakfast? Just one, please.

      No offense to anyone who’s reading this after rolling out of a tree stand in Ozarks and roasting a skunk over an open fire for breakfast.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

    • Axel

      MAJOR deference between the talent the offense has and the talent the defense has………..

    • Axel

    • Labrat0116

      He only has to reinstate ONE play to greatly increase the Red Zone Efficiency !

      The Quarterback SNEAK !!

    • Zarbor

      Red Zone efficiency really comes down to MAINLY playcalling. A lot of the playcalling in the redzone by Haley has been atrocious. However, I feel that Randy’s #1 priority at this point with the offense is to get Ben to stop making DUMB mistakes. The great ones make mistakes, not dumb ones.

      For a QB of his caliber, he still makes some of the dumbest mistakes in CRUCIAL moments of a game. I don’t think Ben plays situational football as well as he should.

    • Ike Evans

    • capehouse

      Ben played “situation football” against the Jags like a God.

    • Charles Haines

      2015 was the red zone peak…..when did Heath retire?

    • cencalsteeler

      Conspiracy theory – Haley knew he was heading out the door so he gave an ol keister shot to the Steelers by running that pitch on 4th down.

    • justafanlikeyou

    • Smitty 6788

      I agree 100%. Hopefully Fhictner will keep the defenses spread out and not a invite defenders in the box.

    • Jason Vancil

      This is largely on Ben and the type of QB he is. I bet Manning, Brees, Brady and Rodgers are all higher rated passers in the RZ. In fact I would bet Ben is one of the lower rated of the “elite” QB’s.

    • PA2AK_

      Agreed. Still wonder if using a FB would help. I heard loading up like your ready to run the ball helps. Also having only one TE for what 6? games that can block will affect that success.

    • PA2AK_

      I’m good with this. Makes better sense than thinking it was going to work

    • Michael Pennant

      Agreed. And add a little more scheming to get someone open, and create mismatches instead of just relying on talent.