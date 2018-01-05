Hot Topics

    Film Room: Martavis Bryant Making Contributions Under Radar

    By Matthew Marczi January 5, 2018 at 07:00 am

    With Antonio Brown missing the final two and a half games of the regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have needed some others to step up and pick up some of the ample slack that the All-Pro left behind.

    Among those doing so has been Martavis Bryant, who over the course of the past three games has been producing consistently, for a total of 13 receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown. He has had at least 59 yards in each game, speaking of consistency, and he finished off the season with 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns. Good numbers, in truth, for your third receiver. But we know he can do more.

    Landry Jones was looking for more on the Steelers’ opening play of the season finale, targeting Bryant deep down the field right off the bat. But the wide receiver ultimately ended up getting tangled with the cornerback down the field and was unable to get underneath the ball as a result.

    Going into the second quarter, the Steelers got themselves into a second and 16 after a sack that threatened to stall a promising scoring drive. Bryant was able to get the offense back on track with a pickup of 14 yards, the bulk of which came after the catch.

    Late in the half, as the offense was driving during the two-minute offense, Jones was able to hit Bryant on a crossing route, schemed open with room to run. He cut back and his perseverance rewarded him with an extra five yards or so, 14 in all.

    Jumping ahead to a play late in the third quarter, the Steelers were looking at a third and four, and the offense was struggling to convert on possession downs throughout the day. Here, Bryant lined outside on the right, stumbled a bit out of the block put regained his feet and put on the jets for a well-timed in-breaking route that netted 17 yards thanks to a good throw.

    Recalling open-field ability that he has shown previously in his career, the Steelers have fed Bryant a lot of screens that have gotten mixed result. Earlier in the game, a third-and-two screen netted a loss of three. Here, however, it did help set up an eight-yard reception on first and 10.

    He may not be entirely happy with the extent to which he is contributing, but Bryant is contributing in a rather positive way to the Steelers’ offensive success down the stretch. Even when Brown returns, his input will be needed. I foresee him delivering a couple of big plays during this postseason run.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Ray Istenes

      Those slants and crossing routes are right in his wheel house. Any space or a bad angle and he will take them to the house.

      Sure I expected more from MB this year. However, he plays hard every play and he is always blocking. He adds that extra dimension that will open up the field for Bell/James/McDonald in the passing game.

      I would go 3WR, 1RB, 1TE all day long in the playoffs.

    • James Tripp

      I would love to be able to read his mind to see what is going on in his thinking. We all know he can do much more.

    • The Tony

      After missing a whole year without football activities, it was foolish to believe that Bryant would not miss a beat stepping back on to the field. It has been an up and down year for Bryant. It finally appears that he has become more comfortable in the offense and the game is starting to slow down for him. Teams really need to respect his speed as a deep threat. One of my favorite plays is watching a corner 15 yards off the ball and Bryant doing a quick comeback or out route to pick up 10 yards

    • BurghBoy412

      I grossly undervalued the season that MB missed. I think he is just now rounding back into form. Definitely set the expectations bar way too high.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      This isn’t intended to trash Bryant.. he’s clearly making big efforts and contributing to the team. I was hoping we were going to see some of his blocking in this article as well, because he’s stood out in that regard more than once.

      But, it’s so strange. The gif of him stumbling out of the gates seems appropriate for his offensive explosion this year.

      Remember how scary he was on screen plays?! Never seen anything quite like this before.