    Film Room: Wait, How Did the 49ers Score 44 On Jacksonville?

    By Alex Kozora January 13, 2018 at 08:30 am

    On my timeline at least, and maybe yours too, one game I’ve seen referenced enough for me to keep thinking about it is the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It was, inexplicably, a shootout, and the 49ers won the day, 44-33.

    Does that mean the Jaguars’ defense are a bunch of frauds? Not quite but there are a couple of things from that game we can glean from.

    Before looking at how the 49ers offense succeeded, there’s some important context for how the Jags allowed a boatload of points. In a way, pretty similar to how the Steelers’ defense looked “bad” in Week 5. Blake Bortles threw three picks and put the Jaguars’ defense in a tough spot, just as Ben Roethlisberger did on that day.

    One of those was returned for a touchdown. So there’s seven right there. Two others put the 49ers deep into Jags’ territory. And finally, a late onside kick San Francisco around midfield, followed up by a 30 yard TD run when Jacksonville put everyone in the box, just like Leonard Fournette’s 90 yard run.

    So there’s plenty of context there for why the team gave up more than half the points they did. Still, the 49ers did well to conventionally move the ball and string together some lengthy drives. How did they do it? Two reasons.

    1. Playaction and using schemes to really sell the run

    2. Simple, spacing concepts to flood zones and out-leverage man coverage

    Several times, the 49ers ran simple boots to get guys open in the flat. Two examples of similar concepts. One hits the FB in the flat, the other, the TE runs a banana route from the backside to the flat and in the QB’s vision.

    Want to see something more creative? This is fun, something Dave Bryan has mentioned once or twice this week. Fake split zone action and lead run with the fullback, getting the fullback on a wheel down the sideline. Watch how badly Telvin Smith (#50) bites on the run action. Wide open and it goes for 44.

    The one issue with this idea? The Steelers run as little playaction as anyone in the league. Hopefully Todd Haley gets an uptick of it Sunday. It’s obviously in the playbook so you’re not adding anything new. Just leaning on it more.

    Spacing concepts. I’m not going to show every single one here but the 49ers ran a lot of simple slant/flat and Hank concepts. Quick three step drops so the defense couldn’t plaster. I really like the design here.

    This angle doesn’t show it great but it’s a Hank Concept. Curl/flat with the Y sitting down five yards over the center (this was on 3rd and 5). Jacksonville will look to bluff the A gaps with their linebackers, as Myles Jack (#44) bails on the snap and tries to get depth. In doing so, he isn’t able to read and drive on George Kittle running the hank (curl). Kittle sits down between both, makes the catch, and wrestles his way into the end zone.

    None of this falls outside the Steelers’ playbook. Which is important when we’re talking about what a defense’s weakness is. If you’re not an outside zone team, even if the defense you’re facing sucks at stopping it, you can’t just start running it. You have to combine what you do well with what the opposition struggles at.

    So if I’m Pittsburgh, a little more playaction, continue spacing concepts (Hank is one of their favorites on 1st and 10) and beat man coverage when you get the chance.

    • Michael Putman

      Should be interesting to see what Haley does. It surely makes sense to run routes and schemes that limit the Jags ability to pressure Ben. I still think we see an unhealthy dose of long developing plays and deep routes. Hopefully they are more successful this time around.

      I really do hope that Tomlin and Haley watch film of teams having recent success against the Jags and try to implement some of those tendencies in the gameplan. We need to structure our game around our opponent, rather than simply try to impose our will.

    • heath miller

      lol one thing i can guarantee you is … they will watch the films .. guaranteed

    • WreckIess

      Honestly, what we were doing in the last game seemed to work well. They moved the ball well against that defense and they kept Ben up right. The issue was the red zone woes(two drives they got it within the 10. Three within the 20. Only 9 points from those drives) and obviously the 5 picks with 3 being flukes(tipped ball to Smith, the uncalled PI by Ramsey on that post to AB, and Juju falling on his route), one being when the game was over, and Ben trying to fit the ball in to McDonald with Ramsey in coverage while getting hit in the chin.

      Not to say Jacksonville can’t beat us, because they already have, but that type of lightning isn’t going to strike twice. Work the ball underneath the zones and get Bell involved this time and it’s an easy victory IMO. We get a lead and then Bortles has to throw more than 14 times, too. Which plays into our hand,

    • Sam Clonch

      Feel like “run more play action” was a comment that was made before week 5 too.

    • JC

      Just put a spy on Bortles ,can’t have him running for more yards then anyone else on his team. We do that and we’re moving on to the AFCCG..For sure IMO!!

    • Jaybird

      A lot of Kittle in those highlights. I wish we took him in the 4th. Sigh

    • pittfan

      Having Gilbert back in front of Campbell will be yet another upgrade over wk5.

    • Rich Stafford

      People have way over estimated this Jags D. They are no where near a great D. Go back and check the games played by truly great D in past. Steelers D in 70s, 85 Bears, 2000 Ravens you will not see 44 in any game and I don’t care about the circumstances. Great D defends a short field period.