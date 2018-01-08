Hot Topics

    Jaguars Come Into Pittsburgh Looking To Party Like It’s 2007

    By Matthew Marczi January 8, 2018 at 11:00 am

    So now we know who the enemy is, and it is the one that we have long anticipated. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be returning to the scene of the crime, with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting them for the Divisional Round in Heinz Field. And with them, they will be bringing some nostalgia for the year 2007.

    That is because that is the last time they were in the playoffs. That is the last time that they won a playoff game, and that win was over the Steelers. And in doing so, they became, according to Ed Bouchette, the only non-divisional opponent ever to defeat the Steelers at home twice in the same season.

    They are not, of course, the only non-divisional opponent to beat them anywhere in the same season. The New England Patriots just accomplished that feat a year ago, when they defeated a Landry Jones-led team at Heinz Field and then blew out the Steelers in Foxboro in the AFC Championship Game.

    It is a rarer feat to defeat the same team on the road twice in the same season. And the Jaguars will be the only team to be able to attempt that this year, since they are the only team the Steelers have lost to this season that they will be playing at home.

    2007 was the first season under new head coach Mike Tomlin. Taking over for Bill Cowher after a rough 2006 season that saw Ben Roethlisberger battered and bruised on and off the field, Tomlin was able to turn a 8-8 team into a division winner.

    But, cited by many players as the reason for the team’s struggles late in the year was a very physical practice schedule, even going back into training camp. Players said that their physical practices left them with little in the tank by the end of the year. Or this was just a convenient excuse for their playoff failure.

    And fail they did, going one-and-done thanks to a David Garrard game-winning drive in the Wildcard Round at Heinz Field. It was off of Josh Scobee’s foot that the Jaguars seized a 32-29 lead with under a minute to play, and a Bobby McCray strip sack sealed the game.

    Roethlisberger threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in the game, but he was also intercepted three times. Rashean Mathis got two of them, and returned one of them for a 63-yard touchdown. The Jaguars also brought the big, young quarterback down six times.

    Sound familiar? Jacksonville intercepted Roethlisberger five times during their 30-9 victory during the regular season this year, returning two for touchdowns. Though he was only sacked twice in the game, he was hit repeatedly throughout the afternoon.

    Going back to 2007, the Jaguars also handed the Steelers a loss in Week 15 by a final score of 29-22. Despite throwing three touchdowns, he was matched by Garrard, and a late rushing score by Fred Taylor proved to be the difference.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • MJK

      coach em up you know how to loose to them, study that and redsign game plan

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I expect this game will be hard-fought, but I’m having a difficult time convincing myself that a Jacksonville win is even a remotely likely scenario. For a few reasons:

      1. The last time these two teams played, Ben had the worst game of his career, and the Jacksonville defense had its best game. Five interceptions is not going to happen again. Two pick-sixes is not going to happen again. Take away the two defensive scores and Fournette’s garbage-time TD (when the game was decided), and this is a tie game (9-9).

      2. Fournette had over 200 yards rushing last time. I know the Steelers have had their issues at times with the run, but I can’t see 200 on the ground happening again.

      3. Bortles simply isn’t a good quarterback. His running game and defense bailed him out. But to beat the Steelers again, he will have to make big plays.

      Jacksonville winning again would mean one or more of the following take place: 1) The Jags completely shut down the Steelers on offense—not easily done, 2) Ben again plays an awful game, complete with multiple turnovers, 3) Fournette runs all over the defense consistently, 4) Bortles plays his best game of the season.

      The Jags will be tough on defense, no doubt. But tough enough to keep the Steelers off the board for 60 minutes while putting up consistent point of their own? That’s a tough sell.

    • razaard2

      Stop the run and we win. It’s that simple. If they manage to run and control the clock, then we need to be good in the redzone (both offensive and defensive) and not turnover too much. But it’s Blake Bortles, c’mon

    • BlackAndGold97

      I hope you’re right. Playing Devil’s Advocate:

      Point 2: That’s when we had Shazier, it scares me what will happen without him
      Point 3: Bortles is awful, but he makes enough plays with his feet to be annoying. Will definitely need a rover to watch for him.

      I think the Steelers win a close one, 20-14.

    • Xclewsive

      My feeling exactly! I can’t remember the last time Ben called out a opponent before. Ben is motivated and I have never seen a outwardly motivated Ben Roethlisberger, so this should be interesting.
      Granted from the last matchup against the Jags. 10 pts would of been more than enough to beat the Steelers as the Steelers offense only managed 9 pts. What the Jags don’t have that other teams such as Colts, Packers, Browns, Bengals and Ravens is a threat outside. Bortles will have to find WRs to beat the Steelers as I bet the Steelers have 8-9 man boxes to neutralize the Jags rushing attack. Offensively for the Steelers its about keeping that Jags defense on the field and seeing if they can withstand 5-6 10 plus play drives.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The Bills were not prepared to deal with Bortles rushing. I think the Steelers will be, given an entire week to prepare. And while I expect the Steelers’ run defense will still be somewhat vulnerable, I don’t think they’ll collapse either.

      I’m also not calling for a blowout. I just think the Jags would have to do too many things well to win. Whereas the Steelers can have a decent game and still win.

    • alevin16

      What bothers me is that the Steelers will stack the box and Bortles does a play action on the first play and hits a long TD

    • pittfan

      Word on Fournette is the week 19 version has hit the rookie wall and is NOT the same as the week 5 version. He didn’t impress me against the Bills.

    • pittfan

      You’re living in your fears. Flip the script and envision Martay pulling in a 70 yard bomb!

    • Chris92021

      Not even close to that 2007 team. That 2007 team was on fumes. This current team just started showing signs of playing their best football on all three areas. Honestly I haven’t been this confident since the 2010 season. All three losses this year weren’t because the opposition was clearly better. No, one was because our QB played the worst game of his career, the other was because our defense played their worst game of the season (especially against the run), and the other because of Todd Haley, Keith Butler, and Al Riveron. The Jaguars are going to get destroyed by us this Sunday.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      That and take care of the ball. Cannot…CANNOT give the Jags good field position on a turnover. Make them earn every yard.

    • Tony Ciuffo

      The final score was 31-29, not 32-29. Jags drove trailing 29-28 for game-winning FG. Garrard had a long run on 4th down on the final drive to set up a chip-shot FG. Casey Hampton was tackled (held) on the long Garrard run. Steelers rallied from a 28-10 third quarter deficit to take a 1-point lead with 6:21 left in the game.

    • Jason

      Yep. Blatant as any hold you’ll ever see.

    • Ichabod

      Ben plays smart…Steelers win

    • Orlysteel

      Still remember that one, the Steelers won the Super Bowl the following year and the Jaguars went into oblivion, this is the 1 st game of the Revenge Tour, got a feeling it’s going to be like the Dolphins last year where they blew the Steelers out during the regular season with Ayayi rushing for over 200 yards and getting nothing in the playoffs, they need to shut down their running game and make Bortles beat you, looking for the Steelers to light up their heralded # 1 defense they are about to find out that Big Ben still has it.

    • terry

      This game is simple..You win in the trenches ( they kicked the crap out of us last time, on both sides of the ball ) and you don’t turn the football over. It really is that simple.

    • Steeldog22

      Or a 5 yard slant with our inept tackling secondary.

    • T R

      These loses were the main reason I was glad Jacksonville was moved out of the Steelers division. Jacksonville gives the Steelers hell for no reason. On paper the Steelers should always win.

    • Dan

      Defensively, clamp down on the run and don’t blindly pass rush; contain Bortles and make him throw. Because he can’t.

      Offensively, Bell will be the key. I know Ben wants this matchup again and probably will want to toss it around to prove a point, but run the ball and don’t take unecessary chances. That should open up the passing game.

      I say that the Steelers win, but it will be uncomfortably close.

    • FATCAT716

      Took the words out of me he really seemed disinterested yesterday. It’s my opinion but he looked cold yesterday as well in Jacksonville too

    • FATCAT716

      I still have flashes of Tebow smh

    • VinHuddle

      Me too, still haven’t gotten over that L

    • cencalsteeler

      I’d say our Defense and the Jags Offense cancel each other out. The Jags have gotten here on their Defensive play. We have to win the turnover battle and Ben needs to put up a goose egg in the int. dept.. Ben holds the keys to moving on to the AFC championship, imo. He needs to play sharp.

    • alevin16

      Come on you know me by now, if I did not live in my fears I would not live anywhere 😀 I hope you are right about MB pulling in a long TD, that would soften up their D.

    • pittfan

      Umm, that name is banned here. Stop or I’ll report you

    • pittfan

      Lmao!!

    • ThatGuy

      Let’s also not forget Fournette flat out saying he hates the cold and hates being tackled in the colder weather. Early forecast says high of 19 on Sunday.

    • pittfan

      Yuppers. +1,000!!

    • ThePointe

      Please don’t misunderstand me. I mean no disrespect to the author here, because I actually enjoy Matthew’s articles. But, this narrative built around a 10 year old stats is getting really old. It is completely irrelevant to what is happening next weekend. Stats in history are awesome to look at, but everyone and their mother’s brother in the sports reporting industry is bringing up this same irrelevant piece of information and trying like heck to make it relevant to this Sunday’s game. Really irritating.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Don’t know that I agree with you (though I WANT to!).
      Here’s a simple formula for JAX – run the ball, keeping our O off the field by winning TOP. Play lights out on D, create a timely TO giving Bortles a short field.
      They have already done this but to your point ALSO were handed 14 points.
      I don’t think it’s likely because overall we are the better team but this is the NFL!!!!
      Likewise, I think TEN could give the Cheatriots a harder time than one would expect.
      Both teams (TEN and JAX) have good Ds (great Ds in JAXs case).

    • StrengthOfVictory

      And remember, I didn’t say impossible. I just think a Jacksonville win is more unlikely. Jacksonville running the ball assumes Fournette will be back to his top, early-season form (which he hasn’t been of late), and assumes the Steelers won’t do a better job stopping the run than they did in Week 5 (which they probably will).

      Again, I think the Steelers can still win even if they play just a pretty good game. Whereas I think the Jags have to play a great game to win.

    • Sam Clonch

      I like our chances. A LOT. They have really good outside corners, sure. So best case they can take out Brown and Bryant. That still leaves JJSS, Bell and Vince. Good pass rush. But we have 3 pro-bowl lineman.

      Jags offense is putrid. Really only reason they had a chance last time was they benefited from the worst game in Ben’s career. Even a mediocre game this time around leads to advancing to another AFCCG. Book it.

    • Intense Camel

      A loss here is unforgivable. No exceptions.

    • pdupuis

      29 degrees too high!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I agree. If the Steelers are the team we’ve seen they can be—given the talent in every phase and the bonus of home field advantage—they should find a way to win.

    • FATCAT716

      You are right my apologies

    • Tom Oh

      James Harrison was a big part of that Miami game. Sigh.

    • Mark

      Ben must limited his turnovers to 1 or less. Especially in our end of the field. Make Jville drive the football down the field. Nothing over our heads. I don’t see that passing game getting off the ground in 17 degree weather with 3 Rivers winds..

    • ryan72384

      Guarantee Ben still has nightmares of Rashean Mathis. That dude intercepted Ben about 234 times in his career. I think he actually picked Ben off twice this year even though he’s retired..