Jaguars Playoff Injury Report: Starting LBs Smith, Posluszny Both Limited On Thursday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Sunday road playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their latest offering shows that several players are moving in the right direction as the week starts to wind down.

Linebacker Blair Brown (ankle) was the lone Jaguars player not to practice on Thursday and that comes one day after he was listed as being limited on Wednesday. Brown, a backup, moving in the wrong direction could be a sign that he won’t be able to play Sunday against the Steelers.

After sitting out Wednesday, linebacker Telvin Smith (ankle) and linebacker Paul Posluszny (abdomen) both were limited on Thursday. Also limited on Thursday were cornerback Aaron Colvin (illness), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (Achilles) and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (hamstring).

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Jaguars were fullback Tommy Bohanon (knee), tight end Marcedes Lewis (ankle), quarterback Blake Bortles (wrist), linebacker Donald Payne (quadricep) and defensive tackle Abry Jones (ankle). Bohanon, Lewis and Jones had been listed as limited practice participants on the team’s Wednesday injury report.