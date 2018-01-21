Jaguars Vs. Patriots AFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and the winner of course will go to the Super Bowl.

As expected, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is active for Sunday’s AFC Championship after ending the week listed as questionable with a right hand injury of some sorts. Also active for Sunday’s game is Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson, who ended the week listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Below are the seven inactive players for both teams and if you would like to discuss this game as it progresses, feel free to do so in the comments below. I will do my best to add a few video highlights from the game to the body of this post throughout the afternoon.

The Patriots, by the way, are currently favored by 8-points at several sportsbooks.

Jaguars Inactives:

LB Deon King

T Will Poehls

T Josh Walker

DE Carroll Phillips

DT Eli Ankou

G Chris Reed

RB Chris Ivory

Patriots Inactives:

DT Alan Branch

RB Mike Gillislee

T LaAdrian Waddle

WR Kenny Britt

WR Bernard Reedy

TE Jacob Hollister

LB David Harris

Bortles to Lewis TD pic.twitter.com/hBOspfSMqG — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 21, 2018