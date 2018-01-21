Hot Topics

    Jaguars Vs. Patriots AFC Championship Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan January 21, 2018 at 02:31 pm

    The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and the winner of course will go to the Super Bowl.

    As expected, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is active for Sunday’s AFC Championship after ending the week listed as questionable with a right hand injury of some sorts. Also active for Sunday’s game is Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson, who ended the week listed as questionable with a foot injury.

    Below are the seven inactive players for both teams and if you would like to discuss this game as it progresses, feel free to do so in the comments below. I will do my best to add a few video highlights from the game to the body of this post throughout the afternoon.

    The Patriots, by the way, are currently favored by 8-points at several sportsbooks.

    Jaguars Inactives:
    LB Deon King
    T Will Poehls
    T Josh Walker
    DE Carroll Phillips
    DT Eli Ankou
    G Chris Reed
    RB Chris Ivory

    Patriots Inactives:
    DT Alan Branch
    RB Mike Gillislee
    T LaAdrian Waddle
    WR Kenny Britt
    WR Bernard Reedy
    TE Jacob Hollister
    LB David Harris

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • BurghBoy412

      I’ll be focused on the officiating today.

    • BurghBoy412

      No Alan Branch today. Could be a big day for Leonard.

    • Steelers32

      will root for the jags with a big game from Harrison for flavor.

    • ryan72384

      Pats Vs. Vikes. Vikes smash them. New England finally feels the wrath of a hungrier team. That defense is the best in football (sorry Jags). They will beat Brady up and he drops to 5 – 3 in the big game. That’s my prediction anyways.. Crazy to think right now he SHOULD be 3 – 4 in Super Bowls. Unfortunately when measuring legacies they never mention worse goal line play calls in NFL history or biggest choke job in NFL history. It’s just oh my Brady and Belichick are so great blah blah blah. Lucky as hell is what they are. He wouldnt even be in discussion for GOAT had those games gone the way they should have. And I don’t even dislike Brady lol. I like him as a competitor.

    • Ichabod

      Man this sucks!

    • Matt Manzo

      I love the Malkovich commercial!

    • BurghBoy412

      Hoping that all the “Chowds” in NE and around the world. Will be crying in their beers tonight. Ruin Harrison’s “ring grab” Jacksonville!!

    • Matt Manzo

      I’m thinking its 27-24 Jags, but I imagine the Pats get a few late TDs like always and win by a lot.

    • BurghBoy412

      One things for certain. NE will get some calls their way.

    • BurghBoy412

      Harrison who?

    • Matt Manzo

      I’m not sure if I want the Jags to win or the Pats to win and then lose in the SB.
      Would be great to see the pats lose another SB but it’d also be somewhat vindicating to have the jags win.

    • BurghBoy412

      Like it or not Jags whooped our ass.

    • CoachCot

      Was going to watch. Not sure now, but as the national anthem was coming to close I started to get more and more frustrated. Had to leave the room for a minute. This game should be played in Pittsburgh. Our boys had that game won in week 15. They had no business losing to Chicago. They had no business losing last week. **** this. NE will win by 14+. If the hand injury does limit Brady that loss last week will be one that haunts the Steelers for a long time. Wasted opportunity

    • GravityWon

      Is taunting not a penalty?

    • francesco

      Refs have decided this game before they took the field.

    • francesco

      Patriots are playing like they want to win.

    • BurghBoy412

      If you watch the game. You’ll notice that the Steelers have inferior coaching compared to these 2 teams. Highly talented poorly coached. That should be the Steelers motto.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Pray that their is no replay needed. LOL that has been a disaster for teams that could beat the Pats.

    • Dee Evolution

      Oh yes! Here, he comes! BLAKE MOTHER#^@!ING BORTLES!!!

    • Steel City Slim

      Gonna watch reruns of NCIS: Los Angeles and check this thread to see what’s going on in the game. Can’t bear to watch it myself.

    • Steeler Sam

      Harrison is standing people though….

    • Steeler Sam

      Harrison is standing people up though….

    • CoachCot

      Every single yard had been contested so far for Jax. There is no way they can sustain drives looking like this

    • #beatthejags/pats

      Pats with 4-3 and bigger people upfront, much tougher sledding for Fournette

    • BurghBoy412

      And

    • francesco

      If Patriots go up 10-0 this game is over before it started.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Supposed to be. If you do it directly at an opponent.

    • ThatGuy

      I’m torn. I don’t want New England to win but I also want this Jags team brought back to earth.

    • BurghBoy412

      It’s so funny to watch Steelers fans kiss a Patriots butt. James Harrison is a Patriot. I cannot cheer for him.

    • BurghBoy412

      No it’s not

    • Chad Sanborn

      isn’t the pick play illegal? Why doesn’t it ever get called against NE?

    • Dee Evolution

      If Rex Grossman can take da Bears to the Super Bowl… *Eyebrow Raise*

    • BurghBoy412

      Because it’s NE

    • ayub

      Or Trent Dilfer.

    • Dee Evolution

      The league has yet to answer for the Chris Hogan crackback.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Im not a Pats fan. Im a Harrison fan. The Steelers didn’t use him and cut him. Their loss.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      It depends on how you run it. Don’t really know specifics.

    • Frank

      Brady and company will toy with Jags for awhile, then put them to sleep.

    • ayub

      That is how you tackle and play disciplined.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Sooo… NE defense was that much better than our defense?

    • francesco

      Jags need to score on this drive.

    • BurghBoy412

      Steelers D would’ve never forced a 3 and out

    • Dee Evolution

      Blake Bortles, ladies and gentlemen. : )

    • Chad Sanborn

      I just want anyone but NE to win today. Im tired of seeing them play for the Lombardi.

    • BurghBoy412

      Brad Johnson

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Is Brady showing support for the Gruden hire by getting his hair cut at the same place?

    • westernsteel

      If this was steelers vs pats, the score would be 14-0…..for now at least it is more interesting to watch

    • ThatGuy

      Honestly with how Ben was playing it’d be 14-14

    • BurghBoy412

      Wow! No holding on that huge surprise!!

    • westernsteel

      I think most football fans think the same thing

    • francesco

      +1000 but I’m afraid they are going to win today. Patriots don’t defeat themselves with missed tackles, turnovers, coaching decisions etc.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m salty as ****. I want to continue watching, but it’s a struggle. Still pissed.

    • westernsteel

      Good point! Wish today was was the rematch

    • BurghBoy412

      Nah. A true Steeler never signs in NE!

    • westernsteel

      Amen!

    • Jeff Papiernik

      You sound bitter

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Them ratings will be atrocious if Brady don’t make it.

    • Steeler Sam

      Still getting it done…

    • BurghBoy412

      I love football! Can’t help but watch. I’ve already moved on from this season.

    • westernsteel

      So true… question is, can the defense get fixed in one year with a couple new players?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      It’s a business, players don’t owe teams any loyalty after being cut

    • Chad Sanborn

      you must be a new Steelers fan.

    • BurghBoy412

      Oh cool. Good for him.

    • Doogie

      I simply dont care who wins. I am rooting for certain players to earn me money!! Without the Steelers playing, its just blah, so might as well hope for a big payday to sooth my soul.

    • BurghBoy412

      Nope just never liked Harrison

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Lucky you, but I still feel we left alot on the field.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Draft Kings?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That was too easy.

    • Doogie

      Jags going to take the lead!! I actually have Bortles in one lineup. It would be beyond belief if he won me lots of money!

    • Jeff Papiernik

      But I thought Blake Bortles was a bum. That’s all I read from the fans on this site the week leading up to our game.

    • PaeperCup

      I didn’t want to watch this game, but I sooo sooo soo bad want NE to lose. GAH!!!! Bortles in the superbowl? yuck, but better than brady

    • #beatthejags/pats

      I’m shocked, this team is well prepared.

    • Steelers12

      So the jags oc aint get no love for hc openings?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      That’s what good coaching can do

    • francesco

      If you notice…all short and sweet passes. Nothing forced. Ben can learn something here.

    • Dee Evolution

      LOL Me too hahahahahahahaaa

    • Matt Manzo

      What is this play action that they speak of?

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      Go Jags! I respect the hell out of that team. And hate the cheaters, of course.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I just think our fanbase can be pretty stupid and dismissive is all

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Bortles is a funny one. I thought he turned the corner one year he had Hurns and Robinson as rookies, but that pressure to play well hit him and he started playing terrible. He seems to gained his confidence back from before. Can’t say I trust him a ton tho.

    • #beatthejags/pats

      Yup.

    • Hyped Up Hypocycloid

      They remind me of how we used to be. Stout defense and ball control.

    • Doogie

      Even Trent Dilfere? bad spelling, won a SB.

    • Dee Evolution

      BLAKE MUTHA#%@$IN’ BORTLLLLLLLLLLLES!!!!

    • BurghBoy412

      Unfortunately it’s over. No need to dwell on it

    • Frank

      It’s Tom Coughlin. He knows how to beat the Pats. Great hire by Jags for GM.

    • Doogie

      Yeah, I like their format better than FD

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeah I know.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Now that the pain has subsided, I really hope that the Jaguars smack the bejeezus out of the Pats. It would be a mix of justification to last week along with the sheer pleasure of seeing the GOAT QB and his personality challenged coach go down in flames. I’m not bitter 🙂 Truly, I’m not bitter ….. at least I keep telling myself that.

    • PaeperCup

      🙁 Steelers

    • BurghBoy412

      They sure don’t. I also don’t owe players any loyalty. I never liked Harrison anyway.

    • ayub

      Yikes.

    • PaeperCup

      I wouldn’t mind Minnesota winning it in Minnesota. With my favorite QB ever Case Keenum

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I used to play a ton, but they banned it in Alabama. I made some nice money for a lil bit.

    • PaeperCup

      cmon pick that off

    • BurghBoy412

      Jacksonville D is swarming. Pretty cool Ben and Co. put up 42 on them.

    • Doogie

      Hmm didnt know anyone banned it. I dont spend a ton of money on it, but enjoy doing it.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      That’s fine. I still like Harrison though

    • Bradys_Dad

      From Colonel Klink’s own mouth ” H O G A N !” Keep begging for the yellows little man.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ben had 5 of the best plays of this season last week.

    • ThatGuy

      Ben ripped them apart last week

    • francesco

      Surprised they didn’t throw a flag!
      Al Riveron is investigating!
      I think I see Gisele going to the Headquarters.

    • Chad Sanborn

      the way the offense ran in that game is the way they should be playing EVERY game. That was the offense running on all cylinders with no restrictions.

    • Dee Evolution

      I love him, but we had 2 opportunities to go with…… Kordell Stewwwwwwart!!!

    • Bradys_Dad

      She shure is purty …..

    • BurghBoy412

      Sure. Don’t sign Bell and spend on Defense. Some pretty solid guys on the market this year.

    • ayub

      The Super Bowl could have the likes of Case Keenum, Blake Bortles, and Nick Foles and a ton of defense. I would definitely watch that.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      It was visceral!

    • Jeff Papiernik

      But not until we went down 21-0. Jags D played softer once the lead got large enough. Plus circumstances dictated scoring quicker. And there were a couple miracle plays in there.

    • Rick McClelland

      I think we are sniffing an upset here. Jags definitely came to play and it looks like Tom Coughlin gave them the NE playbook.

    • Bradys_Dad

      you in ‘bama? I used to live in B’ham

    • Steelers12

      I’ll watch whoever the best teams are. If the league places brady and brees in super bowl than u might as well go watch WWE

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeah I know Alabama did. I played a good bit of nba basketball on Draft Kings too! Easy money.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Viks vs Jags SB? looking like it might be. That would be the lowest scoring SB of all time probably. 2 game manager QBs and great defense.

    • ayub

      The best teams may be involving those three qbs.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Dang these Jags look so eerily similar to the Steelers of old

    • PaeperCup

      Jags offense looks like Pats style

    • ThatGuy

      Pats seem to be looking ahead to the SB

    • Dee Evolution

      JESUS CHRIST, THAT WAS NEUTRAL ZONE INFRACTION!!!

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Also one of the least viewed SBs of all time as well

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Wow! I live in Florence! Birmingham is like 2hrs away!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Man that play action is killing them.

    • francesco

      Its amazing how often the Patriots are asking the refs for a flag.

    • Chad Sanborn

      every play

    • ThatGuy

      Slicing this pats D

    • Bradys_Dad

      I knew that you were a man of character!!! I miss the cooking down there.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m really excited for the offense nxt year.

    • francesco

      They know they can’t win otherwise!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Bortles hasn’t even had to run yet.

    • Rick McClelland

      Those refs better start throwing those flags NE’s way or Kraft is going to make those off shore accounts real light this week.

    • Chad Sanborn

      lol

    • Bradys_Dad

      They;ll save it for the 2nd half – when they rip the Pats to pieces. 🙂

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      If Jacksonville goes up 14 to 3…. 👀

    • Frank

      Would love to see Fichtner incorporate multiple backs in the offense game plan next season.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      It seems late now, but, for the record, I called that I wouldn’t be shocked if the Jags won before the game.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Also, a fun game is randomly calling him Tom Brandy.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I just want play action.

    • Rick McClelland

      And where in the heck are the NE hackers jamming the Jaguars communications? Something is amiss in the universe today.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Fournette with a head of stem is tough to bring down.

    • francesco

      +1000

    • Dee Evolution

      Joel Osteen will start calling plays for NE in the naaaaame of the Lord!!

    • Doogie

      Some smash mouth football, definitely a bit of a throwback offense..

    • Chad Sanborn

      its amazing what you can do with a running game AND you use play action.

    • francesco

      Van Noy must be the most underrated LB in the NFL.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Wait until they get a QB. Their receivers aren’t bad.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nothing like down south cooking!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Here comes the dive over the pile

    • Steelers12

      Melvin Ingram of chargers

    • CoachCot

      Deebo loses edge and then gets blown off the ball next play. Love it. **** you Deebo

    • Chad Sanborn

      DAMN. Just killing them.

    • PaeperCup

      ho…..ly…….cow.

    • Steelers12

      Fournette is a monster

    • Doogie

      Rot Ro Scobby

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Someone’s overlooking someone. 🙈

    • ThatGuy

      Uh oh. Giving this arrogant defense a big lead?

    • Chad Sanborn

      LOL he just got plowed backwards 5 yards

    • Rob S.

      Go Jags!…Go NFC!

    • PaeperCup

      not even a struggle

      But it is Brady…..butt munch came back from 23 down in the super bowl…..

    • Steelers12

      Jags can unleash d now

    • Jeff Papiernik

      No I think the Jags are just a better team. Defense and running the football wins championships

    • ryan72384

      Color me surprised. Jags doing to them exactly what they did to us. Physically whipping their asses

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      Well damn…

    • francesco

      Look at the replay again…he went off balance.

    • PaeperCup

      Could the Steelers have done this?

      I really don’t know. They need to address the defense in this draft, big time.

    • gentry_gee

      Great smash mouth physical and intelligent football. The former Steeler way done by Jacksonville. Love it.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Stronger faster hungrier ..

    • L Garou

      Big Blake! (lol)

    • Chad Sanborn

      that game plan is tough to beat.

    • CoachCot

      Even if they don’t hold on to win Doug should win COTY and Hackett is doing an incredible job with what he has

    • Steel City Slim

      Well I guess I can watch the game now. 👍

    • PaeperCup

      I guess we bleed black and gold, even if there’s a little teal mixed in.

    • Chad Sanborn

      I expect a few more blitzes now.

    • ryan72384

      Maybe the Jags actually are the best team in the AFC. Just pure physicality. Reminds me of the Steelers of old. Man it sucks being a finesse team now

    • Jaybird

      I don’t know what’s better- the Pats getting manhandled or James Harrison getting manhandled.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Say what you want, but ppl never expected New England to be down.

    • Chad Sanborn

      no teal for me.

    • Dee Evolution

      We need a real power running game. The kind that incorporates a fullback and straightaway running… Twinkle toes Bell should take notes.

    • francesco

      Steelers had Watson. But because of Bell never got a chance.

    • PaeperCup

      refs called a penalty on the Pats….something is wrong.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      James Harrison never EVER gets manhandled.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Yep this kinda makes me sad. I miss the old days. Line up and beat the guy across from you.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I took Jags +7.5. So at least I did 😉

    • Jaybird

      I’ve seen it several times already , and even by a TE.

    • PaeperCup

      take away gronk, beat the pats. simple formual

    • CoachCot

      What a throw

    • westernsteel

      The announcers were looking for a flag? It’s becoming just natural to see flags on pass plays

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      🙈 I missed it! 😂😂😂
      No I saw all of it!

    • ThatGuy

      Gronk is on my DraftKings so please target him more but still lose the game lol

    • Jaybird

      Easy , right? Lol

    • Steelers12

      Y would u get gronk

    • Dee Evolution

      Brady getting hit more and more. Could a knockout be brewing?

    • CoachCot

      Smith is fast

    • Jaybird

      Ouch. That hit made me pass a kidney stone.

    • PaeperCup

      like sprinkling water on a house fire.

    • Chad Sanborn

      I predict he may have to leave for more stitches

    • Mr. KnowItAll

      This is getting ugly…quick

    • Doogie

      Fantasy points, you want him to earn points but still lose

    • ThatGuy

      Brady looks so scared when people are around him. It’s hilarious

    • westernsteel

      Wow it’s been awhile since I’ve seen Brady’s look that nervous in the pocket! Love it

    • CoachCot

      The entire world can blame ourselves if the jags win a sb. 19 weeks of bulletin board material

    • Steel City Slim

      Perhaps Jacksonville is alot better than I thought they were.

    • Steelers12

      I didn’t get gronk on my draftkings…. I knew jags would take him away

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Jacksonville has like how many top ten picks on defense?

    • Chad Sanborn

      Brady is gonna get knocked out of this game if he isn’t careful. He is trying to protect that hand and is lading on the ground in weird ways.

    • Danny Porter

      Wow

    • PaeperCup

      maybe some garbage time stats becaue they are down 20 in the fourth. …..screw your draft kings. haha

    • SteelerMike

      He’s worthless with pressure.

    • CoachCot

      And expensive free agents

    • Mark P

      Speaking of flags, how is that not holding on that last NE play??!!

    • Frank

      Jags a team to be reakoned with next season. Great young talent and a Coughlin running the show. Look out.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      The legend of Garoppolo continues to grow…

    • francesco

      Belichick will do something at half time.

    • Nathanael Dory

      fast thinking i count 4

    • CoachCot

      Coughlin and Jacksonville just seem to mix well lol

    • Steeler Sam

      I have mixed feelings, dont want to see Pats win but cant root for Jags after last week…

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Very expensive. The perfect recipe.

    • Dee Evolution

      They are. At the same time, the Patriots are not as talented as the Steelers. Styles make fights.

    • SteelerMike

      He’s acting like he has his entire career with pressure. Hand is just fine.

    • Jaybird

      Tom Coughlin KNOWS HOW TO BEAT BRADY.

    • Chad Sanborn

      He knows how to beat the Pats .. thats for sure. He has done it twice in the SB

    • Doogie

      Running 5 lineups. Hes on 2.

    • Dee Evolution

      Who wants to bet Brady gets knocked out by the 4th quarter?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I’ll bet $100 that he doesn’t

    • John Phillips

      I can !

    • PaeperCup

      actually a good throw by bortles

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Great throw and catch!

    • Jaybird

      Go jags , no doubt. Screw Brady and the pats

    • PaeperCup

      seriously, where did these guys come from. what a bit of confidence does for you. You’re welcome, signed the Steelers.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He’s going to have that red face, but I don’t think he gets knocked out of the game.

    • CoachCot

      The Jaguars most productive runs as a franchise have come with this man as their HC or now the boss man

    • SteelerMike

      Root for the Jags

    • Tummy

      Same here, but I hate the Pats more 🙂

    • John Phillips

      Sounds familiar, just 1st round picks for the Steelers not first 10.

    • Chad Sanborn

      Gaytriots are gonna start getting mad and getting penalties.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      They were pretty confident before beating the Steelers

    • PaeperCup

      I don’t want injury, but I wouldn’t mind it if he was scared into retirement.

    • PaeperCup

      apparently

    • Frank

      Just a much better coached team than Steelers. That simple.

    • John Phillips

      And we still could’ve beat them except for that onside kick

    • Chad Weiss

      Their defense is stacked to say the least

    • CoachCot

      You know why? K.I.S.S

    • John Phillips

      Blame Tomlin

    • SteelerMike

      JAX was a very good team all year. Just look at their point differential.

    • John Phillips

      He looks hurt.

    • I4giveSteelers

      looking good, but we all know Wild Bill is a geniuys at halftime

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      F a field goal. Go up 21-3.

    • PaeperCup

      I always knew the defense was rock solid, this offense though is hitting it’s stride

    • Jaybird

      A decade of drafting top 10 sure helps.

    • Steeler Sam

      Lol

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I was going to say, there was a delay of game there

    • John Phillips

      Brady would got that snap off in time /s
      NFL needs a 1/10 second clock like the NBA

    • Chad Sanborn

      now the penalties start… Refs gotta shift that momentum

    • PaeperCup

      far from over

    • PaeperCup

      haha….waiting for the browns on that note

    • Jeff Papiernik

      or you know, they could snap the ball on time

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      And Coughlin.

    • ThatGuy

      I’ve seen multiple Pats holds with no flags today.

    • CoachCot

      Bigggggg drive here

    • SteelerMike

      They ripped the heck of BAL in week 3.

    • John Phillips

      Brady would’ve been the same way and not got the flag

    • Dee Evolution

      People cheer for knockouts in boxing but act like football is not a sport tailor-made for injuries. I say concuss his @$$!!!

    • PaeperCup

      Patriots were looking ahead to playing the Steelers.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I’m a little tired of the conspiracy argument. It’s gotten old. Snap the ball before the clock strikes 0 and you don’t get the penalty

    • John Phillips

      They got James Harrison so you’re definitely right

    • Jaybird

      Cmon – 3 and out and give the ball back to the Jags.

    • John Phillips

      So was Tomlin unfortunately

    • gentry_gee

      No. Steelers have a secret weapon. The Tomlin bed-wetter.

    • francesco

      +1000

    • Jaybird

      Lol

    • Taylor Williams

      Wasn’t looking forward to a team that actually hits people

    • CoachCot

      Sack fumble

    • SteelerMike

      I like your thinking!

    • John Phillips

      Greatest comment far!

    • SteelerMike

      Returned for TD

    • Jaybird

      Keep it simple Steelers?

    • gentry_gee

      Playing fundamentals and physical goes a long way. Not something the Steelers do well in their tutus.

    • CoachCot

      Don’t pour salt in my wounds

    • John Phillips

      Brady starting to look like Brady

    • SteelerMike

      Jags have returned 6 fumbles this season. Not just last week

    • gentry_gee

      Takes what the D gives you to get rhythm and move the ball.

    • CoachCot

      Can’t do that church

    • PaeperCup

      bs….i assume

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Gronk in concussion protocol

    • gentry_gee

      Brink is out. Great hit. The former Steeler way.

    • gentry_gee

      Clean hit.

    • Steel City Slim

      I think the fumble return for a touchdown was bigger than that.

    • PaeperCup

      mehhhhhh

    • gentry_gee

      Clean textbook hit.

    • Jaybird

      Gronk is on Queer street. He’s done.

    • John Phillips

      He dropped the ball before he got hit

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Dag he dropped that anyway.

    • Chad Sanborn

      I think he said … where am I?

    • John Phillips

      BS flag

    • gentry_gee

      About the cleanest hit you’ll ever see.

    • CoachCot

      No that’s. Legit. No effort by church to hit the strIke zone

    • PaeperCup

      so it begins

    • Jeff Papiernik

      What the hell is Bouye doing? He rode his ass like Zorro out of bounds

    • PaeperCup

      weak call

    • Jaybird

      Gronk looks like Tommy Hearns vs Marvin Haggler.

    • Steel City Slim

      REFS TO THE RESCUE!!!

    • Chad Sanborn

      Here comes the cheating refs we all loathe and hate

    • John Phillips

      He had his hands on him out of bounds

    • CoachCot

      Jacksonville may have lost this game on this drive

    • gentry_gee

      Now the refs got to come out and do a Putty and support the team.

    • L Garou

      Here come the Refs!

    • Rob S.

      it is so tough for Defenders. He put his shoulder right between the 8 and the 7 and just incidental contact with the head

    • francesco

      Like I said….Pats can’t win without the refs on their side.

    • SteelerMike

      Bullshit PI

    • PaeperCup

      calm down Jags. Gotta keep your swagger

    • gentry_gee

      Now if I’m Tomlin here I go for two.

    • RJ

      Jacksonville got very sloppy on the past 2 drives.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’ve seen worse P.I. non calls.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      It was a pretty blatant penalty.

    • Danny Porter

      MVP for NE, the refs

    • Dee Evolution

      LOL

    • ThatGuy

      Cooks ran out of bounds before the hold

    • Jeff Papiernik

      It actually was not BS. It was the right call

    • ThatGuy

      Cooks ran out before the hold in question

    • ThatGuy

      Nah

    • Chad Sanborn

      it was by both players and shouldn’t have been called. Both pushed equally

    • John Phillips

      Half the yards on this drive by Penalty, typical.

    • SfSteeler

      there you go…the 12th man from NY with a flag fest

    • Jeff Papiernik

      No, Bouye pushed him out of bounds. He didn’t run out on his own, why the heck would he?

    • Chad Sanborn

      no way. They both pushed each other.

    • gentry_gee

      The Gronk is done.

    • John Phillips

      Onside kick

    • francesco

      +1000

    • SteelerMike

      It was . But It won’t be if Butler makes that play

    • PA2AK_

      Typical gift too. Not called last week at all. Would have been OPI

    • ThatGuy

      Cooks also pushed off multiple times. You must be closet Brady fan

    • Jeff Papiernik

      That call is going to get called everytime. You put your hands on the guy, force him out of bounds, and not even turn for the ball.

    • RJ

      It worked for the Ravens offense for years.

    • Chad Sanborn

      thats ok he got replaced with the ref

    • Mark P

      To the suprise of no one.

    • ThatGuy

      Lol

    • John Phillips

      Out of bounds?

    • PaeperCup

      he was ridden out of bounds, not really pushed imo.

    • RJ

      Did cooks have both feet in on that reception?

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I’m just tired of the bias on this site. That’s a penalty

    • #beatthejags/pats

      What a bullshit nfl fix pi penalty, nobody is aloud to beat the pats Effie tv fix , that call was such bs.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Still a penalty

    • PA2AK_

      Riveron saw he got at least three steps

    • PaeperCup

      if he comes back in, that’s a fail

    • gentry_gee

      Situational football is what the Pats are all about. The only situation Tomlin understands is when he has to go to the bathroom.

    • Zach Ribel

      That was worst PI call all year. Cooks can’t run by someone so they throw flag free 7

    • francesco

      Still…it took the refs for the Patriots to score.

    • John Phillips

      Idiots

    • CoachCot

      Guys those were legit calls. Church mad zero effort to hit the strike zone. And Bouye was riding cooks out of bounds with no effort on the ball

    • Jeff Papiernik

      And I’ve see less on P.I. calls

    • PaeperCup

      the riding is usually allowed, no blatant pushing, shoving

    • Jeff Papiernik

      No it took the Jags playing shabby defense and committing penalties for the Pats to score

    • Taylor Williams

      Yeah the PI was legit. The unnecessary roughness call was BS

    • PaeperCup

      meh….not one I would call.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      They are going to call helmet to helmet everytime

    • CoachCot

      Stupid not steelers

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      The first legit. The p.i. no sir. Grabbing on both ends and Cooks wasn’t even going to get to the ball.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Apparently you don’t know what PI is

    • PaeperCup

      that one is harder to argue.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      It was actually a good call. Take off the biased goggles

    • Zach Ribel

      I guess not

    • CoachCot

      Bull. He made no effort to hit the strike zone. Church is like 6’0 tops. Gronk is 6’6 or more and was standing practically straight up and down when they went helmet to helmet. It was a situation where the receiver ducked into contact

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I actually think the first half officiating was pretty much dead on perfect. First time I’ve said that all season.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      They could have easily not called that one.

    • CoachCot

      I disagree. He made no effort to even to locate the ball until he made contact all the way down the field

    • Frank

      LOL. Even Esiason calling out refs.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I don’t agree with that. Cooks made contact too and he just didn’t give himself the opportunity to win on that one on one.

    • Steeler4life

      Great offense game plan from the Jags.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Doesn’t matter. You can’t touch the receivers down the field

    • CoachCot

      If Bouye would have ridden him out of bounds by being in his hip pocket and eyes to the qb I’d agree with you. But that’s not the case. I’m a former WR so maybe I’m biased lol

    • SteelerMike

      Notice how PIT completed long passes vs JAX and no flags? NE needs the flags

    • Steeler4life

      Stop drinking and enjoy the game.

    • francesco

      It wasn’t pass interference. It should have been called holding.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Yeah but we all said there should’ve been flags on them, like on the long Brown td

    • CoachCot

      I seriously have the feeling if Jax doesn’t score a TD here they will lose the game

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yes you can, I’ve seen it all year. Hand fighting legal / grabbing holding illegal.

    • CoachCot

      Now I would agree that the officiating has been inconsistent in regards to this facet of the game

    • Steeler4life

      Who gets the ball at the half? I didn’t see the beginning of the game

    • SteelerMike

      But PI wasn’t called last week! That’s my point. I do think the hit on Gronk deserved a flag.

    • westernsteel

      I’ll be shocked if the pats loose this game

    • francesco

      It’s half time.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Of course you wouldn’t, you’re rooting against the Pats like everyone else

    • SteelerMike

      They nearly won the game if not for the delay of game

    • CoachCot

      They start the half with the ball…..

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I don’t think looking for the ball applies here. The ball is inside. Bouye is looking for Cooks’ hands to knock it away. It never came because Bouye has excellent position.

    • Rob S.

      While I agree that they were legitimate penalties I do disagree that Church made no effort to hit the strike zone. He put his shoulder right in the Gronks chest. Sometimes it’s just incidental contact.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Jags

    • Rick McClelland

      Did someone over here turn me into my wife for pretending to watch Netflix with her yesterday while I streamed the East West game?
      She suddenly had a dryer vent emergency while this game is on. Either one of you guys turned me in or she is secretly on here and I don’t know it.

    • Chad Sanborn

      The Gronk hit was a penalty. Helmet to Helmet. gonna get that almost every time. But the long PI down by the goal? Nahhh I would not have called that. Handfighting the whole way.

    • CoachCot

      Out of a to no less. I will never understand how that happens

    • Steeler4life

      Thanks. They need to put some points on the board on that drive.

    • L Garou

      Pleasantly shocked..

    • CoachCot

      When a guy is that tall and you hit him in the helmet with him ducking into it you didn’t make much of an effort

    • westernsteel

      Absolutely

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You guys see that close up p.i. call?

    • CoachCot

      That is a lot of corn fed white boy in the open field lol

    • Chad Sanborn

      yep. Not a PI at all

    • John Phillips

      When the announcer states that was a Penalty that no one disputes you know it was BS

    • CoachCot

      He was talking about the church hit

    • Chad Sanborn

      Patriots are selling out to the run. Making Bortles beat them.

    • CoachCot

      Some one check Bortles finger prints, dental record, and dna. That obviously is not him back there!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I need an Advil.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Big Ben stuffed Bortles in a closet somewhere and put on his jersey

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Better share one with Gronk

    • Mark P

      Everyone is complaining about the penalties against JAX. I’m upset the refs actually gave perfect NE a penalty in the first half. The nerve of these guys.

    • Rick McClelland

      Definitely a weird universe day. Maybe Bortles is being inhabited by alien life. LOL.

    • CoachCot

      If he wins a sb I’m done watching football lol

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Nah he needs a hospital bed! Lol!

    • Rick McClelland

      When does curling season start? LOL. The majesty of those brooms really gets me going.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Many face god.

    • CoachCot

      Welp NE just won this game

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’m having a BLAST rooting feverishly against both teams simultaneously.

      *Said no one ever.

    • I4giveSteelers

      huh?

    • Chad Sanborn

      If you want to win today, gotta get the running game going again Jags. And stop kicking FGs.

    • I4giveSteelers

      these DR. Pepper commercials disturb me….plain bizarre.

    • Rick McClelland

      It may have been a rogue ref that actually got to work the game on merit and is not on the Kraft off shore payout system. There has to be one or two of them. Probably a newer guy.

    • CoachCot

      I’ve seen this song and dance too many times over the years. Jax absolutely needed to stay 2 scores ahead. They did not

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      They’re hilarious. Sense of humor much?

    • Chad Sanborn

      Atlanta was 28 ahead and it didn’t end well.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I don’t remember Lambo being this clutch in San Diego

    • CoachCot

      Which makes 7 easy

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I say it all the time! My favorite phrase is I hope for a 0-0 tie. 😐

    • Rick McClelland

      No. You just have to wait until the end of the game for the big ref turnaround.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I do appreciate how the Jags play though. Tough defense and when the offense has a 3rd and 2 they just blast the ball up the middle. Marrone and Coughlin have their heads on straight.

    • Mark P

      How does the family of Prince not sue these guys?

    • Dee Evolution

      Brady gets knocked out here, ladies and gentlemen.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Does that cancel each team out and then the AFC representative is decided by a write-in fan vote?

    • Chad Sanborn

      Jags should have picked that one.

    • nikki stephens

      Should have been picked off

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      That was actually more p.i. than the other one.

    • francesco

      Every play they look for a flag!!!

    • I4giveSteelers

      damn thing hit in in the chest

    • CoachCot

      Here we go

    • BurghBoy412

      I watched the game

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Yeah that was missed PI. But tough to tell until you see the replay. Ramsey had his arm hooked

    • Darth Blount 47

      It’s Vanilla, but I happen to like Vanilla ice cream. Much better than Rocky Road in this particular circumstance.

    • JNick

      Looks with some alligator arms there

    • Tummy

      50 bragging for doing nothing, come on Jags D, don’t fade in 2nd half

    • michael young

      It’s got to be hard to test Gronk for a concussion when his baseline is so low.

    • CoachCot

      “My husband can’t throw and catch the ****ing ball!”

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I would have just declared the winner of Vikings and Eagles SuperBowl champs.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      LOL

    • Chad Sanborn

      Pats are gonna start going hurryup and throwing short quick passes

    • Darth Blount 47

      I must say, if the Vikes win, I DO like them as favorites this year regardless. The Eagles are underrated but potentially spotty. A HOME Super Bowl? Must be nice.

    • BurghBoy412

      Was like watching a fast break offense in basketball. Was really fun to watch!

    • Rick McClelland

      LOL. Now, now. Gronk is from my wife’s hometown of Amherst NY.

    • ThatGuy

      New England glares at the refs after literally every single play.

    • BurghBoy412

      Still being forced to punt

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😂😂😂😑☠️👻👻👻

    • Mark P

      It’s like,
      What are we paying you for??!!

    • BurghBoy412

      I wish they would make it a penalty if you do that.

    • CoachCot

      The AFC Central had 3 playoff teams this season lol

    • Darth Blount 47

      Boy, they are gonna milk this Brady hand boo-boo for all it’s worth, eh???

    • francesco

      +1000000

    • Chad Sanborn

      agreed!

    • Rick McClelland

      Really, a Tom Brady is wonderful commercial. Now I want the Jags to break his leg.

    • BurghBoy412

      It’s so tiring. Besides it’ll end up being the reason they lose. LOL

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Classy

    • nikki stephens

      Out of curiosity, did anyone who has a DVR check to see if Cooks in the first half stepped out of bounds before he was held? The big interference play in the last 2 minutes? I’m watching it live just wondering

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Their M.O.

    • nikki stephens

      Just wondering cuz some people raised it but I never heard anything definitive

    • CoachCot

      Holy crap Blake he was open

    • Mrs Bighead

      Makes me sick watching how mediocre these two teams are playing and we blew it

    • BurghBoy412

      Jacksonville is going to have to force a turnover or 2 if they’re going to win.

    • Tummy

      Jags D is gonna have start scoring

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      17-10 Vikings. And we spanked them…..

    • Chad Sanborn

      if only the Jags had an offense

    • Jeff Papiernik

      That mediocre team whooped our ass

    • BurghBoy412

      Inferior coaching cancels out all world talent.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I believe they ruled (or would claim that they ruled) he was shoved out of bounds. I don’t think he stepped out by himself.

    • Frank

      NE defense stepping up. Something Steelers couldn’t do.

    • L Garou

      Now that Blake is Mr. QB, he forgot how to run..

    • Mrs Bighead

      I said they’re playing mediocre

    • CoachCot

      Not coming away with 7 last drive was very detrimental to the jags cause. Now a three and out

    • nikki stephens

      Thx

    • alevin16

      nope, we turn him into Joe Montana

    • BurghBoy412

      Got out muscled

    • francesco

      That’s how you play defense…and stacking the box and getting a sack. Belichick figured something out during half time. Tomlin not so much.

    • Rick McClelland

      I think NE had the inside boxed up to well and he had no lane of escape.

    • BurghBoy412

      Without Shazier sure

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Look at that……a blitz. The Steelers used to do that, correct?

    • L Garou

      That wasn’t the first time today..

    • Doug Andrews

      Off the wall question looking at our defense objectively does anyone think it improves next year?

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think that Corey Grant dump-off was getting you 30 yards every time. Why go away from that?!

    • BurghBoy412

      The loss of Shazier can never be overlooked.

    • Rick McClelland

      A long long time ago in a far distant galaxy.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Only if we spend money on it and cut Mitchell

    • Rick McClelland

      Tomlin is worried about his next photo op.

    • Doug Andrews

      Addition by subtraction

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Depends on draft and offseason. Too many unknowns right now.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I wouldn’t be mad if we used every draft pick on defense.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Check down Charlie

    • BurghBoy412

      Without a new FS. Nothing will change

    • CoachCot

      Yes