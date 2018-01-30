Hot Topics

    James Harrison On Steelers’ Legacy Concerns: ‘Ask Franco’

    By Dave Bryan January 30, 2018 at 01:46 pm

    As New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison continues to ready himself to play in a fourth Super Bowl on Sunday in Minneapolis MN, the 39-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers player is still not concerned about his legacy with the team that he previously won two championships with and is currently their all-time sack leader.

    “I don’t know. Ask ah, Franco, I guess,” Harrison said Monday night during the annual Super Bowl media event when asked if he’s concerned about his Steelers legacy, according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    The Franco that Harrison is referring to is obviously former Steelers running back Franco Harris, who was somewhat shockingly waived by Pittsburgh just ahead of the 1984 season following a lengthy contract dispute that included him not showing up for training camp. After clearing waivers that year, Harris ultimately signed with the Seattle Seahawks. However, he was released by the Seahawks after their first 8 games after gaining just 170 yards on 68 total carries.

    Back when Harris was waived by the Steelers I’m sure a large portion of the fan base concluded that his legacy in Pittsburgh would be tainted forever. As we all now know, time healed a lot of wounds fans may have had for the player who was once on the receiving end of the famed Immaculate Reception play. Harris has long been one of Pittsburgh’s most iconic sports figures since being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and there’s now even a statue of him in the Pittsburgh airport.

    While Harrison’s exit from the Steelers wasn’t contract related, it was a result of him being being disgruntled just like Harris was back in 1984. Like Harris, Harrison was the main subject of one of the other many great football plays in the history of the Steelers franchise, his 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals as time expired in the first half of Super Bowl XLIII, No fan of the Steelers will  ever be able to forget that play just as they won’t be able to ever forget the Immaculate Reception by Harris.

    I’m sure that the biggest issue Steelers fans currently have with Harrison is the fact that he signed with the Patriots immediately after he was waived by the Steelers. The second biggest issue they have with him is how he reportedly went about getting himself out of Pittsburgh. Those reports included him being accused by his former teammates of sleeping through team meetings in a recliner and not tutoring fellow younger players at his position.

    Harrison was asked Monday night if he really did sleep in meetings during the end of his time with the Steelers.

    “Who hasn’t fell asleep at a meeting,’’ Harrison replied.

    When then asked if he slept in a recliner, Harrison claimed that was impossible because there were no recliners.

    As for the claims that he wasn’t helping out the younger players on the roster this past season, Harrison tried to refute those as well Monday night.

    “I’m doing no more or no less than what I had over my career. If someone has questions or wants some information, I’m open. I’m willing to give it,” he reportedly said.

    Should the Patriots wind up beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl then Harrison will have his third championship as a player. While I’m sure such an accomplishment will initially anger Steelers fans even more than they already are, and especially if he has a great game, at some point I believe most will get over it in time.

    It doesn’t sound like Harrison holds any bad feelings against the Steelers organization or their fan base and he continues to treat all that has transpired this season as just part of how the NFL business process works.

    Could Harrison have gone about things differently this past season? Sure he could have and the same can probably be said about the Steelers and their refusal to play him. After Sunday’s Super Bowl ends it might very well serve as the last game of Harrison’s career. If that’s the case, then the healing process between him, the Steelers organization and the team’s fan base can then begin.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • steeltown

      I haven’t slept at a meeting, i’d be fired from my job if I fell asleep at a meeting. Just saying.

    • 20Stoney

      Not only did they leave under different circumstances, but Franco has a humanitarian aspect to him. Harrison will have to really get going with his charity work when his playing days are over.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I know I was harsh after everything went down. I’m over it. I wouldn’t go that far as his legacy is erased. I wish him well and que cera cera.

    • Darth Blount 47

      We CUT Franco. Harrison forced his exit by acting like a schmuck. I don’t think Franco ever wanted to leave. In fact, I KNOW he didn’t. He’s spoken about that. Harrison said he wouldn’t have even signed with us had he known how things would go.

      On top of just reportedly sleeping and snoring in meetings, which James now admits, and not “tutoring young guys,” which is whatever, he also left practices, faked injuries to get out of having to practice, skipped out on meetings, and refused to stand on the sidelines, left the stadium once he found out he was inactive, driving back home, and now has taken to calling out the Steelers by talking smack about the food we serve and how nice it is to be in New England and how great Belichick is and taking selfies with Tom Brady and now finally wanting to drag Franco Harris into his nonsense?

      Dupree was so upset, he actually said this… which was under-reported: There’s also one more interesting tidbit. The Post-Gazette referenced Dupree’s interview with Zeise and he didn’t rule out that Harrison might have taken his whole playbook with him to the Patriots.

      “If he did that, that’d be real fugazi, lame, L-12, pull-up-on-’em type … you can’t just take the whole playbook,” Dupree said, according to the Post-Gazette. “Now you’re going too far. But he may have did that. You never know. He may be at that point where he’s so mad, he probably just said, ‘All right, I don’t really know the playbook this year, but I’m finna take the whole playbook to Bill [Belichick] and let him do what he does.”

      As they went on to say… “Dupree clearly had no proof that Harrison did take his playbook with him. Even if he didn’t, there are plenty of other stories going around that portray Harrison as about the worst teammate the Steelers could have possibly had this season.”

      So when you step back and get a feel for what players were saying. Pouncey claiming he “erased his own legacy.” And Mike Mitchell saying that over his dead body would he go to New England to play for $59,000…
      Quote: “You with us or you not straight like that. I’d never sell MY soul for 59k.”

      Anthony Chickillo also even added, when asked if he was mad at James for going to NE: “There are a lot of different things,” he told Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “but he knows what he did.”

      It all tells the story of a team and locker room that was TIRED and DONE with James Harrison.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I might wish him better once he’s no longer in New England. Until then, I hope they lose every game. 🙂

    • Doug Andrews

      Deebo has been one of my favorite Steelers for many reasons. However based off Harrison’s comments and those of current players like Bud and now reading what Big Snack had to say about James, I’m starting to get a clearer picture. I think Bud was spot on about James not mentoring the young guys and I also believe he did everything he could this year to distance himself from the team to the point the team had no choice but to release. I’d like to see James be around the team once he retires because he’s been one heck of a Steeler but I’m a little salty about the way he went about it.

    • Jon Crissinger

      Our jobs likely don’t require us to give maximum physical effort day in and day out, but somehow I doubt AB is sleeping in his position meetings.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Or Villaneuva.

    • Doug Andrews

      Not to mention if you admit “who doesn’t fall asleep during meeting”. Our system is flawed when you can make thousands and even millions while admitting you’re a slacker.

    • Intense Camel

      That was his intention.

    • Darth Blount 47

      It worked. Burning bridges like a boss — as he skated on to Martha’s Vineyard.

    • BurghBoy412

      Ha! Harrison, Charity? James Harrison only cares about James Harrison. Period.

    • BurghBoy412

      #TaintedLegacy

    • Intense Camel

      Deebo doesn’t burn bridges. Bridges burn Deebo…errr something like that. God I’m depressed.

    • jsteeler72

      Once again you seem to only believe Bud’s statements and take no account that no one else says anything close to what Dupree has said

      . Pouncey only speaks to how JH left and how it will affect his legacy. Not what he did and did not do while being accused of not helping. Chick again does not conftm Bud’s story but also seems mad at how or because Harrison left. The same for Mitchell.

      Lastly but not least Vincenzo and Tj say have nothing to do with this farse after JH says” I didn’t help. Go ask Vince or Tj. What did they say?” Says volumes that only one person has all these things to say and no one else there to confirm it.

      I would like to point out since JH left there are two stories out from the Pats talking about JH and his working with the younger D ends. I guess he isn’t trying to get playing time with the Pats. No he left Pitt to be the Pats D line coach. Got it. Oh and he is still playing 35% or more of the defensive snaps.

      Oh but wait that doesn’t go with what Bud says can’t be true then. Everyone knows JH left PItt cause he wanted to spit in the face of Steeler Nation and the Rooney family.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Near the end of a 16 year career, that rubbish you speak of is still making plays, and still proving all his naysayers wrong. Just like the beginning of his career.

    • Smitty 6788

      #92 is not in the same class as Franco. Franco played a great part in a dynasty a HOF’r. Harrison started on 1 SB winning team. #92 needs to stfu.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Pretty easy to say when you play only enough to barely have to break a sweat. I’d like to see how he’d hold up under some REAL playing time. 40, 50, 60 snaps. Instead of coming in when other guys are already dog tired after playing all game.

    • Darth Blount 47

      You believe James. I’ll believe a handful of guys – who whether you want to believe it or not, did NOT have flattering things to say. Again I ask, has anyone come out and DEFENDED James???? Said that what others are saying just isn’t true? Any FORMER Steelers or coaches? Cowher, LeBeau, Ike, Troy, Keisel, ASmith, Heath, McFadden, Hope, Clark, Farrior, Haggans, Woodley, Faneca, Foote, etc…. etc…. etc…. Pretty damning considering how brutally Harrison was thrown under the bus? No?

      Did you see the Casey Hampton quote on here today?

      “Getting back to mentoring a bit. How hard was it for you when you became the veteran player who was mentoring guys who may be trying to take your job?”

      “Not at all. I’m the type of person that wants everyone to get their shine and play well. I’m all for helping the younger guys. That’s why it’s crazy to see James Harrison not helping those young guys on the team. That’s not the Steelers way. When it’s not your time any more you know it. The Steelers succeed because we bring the young guys along and help them to be better so we have a better team. That’s why the Steelers are so good all of the time. They draft guys that get the Steelers way. They only know that one way.”

    • MJK

      ask Bledsoe from new England about being replaced! every team does it its business

    • Bradys_Dad

      Can we please stop talking about this? It’s like that girl who leaves ya but keeps talking to her friends about you. Enough. He’s gone. Next ?

    • jsteeler72

      Come on Casey did not see it for himself and Deebo did help but maybe not this year as much as some would have liked. I see you didn’t take issue with the articles from the Pats saying he is mentoring. Makes no sense to me that he would help those guys take his job but not the ones from the team he built a legacy with. Hmmmmm.

    • The Chin

      I hope he has 6 sacks Sunday and they lose

    • Darth Blount 47

      You’re telling me you’ve never gone to a new job and spent the first few weeks trying EXTRA HARD to impress your new boss? C’MON!

      He KNOWS he ain’t going to be there for very long. How else is he supposed to act?! He hasn’t had enough time to wear out his welcome yet. Plus, that Pats haven’t cut Harrison 4 times already like the Steelers have. The relationship between James and the Steelers includes him being cut, going to Baltimore, coming back, being cut. Goin to Cincy. Being cut, going to New England. I mean, it HASN’T exactly been a rosy relationship. This is like a girlfriend who has dumped you 4 different times.

      Hampton was his teammate for years. I’m sure he has plenty of first-hand knowledge of how James treats guys in the locker room.

      Lastly, you haven’t probably thought about the fact that Bud Dupree has to be around all of the guys who would KNOW whether he was completely being a liar or not. It’s not like Bud can make stuff up and then have all of the guys in the locker room, including his coaches, not then know that he was completely full of sh** or not. Think about that before you want to dismiss Bud or anyone else when they speak their mind.

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      Yeah,but you cannot say that he didn’t warrant getting 15 snaps a game and that the play of Dud Poopee put him in the shade.