    Javon Hargrave Receives High Marks After Impressive Second Season

    By Alex Kozora January 10, 2018 at 08:30 am

    Coming out of South Carolina State, not many knew who Javon Hargrave was. Even his first time on a national stage, an injury replacement for the Senior Bowl, made him essentially unrecognizable; his red, nameless jersey, white, blank helmet for the final practice where he ended up dominating.

    That caught the eye of John Mitchell and the Steelers who eventually took him in the third round of the 2016 draft. Since then, Hargrave has been the immediate and clear-cut nose tackle and played even better in 2017 than his stellar rookie year.

    Calling him a household name is a stretch but for those who study the game, they’ve taken notice. Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn ranked roughly a bazillion defensive tackles for NFL 1000. Hargrave, the only Steeler on the list, came in at an excellent 16th place. Here’s what Thorn had to say about his game. 

    “He slips off blocks and is capable of back-dooring runs in the backfield. The second-year player is exceptionally difficult to reach-block, showing elite lateral quickness to explode out of his stance and expand to maintain outside leverage.”

    Thorn, who is one of the brightest guys in the media, goes into greater detail about Hargrave’s game so be sure to check out the rest of his description. It’s all spot on, and Thorn notes the effort and chase Hargrave plays with, something Mitchell and company have fostered in him since becoming a Steeler.

    Hargrave finished with a NFL 1000 grade of 69, earning high marks for his snap quickness (19/25) and run defense (17/25).

    Though the numbers might not look spectacular, it’s largely due a lack of opportunity. As we pointed out recently, he still isn’t seeing much work as a nickel pass rusher, sent to the bench because of Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt, the two workhorses who are getting paid like guys who need to get after the QB.

    When we broke down his pressure rate, it had a noticeable climb from his rookie season. And much of what he does doesn’t show up in the box score. The Steelers have a new-age nose tackle. And guys, he’s a good one.

      Great now use him more!

      J Wobble

      Yep,we are in the nickel most of the time, you can sub him in and out with Heyward and Tuitt giving him a little bit more playing time and keeping the other two fresher without taking away too many of their snaps

      Alualu been doing a good job giving 97 and 91 breaks too. Have finally got some good DL depth. Even Walton has been more than serviceable. Maybe upgrade from Big Dan this offseason, but the rest should be kept in place.

      Is there no way to get him on the field with Cam, Tuitt and TJ??

      Wobble could be an unsung hero in this game. He can collapse the pocket with a bull rush and funnel Bortles to the DE’s and OLB’s.

      I would leave him on the field in nickle. Pull Vince and you still have Watt and Dupree who can rush or cover a back/TE when needed.

      Enjoyed scrolling on and on, waiting for him to show up in the top handful. Just happened to stop at #45, and saw our old pal Ziggy Hood. Guess he’s a better DT than DE. OH DANG, Steve McClendon at 30 too!

      gravewobble.

      Hargrave has been one of my favorites since we drafted him. I was certain he would not make it to us by the time we selected him in the third round. I don’t even think we scratched the surface of how good Hargrave can be. This guy was a monster at sacking the quarterback in college with 16 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss his junior season. Given more of the opportunity, Hargrave is going to dominate.