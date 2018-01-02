Hot Topics

    Joe Haden: ‘I’m So Happy To Be With The Steelers’

    By Alex Kozora January 2, 2018 at 05:08 pm

    Earlier today, we wrote how thrilled Mike Tomlin has been with signing Joe Haden. Not that it’s any surprise but that feeling is mutual. Speaking with Missi Matthews of Steelers.com, Haden said how happy he was to be with the black and gold.

    “I just am honored and blessed to be in the situation I’m in now,” Haden said. “I’m so happy to be with the Steelers. To be where we are, having a first round bye. Never been to the playoffs. So I’m just excited about what we have and what the future holds.”

    How easily he could’ve been on the other side. Sunday, that meant an 0-16 Cleveland Browns’ team, one without much direction or a future. That’s essentially how it was for most of his career, never making the playoffs as a Brown and only once finishing above the AFC North’s basement.

    Haden was also happy to get reps in the regular season finale. The Steelers sat out plenty of starters but Haden was glad to get the extra reps after missing a month with a broken leg.

    “I just wanted to get more gametime reps. You can’t really get that in practice. As much gameplay as I can get until the playoffs. I thought it was perfect.”

    He finished the day with two tackles and a pass breakup he nearly intercepted while logging almost every snap on defense. The team clearly, and with good reason, has more faith in him than any other corner. That was shown by making the last-second decision to shadow DeAndre Hopkins, a job he did successfully. It’s the only time all year, and I’m pretty sure under Keith Butler, they’ve shadowed a top receiver but it’s comforting to know it’s another tool in their tool belt.

    Haden also left a small footprint of a record-setting season, notching his first sack since 2011 as the Steelers set a single-season record with 56 of them. Something Haden, and others, said the defense was gunning for throughout the game.

    “We feel like it’s a conjoined effort. Coverage sacks as well. It all works together. So we feel part of the sack record, too.”

    As a secondary, the Steelers were responsible for six of the 56. Four of those came via Mike Hilton, who blitzed more than any other cornerback in the NFL this season.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • justafanlikeyou

      I’m ecstatic to have Haden as a Steeler. If I know he’s going to be here long term I’ll be first in line to get a #21 Haden jersey.

    • Chris92021

      Feeling is mutual, Joe!

    • Luke Shabro

      Not related to the piece here on Haden but Marvin Lewis got re-signed for 2 years. Hah! Bungles will continue to be the Bungles

    • Steeler4life

      I think it’s a no brainer to keep Haden. 3 years 30-35k.

    • heath miller

      LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO R U SERIOUS.. omg i love that . thats gotta be an april fools .. see the bengals played their hearts out for marvin ot win his final game and it came back to bit them in the ass .. i got to go make sure u arnt kidding . that woud be a cruel joke

    • John Noh

      Yes! That’s 27 years and counting since the Bungles last won a playoff game. Marvin will make sure to keep this magnificent streak going a couple years longer!

    • John Noh

      $10,000 a year? Damn, maybe for Artie Burns sometimes but Joe deserves a bit more than the federal poverty level, no?

    • Steeler4life

      Sure… he’s made a few $$$ already. Knowning him, he won’t be out for a big payday.

    • Jaybird

      I think you meant 30 -35 MILLION.

    • Steeler4life

      Yes. My bad. Thanks

    • Steeler4life

      I’m not use to saying Millions… lmao

    • justafanlikeyou

      I don’t disagree but they have quite a few important decisions to make this year with contracts

    • Cinko123

      Most definitely. He’s a great player with a positive attitude.

    • rystorm06

      Of course he is. It’d take the the browns at least 6 seasons to hit double digit wins

    • Ring4Shaz

      He uses words like “conjoined” when talking about defensive schemes. Could we siphon off some of his spare brain cells and inject them into Mike Mitchell?