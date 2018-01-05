Hot Topics

    Joe Haden Explains Why Mike Tomlin Is The Best Coach He’s Ever Played For

    By Dave Bryan January 5, 2018 at 05:24 pm

    This past Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin heaped praise on cornerback Joe Haden during his weekly press conference and on Friday the player returned the favor during his interview on The Jim Rome Show.

    After first telling Jim Rome that Tomlin is the best head coach he’s ever played for, Haden then proceeded to tell what it is that separates the Steelers head coach from other NFL head coaches he’s already played for during his first seven seasons in the league with the Cleveland Browns.

    “I think he’s very, very able to relate to players and at the same time with being able to relate, it’s a very, very black and white,” Haden said of Tomlin. “It’s not like he’s just going to sit there and be your friend and everything, he’s going to let you know exactly what it is. There’s no grey area with the Steelers with the roles, with what you bring to the team, with what you’re supposed to do, and I think he makes sure he keeps everybody accountable. He doesn’t hold any cards, he lets you know exactly where you stand and as far as players stand, that’s all you ask from a coach.”

    Haden was the asked to reiterate if indeed that all NFL players want more than anything else from their head coach is for them to be straight with them.

    “That’s all you want,” Haden said. “Because at the end of the day we realize, too, and the same what everybody realizes, it’s a business at the end of the day. So, some decisions that ya’ll are going to make we really won’t understand it, but you’re going to make your decisions. But if you keep it very, very black and white, let people know where they stand, what their role is, what they’re doing, what they’re not doing and what they’re not doing well enough. Then to tell them that you’re going to be ready to about lose your job if your play doesn’t pick up, if you can tell them that and then they can understand.”

    Haden’s picture of Tomlin being a very player-friendly coach isn’t something that we haven’t heard before. It does, however, reinforce that known aspect of Tomlin’s coaching style even more. After praising Tomlin, Haden was then asked to describe what it means to him to be a member of the Steelers.

    “I just love the way that they work,” Haden said. “And everything we’ve been talking about this whole year since I’ve been here is just been about what we’re chasing, we’re chasing the championship, we’re chasing the championship. And the way that everybody practices and the way that just this team is progressing and going up and getting better towards the end of the year, it just speaks volumes. And I’m just very, very happy to be a part of this and I can get used to this.”

    I’m sure the Steelers could get very used to Haden being around a little while longer as well. The former first round draft pick of the Browns is currently under contract with the Steelers through the 2019 season.

    • #7

      Well considering where he played before he joined the Steelers, that’s hardly a ringing endorsement. He could probably say the same thing if Elmer Fudd was currently coaching the Steelers

    • Rotten Sircus

      Having Joe Haden is a blessing from the ” Football Gods ” he really showed up in games & in highlights this season !!!

    • Iulo

      like DeLo, great persons as FA besides great player…. oh boy, i love this year movements, even if they were not exaclty typical Steelers….

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m glad we got this guy! When he got released I thought GET HIM! Luckily he wanted to come here all along! So grateful!

    • ThePointe

      Hmm, those comments are directly opposed to a former player’s comments about coach.

      Could those comments have the dual purpose of expressing his own satisfaction while also providing a different narrative about coach other than what Harrison would have everyone believe?

    • ThePointe

      He’s probably seen more head coaches in his tenure with the Browns than the average player will see in their entire careers 🙂

    • #7

      Yeah…and not a one of them worth the paper their contracts were printed on. That’s not a slam on Tomlin, but a commentary on the never ending tire fire that’s the Cleveland Browns

    • ThePointe

      Yeah, you aren’t wrong there lol!

    • Paul Rainey

      Well the record shows that Tomlin and Porter lied to Harrison pre season and all season long. So that surely paints a different picture than Haden. Glad to have Haden, sorry to be without Harrison, and as for me I will forever consider Tomlin and Porter as self serving liars.

    • ThePointe

      What record are you referring too? Harrison’s recollection? You believe Harrison, I get it. We can back and forth like this all night, but thete is no record proving what Harrison claims is true. We do have quite a few players coming out against Harrison for whatever reason.

    • Self serving liars? You realize their goal is a championship and nothing else right? If Harrison would have been the better player over Watt, he would have been playing. They didn’t shy away from it while Jarvis Jones was here, what reason do they have now?

      And before you say Bud Dupree, they clearly don’t swap sides at all, ever. And Watt and Harrison play the same side.

    • RSteelerz

      Ok!

      Nice to see you have shared your opinion of Tomlin and Joey!

      Liars?! Harrison was released 2 weeks ago! You have come to the conclusion 2 weeks ago that they are liars and you are still on the bus?

      You’re still here? Bye, bye!!!
      Do I need to say it again? Bye, bye!!!

      Won’t miss you! Go join Harrison and the Patriots or whatever team of your choice!

    • rystorm06

      Well he played for the worst organization, with the worst front office, worst scouting department, and worst coaches in the entire league lol. The same team that spent a first round pick on Johnny football

    • will

      What??

    • Chris

      We ll grade Tomlin out in January against the pats. We all expect a much better performance from him than we saw in last seasons clinic. I’m curious what percentage of personnel decisions Mike T is making…. Evaluating talent seems to be this teams best attribute over the past decade plus.

    • johnnypudding

      I don’t feel bad for any player when his complaint is I want to play more…be better and you play…the team did nothing wrong holding onto Harrison as insurance.

    • Work Toward

      Is Elmer Fudd a relative of yours??

    • Work Toward

      It’s refreshing to receive a players point of view. I applaud Dave and Dave with their endorsement of Tomlin as well.

    • BurghBoy412

      Joe Haden… Please retire a Steeler!

    • #7

    • BurghBoy412

    • BurghBoy412

      Bu…bu…but Dupree sucks and they are liars. LOL Clearly this guy is black and gold all the way.

    • Work Toward

    • Work Toward

    • Work Toward

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Ha, I’m saving this for later, because I’ve always been curious what Tomlin’s actually like and why he engenders such loyalty in his players.

      But, I had to say, I love that Haden looks like kind of a super-happy dweeb.

    • #7

    • J.

      Haden has played for Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmer, Rob Chudzinsi, Mike Pettine and Hue Jackson. Probably not to hard to beat those guys out for best coach he has ever played for. That is not a shot at Tomlin before all the Tomlinites come out of hiding to bash me but it would be a much more ringing endorsement had he played for some guys who were actually good coaches.

    • Luke Shabro

      Haden pays Tomlin a compliment
      Yinzer Nation: well that’s not saying much. Tomlin still sucks

    • Chad Weiss

      The record shows that huh? Harrison while he came out and cried it’s more about me then the team meanwhile Tomlin says it’s appropriate for me to keep what I said to James between me and him. Just for the record the only record here is that you have no clue what Tomlin said to Harrison and Porter came out months ago and said Harrison will be the relief. You got the right to believe what you want but what proof u have Harrison was lied to by either one of these guys and don’t tell me cause that’s what Harrison said

    • lou rock

      Not sorry to be without Harrison. No other team gave him a contract last summer. He didn’t play because there were younger lbs ahead of him who fit the scheme better and have upside. James is well past his prime. If he’s not we’ll soon find out.

    • FanInExile

      Haden has the second-best smile in Steelers history.

    • Xclewsive

      Polar opposite of what was said from James Harrison.

    • Leek

    • BurghBoy412

