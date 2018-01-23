Kozora: Missouri WR J’Mon Moore Has Tuesday Night Meeting Set With Steelers

As is the case every year, the Pittsburgh Steelers are sure to meet with several players at this year’s Senior Bowl. With that said, Missouri wide receiver J’Mon Moore said on Tuesday that he is meeting with Steelers later in the evening, according to our very own Alex Kozora.

Missouri WR J'Mon Moore says he is meeting with Steelers later tonight. Physical, versatile wideout who loves to block. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 23, 2018

Moore, who measured in at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday at 6025, 209-pounds, recorded 158 receptions for 2,477 yards and 21 touchdowns during his four seasons at Missouri. 65 of those receptions for 1,082 yards and 10 touchdowns came during the 2017 season.

Having played in the SEC will certainly be something that attracts several teams to Moore and it will be interesting to see what kind of numbers he ultimately registers at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine and especially being that he had several deep pass receptions during his college career. 13 receptions of over 20 yards in 2017 for Moore and 32 for his career at Missouri.

As Kozora reports, Moore is considered a physical, versatile wide-out who loves to block.

The Steelers could certainly be in the market to draft another wide receiver this year and more than likely in the middle rounds. After all, three of the team’s wide receivers from last season, Eli Rogers, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter, aren’t guaranteed to be back in 2018 and especially the latter two. On top of that, the Steelers might ultimately decide to see if they can trade wide receiver Martavis Bryant during the offseason.

Moore will be a player to pay close attention to the remainder of the pre-draft season. I’m sure Kozora will have more information on Moore to pass along to you as the week progresses and the Missouri product will definitely be a player to watch closely during Saturday’s game.