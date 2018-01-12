Hot Topics

    Leonard Fournette ‘Can’t Wait To Get At It’ With Mike Mitchell Again

    By Matthew Marczi January 12, 2018 at 07:00 am

    In 13 games during his rookie season, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette only managed to average four yards per carry or more in four games. He averaged under three yards per carry in more games—five, to be specific—and his season average ultimately checked in just a hair below four yards, which is routinely seen as a standard baseline for rushing success.

    He also had just 57 yards on 21 carries in his first career playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, averaging 2.7 yards per carry for his efforts. For a player who found after his first preseason skirmish that the NFL is “a lot slower” than he expected and “really easy”, his efficiency metrics don’t really back it up.

    Perhaps that is why he is excited to return to Heinz Field, where he authored the best game of his rookie season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry in that game, one of only two games in which he averaged more than 4.2 yards per carry. He rushed for 181 yards and scored twice, and considers his two touchdowns in that game his best plays of the year.

    One thing Fournette is not afraid of is a workload. He averaged over 20 carries per game, including the postseason, in the 14 games in which he has played so far. He has authored five 100-yard games, and the majority of them were acts of sheer attrition.

    Dave Bryan really dug into the rookie’s numbers for us recently, pointing out that he has had a below-average success rate on his carries all season, with the numbers even trending downward. So in spite of his self-confessed aversion to playing and being tackled in cold weather, he is hoping to find the NFL ‘easy’ again versus the Steelers’ run defense.

    Part of that run defense is safety Mike Mitchell, with whom the rookie exchanged some words during the previous meeting. The two were jawing at one another throughout the game, but there was one moment in particular in the fourth quarter, where the running back waved at him after breaking a tackle.

    Mitchell didn’t take kindly to that, but Fournette doesn’t chalk it up to an act of disrespect. He called it “competing” recently, and said of the Steelers defensive back, “he’s a great safety and can’t wait to get at it with him once again”.

    The ninth-year veteran has managed to rub a number of people the wrong way over the course of the past four years in Pittsburgh, including many in Cincinnati—and for that matter, many in Pittsburgh. But nobody can doubt his passion and dedication.

    Mitchell will always speak his mind and will always look to back it up as well. He believes highly in himself and in his teammates, and as a result has a tendency toward claims that teeter toward boasting. He is driven by his competitiveness, and no doubt is looking forward to bringing Fournette down on the cold, hard grass soon.

    • Doug Andrews

      Mitchell don’t take the bait. Stay focused on the bigger picture let’s dominate!

    • PittShawnC

      I mean, this in a nutshell is the exact reason a lot of people don’t care for Mike Mitchell. Hard not to be annoyed when a guy woofs after a tackle, a dive at the legs, down 20-9 in the 4th…after a what, 10-12yd gain?

    • capehouse

      better than getting stiff-armed like Dupree did.

    • Orlysteel

      Fournette won’t be this fortunate this time around guaranteed, like Ayayi found out last year.

    • Brian Moritz

      Mike Mitchell needs to shut the hell up. He has SUCKED for the past couple of years, and I’m sick and tired of hearing him run his mouth.

    • Paul Barnett

      If Mitchell wants to tackle him, he’d better learn how to wrap, instead of just hitting him with his shoulder.

    • Steeler4life

      If MM is making a lot of tackles on Fournette, than Fournette is gaining a lot of yards. We rather have our DL or LBs making yo tackles.

    • JackHamLambert

      Mike Mitchell has done well for us, maybe celebrates a bit too much for many of us but, a key role player that receivers have to think about

    • BurghBoy412

      I agree. If Mitchell is making a lot of tackles. That’ll be a sign this game isn’t going well at all.

    • Christopher Carey

      Has anyone seen Fournette’s numbers the last few weeks? I think he’s either injured or has hit the rookie wall because he hasn’t done much recently.

    • FATCAT716

      This is not Mitchell saying anything this is Fournette speaking

    • StrengthOfVictory

      In fairness, he didn’t dive at his legs; he went right to the hip/thigh area—much like Troy used to do. When dealing with a big back like Fournette going at near full speed, you need to hit him.

    • The Tony

      I think sucked is a bit of an overstatement. Yes he had been late or taken a bad angle to a play but saying he sucked is wrong. The best thing a a guy in the secondary can do is not have his name called. People tend to forget that. Mitchell might be late on one play a game and that’s what everyone is going to chirp about. Just like offensive lineman, they get beat once for a sack or get one penalty and then people say they suck, that’s not factoring the 60 other plays in a game where they did their job well

    • The Tony

      Exactly. A 250 pound running back going full speed in the second level. Good luck taking him down head to head

    • The Tony

      Same goes with Burns and Davis

    • heath miller

      seriously… have you ever seen him play ?.. probably he hardest hitter on the team … that is an amazing comment

    • The Tony

      That depends on if we are using Mitchell more in the box. Mitchell is a better tackler than Davis, so it wouldn’t be too surprising is Mitchell is playing closer to the line. I am just waiting for Hilton to get in the backfield and take down Fournette for a loss of 4

    • The Tony

      Fournette has been dealing with an ankle injury for the majority of the season. I’ve been burned by him on fantasy too often this year

    • GoSteelerz

      In college, Hilton put Fournette out of a game with a routine tackle. Nothing dirty, and no actual injury, just a deep bruise from a hard hit. Hopefully Hilton can put the hammer on him again… Love Hilton, he’s a real football player, glad we have him!

    • Paul Barnett

      I totally agree. Too many times, they think, that just putting a shoulder on the player, is going to bring them down, but it doesn’t. That’s why they have sooo many missed tackles. It’s basic fundamentals. WRAP, when you’re making a tackle.

    • Intense Camel

      I think both Davis and MM are equally bad tacklers.

    • Intense Camel

      He’s sucked this year for sure.

    • Andrew

      I think he had about 90 yards on 27 carries in the first meeting before the garbage time 90 yard run made it look like a great game. He’s been “meh” most of the year with only volume and touchdowns making his season look pretty good. Maybe that’s what happens when everyone stacks the box because your quarterback isn’t qualified to work at the snack stand inside an NFL stadium.

    • Axe Skot

      Yeah, right, like everyone hated Joey Porter, too. I don’t personally care for all of the jawing, but some guys thrive on it.

    • cencalsteeler

      If the line does it’s job, the backers don’t overpursue and our ends maintain outside containment, the only time MM should see Fournette is shaking hands after it’s all over.