    Le’Veon Bell Wonders In Hindsight If Steelers Underestimated Jaguars First Time Around

    By Matthew Marczi January 11, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Believe it or not, but football players are actually human.

    They may be able to achieve physical accomplishments that only a fraction of the population would be able to even if they were afforded the opportunity to devote their lives to that pursuit, but at the end of the day, they are as human as any of us, subject to all of the shortcomings that are tacked on to being a Homo sapiens.

    Part of that is building up preconceived notions and acting upon them accordingly. And Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell yesterday couldn’t help but consider the possibility that the team’ preconceived notions of the Jacksonville Jaguars played a role in the outcome of the previous meeting between the two sides.

    Speaking to reporters, Jeremy Fowler quotes the running back as saying that the team did indeed think about the Jaguars and their recent history. “Records play parts in that and a team may be coming in thinking a team is easier by their record, or a team may be tougher by their record, but that can’t be on our mind”. The Jaguars at the time were 2-2, and hadn’t gone to the postseason since 2007.

    “I think that kind of got us in the first game”, he conceded, saying that the “Jaguars are not normally a good team, but those guys have players this year. They’ve been making plays. They’re in the playoffs. We have another opportunity with them. They know what we’re about, we know what they’re about. It’s going to be a good game”.

    This may or may not be used for fodder. Frankly, I can see it going both ways. For the popular narrative that the Steelers ‘play down to their competition’, this is a golden opportunity to take a stand. Of course the Steelers play down to their competition because they don’t take them seriously. Le’Veon Bell just admitted it. That’s why they have to beat the Colts by a last-second field goal.

    There probably is some truth to that. But there is truth to that regarding all teams, and frankly, regarding all humans in all walks of life. We underestimate and overestimate persons, places, and things on a routine basis and think little of it. But it’s one of the mental shortcuts that make life easier, and so we accept it.

    Still, believing that the Jaguars are generally not a great team is not going to make one believe that it is easier to tackle Leonard Fournette. It doesn’t mean that you are less likely to believe Telvin Smith’s speed, or Calais Campbell’s explosiveness—or even Blake Bortles’ mobility.

    The Steelers go into every game that they play confident that they are the better team and that they are going to win. There is nothing wrong with that, and is, frankly, the way that it should be. And frankly, they didn’t lose because of overconfidence. They lost because of a ghastly turnover margin, which was created by numerous factors as simple as a missed blitz pickup.

    • Chris

      It was just one of those games where everything goes wrong. The offense had been sluggish for weeks, a tipped pass, a bad bounce and they have 2 defensive scores and the game gets out of hand. Pittsburgh tends to have one of those every season as most teams do. I personally think Ben is the difference in this game. I expect a very methodical approach where we are getting points on most drives even if it is usually just 3pts. I’ll be shocked if we don’t put up 21+ and I just can’t see them doing the same.

    • Xclewsive

      Can’t wait for Sunday! I start off the week confident, then it goes to optimistic, then it turns to pessimism and then it goes to fear.

    • Xclewsive

      I get that these guys are human.

      Perhaps I am over-reacting to this article but the first thought that entered my head was ‘Soooooo, THAT’S why we lost to (insert name of multitudinous crappy teams we have lost to in the Tomlin Era)!’

      I get that this is just ONE player saying this as well.

      But what we DO know is two things:
      1. We have played ‘down’ to or lost to supposedly inferior teams many times.
      2. The Cheatriots consistently win the easy games they have and almost as consistently are the #1 seed. Their ‘bad’ game is losing to the Chiefs!

      That’s the difference between us and them. They play with consistency whereas we do not. I truly believe we are the more TALENTED team (especially this year) but I also believe they are the more mentally tough team.

      I think this is the year that that changes!

    • Xclewsive

      Well Jacksonville is relevant now! Can’t play down to somebody that beat the snot out of you.

    • FATCAT716

      Obviously your right about the Cheatriots & most of that is Bill Belicheat style is treating these guy’s like robots. Which is cool for him because he has a proven track record to back him but that won’t fly in other locker rooms. I listen to Ray Lewis speak about Gruden being out of the locker room so long the type of struggles he will have because the culture is different. These younger generation players have a lot going on in there life not just football.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Honestly, the loss to Jacksonville might be the best thing that could have happened to this team, given the way the playoff matchups have shaken out. It guarantees the Steelers aren’t looking past the Jaguars. They want this win bad, and they desperately want to redeem themselves.

      Imagine if the Steelers had beaten Jacksonville comfortably in Week 5 (and lost a different game, of course…my point has nothing to do with season record). They might be setting themselves up for a loss due to overconfidence if that had happened. Sure, I hear lots of experts picking the Steelers to win, but I don’t hear arrogance or anything resembling a lack of preparation coming from the team—they’re locked in and taking this game seriously.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      I guess it is all point of view on losing. Do you prefer losing to good teams which indicates you are not a good team, or do you prefer losing to bad teams? Losing to bad teams means you underestimated them and /or they got up for said game if you believe this as a reason for bad play. I am not in the fire him camp, but I think a lot of the Steelers offensive struggles and close games against “bad” teams these past few seasons are due to Haleys play calling.

    • 804Stiller

      Everybody is 0 – 0 now. I think this game will go like the rematch with the Dolphins last year. They ran on us like crazy the first game, we couldn’t get in an offensive rhythm and they got to Ben. In the rematch, we totally shut down the run and made plays. I think this will go the same way. Unfortunately, I was at the first Jags game and it was a feeling in the stadium that all we needed to do is make one play and we would get rolling all the way until the 4th quarter but it’s hard to overcome all those turnovers. Turnovers by us and Bortles running for too many first downs is really the only thing that worries me.

    • FATCAT716

      Same hear you described me to a Tee

    • Steeler Nation!

      In order to “play down to the inferior teams”, you first must have a winning team yourself in order to do so. And yes, while we have had some frustrating early season losses over the past few years, we have not had a losing season since 2003. Some of those losses hurt our playoff seeding recently, but we have played quite a few of those games without Bell, Bryant, and Ben.
      I was as frustrated as anyone about the loss to the Bears, but we really still had alot of work to do at that point. What is and has been a positive for many years now, is that we are typically playing our best ball after Thanksgiving and going into the playoffs. Another thing that is key here is, this isn’t Clemson losing to Syracuse-this is the NFL. Roughly the best 1500 players in the world, all competing for their next paychecks. The kind of competition that can make the Dolphins embarrass the Patriots in prime time, late in the season. It happens to everyone.