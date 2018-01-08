Hot Topics

    Looking Back At The QBs Who Have Beaten The Steelers In The Playoffs

    By Dave Bryan January 8, 2018 at 06:39 pm

    Technically speaking, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play their 62nd playoff game in the history of the franchise on Sunday at Heinz Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s technically because according to the team’s media release, the franchise counts the losses to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1947 Eastern Division Playoffs and the Detroit Lions in the 1962 season’s Playoff Bowl.

    As part of the Steelers 36-25 all-time playoff record, it’s quite interesting to go back and look at the starting quarterbacks they have lost to during the postseason.

    For starters, the Steelers first franchise playoff loss in 1947 to the Eagles came at the hands of Tommy Thompson, who started his professional football career with the Steelers in 1940.

    As for the second quarterback the Steelers lost to in the playoffs, Milt Plum of the Detroit Lions, while he never played for the Steelers, he did play his college football at Penn State.

    Earl Morrall, the third-ever starting quarterback the Steelers lost to in the playoffs, like Thompson, he was a former member of the Steelers.

    All Steelers fans remember Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, who beat Pittsburgh in the playoffs twice during his career. Stabler is one of six quarterbacks currently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who have beaten the Steelers in the playoffs. The others are Dan Fouts, Dan Marino, John Elway, Joe Montana and Troy Aikman. At some point, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and perhaps even Aaron Rodgers, will one day be enshrined in Canton and all three have beaten the Steelers in the playoffs.

    While there are certainly some impressive quarterbacks who have beaten the Steelers in the playoffs on this list, there’s unfortunately a few others that weren’t overly impressive during their NFL careers. Do the names Frank Reich, Stan Humphries, David Garrard and Tim Tebow all ring a bell? In the playoff losses to those four quarterbacks, the Steelers were favored to win three of those games.

    Should the Steelers ultimately fail to win this year’s Super Bowl in the coming weeks we’ll unfortunately need to add another quarterback to the list below. The possibly names as we sit here today are Blake Bortles, Marcus Mariota, Brady, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Nick Foles or Case Keenum.

    QBs Who Have Beaten Steelers In The Playoffs:

    DATEPLAYOFF GAMESCOREStarting QB
    Dec. 21, 1947Eastern Division PlayoffPhiladelphia 21, Pittsburgh 0Tommy Thompson
    Jan. 6, 1963Playoff BowlDetroit 17, Pittsburgh 10Milt Plum
    Dec. 31, 1972AFC ChampionshipMiami 21, Pittsburgh 17Earl Morrall
    Dec. 22, 1973AFC Wild CardOakland 33, Pittsburgh 13*Ken Stabler
    Dec. 26, 1976AFC ChampionshipOakland 24, Pittsburgh 7*Ken Stabler
    Dec. 24, 1977AFC DivisionalDenver 34, Pittsburgh 21Craig Morton
    Jan. 9, 1983AFC TournamentSan Diego 31, Pittsburgh 28*Dan Fouts
    Jan. 1, 1984AFC DivisionalL.A. Raiders 38, Pittsburgh 10Jim Plunkett
    Jan. 6, 1985AFC ChampionshipMiami 45, Pittsburgh 28*Dan Marino
    Jan. 7, 1990AFC DivisionalDenver 24, Pittsburgh 23*John Elway
    Jan. 9, 1993AFC DivisionalBuffalo 24, Pittsburgh 3Frank Reich
    Jan. 8, 1994AFC Wild CardKansas City 24, Pittsburgh 23*Joe Montana
    Jan. 15, 1995AFC ChampionshipSan Diego 17, Pittsburgh 13Stan Humphries
    Jan. 28, 1996Super Bowl XXXDallas 27, Pittsburgh 17*Troy Aikman
    Jan. 5, 1997AFC DivisionalNew England 28, Pittsburgh 3Drew Bledsoe
    Jan. 11, 1998AFC ChampionshipDenver 24, Pittsburgh 21*John Elway
    Jan. 27, 2002AFC ChampionshipNew England 24, Pittsburgh 17Tom Brady
    Jan. 11, 2003AFC DivisionalTennessee 34, Pittsburgh 31Steve McNair
    Jan. 23, 2005AFC ChampionshipNew England 41, Pittsburgh 27Tom Brady
    Jan. 5, 2008AFC Wild CardJacksonville 31, Pittsburgh 29David Garrard
    Feb. 6, 2011Super Bowl XLVGreen Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25Aaron Rodgers
    Jan. 8, 2012AFC Wild CardDenver 29, Pittsburgh 23 (OT)Tim Tebow
    Jan. 3, 2015AFC Wild CardBaltimore 30, Pittsburgh 15Joe Flacco
    Jan. 17, 2016AFC DivisionalDenver 23, Pittsburgh 16Peyton Manning
    Jan. 22, 2017AFC ChampionshipNew England 36 Pittsburgh 17Tom Brady

    * Hall of Famer

    • Jeremy Scott

      And Marcus Mariota.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Maybe it’s not fan-like of me but I’m a bit thankful Stan Humphries knocked us off in ’94. No one was beating that 49ers team with Young, Rice, Deion Sanders, all assembled together. What they did to the Chargers was an absolute massacre.

    • Jason

      Huh?

    • Jason

      We would have competed much better against SF than SD did.

    • FATCAT716

      Mariota name not up there

    • Jason

      Just saw that. Maybe forward the article to Tennessee for some bulletin board material. Lol

    • FATCAT716

      Exactly lol

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Steve Young probably wouldn’t have thrown for 6 TDs against us, but on the other side we also didn’t have the QB to get it done.

    • capehouse

      From Frank Reich down is my fandom era, although I’ve been around for all but 4 of those games. Ugh! Just looking at those names I can remember almost all the heartbreak surrounding those games.

    • colingrant

      Tebow…….anomoly

    • CoachCot

      Only one head scratcher on there from my life time. Some upsets, but no real wtf like the Tebow game

    • Jason Vancil

      You are correct. We would not have beaten that 49ers team at that time.

    • Jason

      No but if i remember correctly it was like 49-26 with some late garbage pts from SD. We had a much better team than SD but choked it away.

    • Jason Vancil

      I will always HATE Stan Humphries.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      That’s how I feel about that Cheatgate QB.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      In regard to the last paragraph. I choose “none of the above”

    • Don

      1962 Playoff Bowl? Never heard of it, and always thought the loss in 1947 was the only playoff game in franchise history until the Immaculate Reception game. It’s not listed on Pro Football Reference either. Looks like some sort of consolation game they used to play? (Second place teams from both divisions.)