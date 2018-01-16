Hot Topics

    Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Commit To Keeping Coaching Staff The Same

    By Alex Kozora January 16, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Mike Tomlin would not commit to keeping his coaching staff intact at his year-end press conference. And given the chance to defend coaches like Todd Haley, Tomlin appeared to deflect.

    “I don’t know where these roads are going to lead. Some conversations need to be had. Some contracts are up, some contracts aren’t. I’m not ready to discuss that at this point. Part of gaining that understanding are those conversations and so forth. You’ll hear about them as they unfold I’m sure, if there’s anything to be heard. But not there yet, no.”

    Tomlin was asked to comment on Ben Roethlisberger’s relationship with Haley. He didn’t offer much of an answer, saying he was still gathering information.

    “I’m gathering information on all relationships and things of that nature. That’s what this assessment is all about. I’m not ready to state opinions about the nature of any of our relationships. Whether I’m assessing it in terms of what transpired or what’s going to transpire going forward. That’s where I’m at right now.”

    Asked if he was happy with how the offense developed under Haley, Tomlin said “he doesn’t have any definitive answers.” The offense struggled out of the gate but played to their potential the back half of the year, including the playoff game.

    To be fair, Tomlin playing coy and not giving a straight answer to something considered a “global” question is pretty standard for him. But to state the obvious, Tomlin had the chance to defend Haley and side-stepped the question.

    It certainly wouldn’t be a shock to see some coaching staff changes made, even if they aren’t with the coordinator position. Some positional coaches could be on the chopping block, starting with Joey Porter and Carnell Lake, whose units underperformed this year. Wide receivers coach Richard Mann is also likely to retire, though Tomlin stated he hadn’t yet talked to Mann since Sunday’s loss.

    On his radio show Tuesday morning, Roethlisberger advocated for having the “least amount of change” with the coaching staff as possible. But Tomlin has clearly left turnover as a possibility and frankly, that’s something this team needs right now.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Paul Rainey

      Tomlin said “he doesn’t have any definitive answers.” My question is does he have an answer about anything? I think not. He threw the players under the bus with his, “decisions were good, the execution was bad” This clown keeps throwing others under the bus to hide his own incompetence. If anyone should go it needs to be him. The only coaches worthy of staying are Munchak and Smith. Clean house and let them take Cancer Bell with them.

    • heath miller

      lake and porter yes… … if gay retires he replaces lake.. if mann retires hines replaces him .. those 2 are no brainers .. porter replaced by harrison .. oh wait .. no he left pissed off. so scratch that .. BA replaces TH .. oh no wait . we ran him out of town and todd replaced him … and he just retired from a HC job… scratch that one to .. HEEEATH

    • gentry_gee

      To keep low IQ Tomlin as a tactician of any kind invites further disaster and disappointment. He is by far, the dumbest man to ever lead the organization. His decision making show the early warning signs of dementia and psychosis. For the onside kick decision alone he should be fired. He simply does not understand situational football. But, it’s not his fault. He inherently has a very low football IQ. The fact that he hasn’t been fired yet spells doom for Steelers fans. The Steelers will never summit again to the Lombardi with this checker playing simpleton in charge.

    • heath miller

      2nd most wins of any 11 year coach .. yeah hes doing a terrible job.. just terrible .. do you knw how many coaches would loveeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee to have tomlin as their coach .. 31 (including the rooneys)

    • Intense Camel

      Fire every defensive coach. Seriously. Enough is enough.

    • heath miller

      so how has he won the second most games of any 11 year coach .. ?

    • Intense Camel

      No, no more player coaches. They need guys who have proven experience. We don’t have time to integrate rookie coaches.

    • heath miller

      i could live with that ..

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I’ve never been in the fire Tomlin camp, but I will say that his coach-speak act gets very tired especially after a big loss like that. You can’t just fill the room with hot air and say ‘I stand by my decision’ after every boneheaded mistake. Where is the accountability.

    • Intense Camel

      He won’t get fired yet, but his seat is warming up.