    Mock Draft: Steelers Cave, Take QB In First Round

    By Alex Kozora January 9, 2018 at 09:30 am

    Mock drafts are just that – a mock, a guess, speculation, especially this early on in the process. But could the Pittsburgh Steelers take a quarterback in the first round, finally honing in on their replacement for Ben Roethlisberger? It’s possible. And that’s how it plays out in Yahoo’s latest mock draft.

    Posted a few days ago, the mock has the team taking Wyoming QB Josh Allen 29th overall. They write:

    “A perfect fit for the highly skilled-yet-remarkably raw gunslinger — Allen could benefit from playing behind Ben Roethlisberger for a year or two, not unlike how Patrick Mahomes has benefited in Kansas City through his first season. The Steelers have interest in Allen.”

    The Steelers have sent scouts to at least a pair of Allen’s games based off what’s being reported, though there’s an element of due diligence at play, too. Allen will get plenty of Roethlisberger comparisons for their size, mobility, and toughness.

    But Allen is also a divisive prospect. Full of physical tools that didn’t always translate on the field, media analysts don’t seem as high on him as rumors and sources from inside the league. He completed only 56.3% of his passes this year with only 16 touchdowns. His interception rate did drop from 15 to six but he definitely didn’t have the season people expected him to.

    Worse yet, Allen struggled against top competition. A 24-3 opening loss to Iowa where he threw for under 175 yards and tossed two picks. Even uglier against Oregon, going 9/24 for 64 yards and a turnover. And he completed under half his passes vs Boise State in a 24-14 loss.

    Allen is expected to attend the 2018 Senior Bowl as a junior graduate. We’ll be there to cover him in what’s going to be a critical week for his draft stock. The Steelers are expected to have interest in taking a QB high again and you can expect Allen’s name to be thrown into the conversation all year long.

    • Sam Clonch

      Yahoo, a trusted name in sports…

    • Gizmosteel

      Hmmm….seems Dobbs fared better while facing stiffer competition. Seems a downgrade to me, no?

    • SnoopDogg123

      I like the size and athletism, but not sure about him as a passer. I can’t remember the last good NFL QB that had a completion percentage below 60% in college. He kinda reminds me of Blake Bortles, not Big Ben.

    • Ray Mencio

      There have been a few people to suggest he should move to Tight End in the NFL. Personally, I think he has zero future as a NFL quarterback. He’s a poor mans version of Blake Bortles

    • BigBodyBeer

      Yeah, but Allen was surrounded by inferior talent at Wyoming. I’m holding judgement until Senior Bowl and the pre-draft process is done to get a better picture.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Funny, people compared Bortles to Ben coming out. Yeah…no

    • SnoopDogg123

      Yeah I’ve only watched him play twice. Once against Iowa and their bowl game this year. Horrible against Iowa and showed some potential in the bowl game . He looked like the best athlete on the field and made some great throws on the run, but I wasn’t impressed with his overall QB play.

    • SnoopDogg123

      I know it’s ridlous how every big QB with some athletism gets compared to Big Ben. People forget how good Ben was at Miami of Ohio.

    • SnoopDogg123

      The inferior talent argument bothers me a bit. Big Ben, Flacco, Wentz didn’t play with NFL caliber talent in college but still managed to win and compete well against big schools.

    • Ray Mencio

      He definitely has a gunslinger mentality and doesn’t really care where he is throwing the ball. Problem is he got away with it against some of the Mountain West teams but against Power 5 conferences he was 0-3 with 50.0% comp, 427 yards (in 3 games), with 1 touchdown and 8 interceptions.

    • Ben Saluri

      Remember watching Ben at Iowa in the stands in 2003. He had a very similar game after being hyped up and had very similar stat line and I came away very unimpressed. When the Steelers drafted him, I was like” he sucks I saw throw him 3 picks against the Hawks”..needless to say I am not an NFL scout. GO STEELERS!!

    • PittShawnC

      I’d rather have Mason Rudolph

    • CP72

      He also played inferior talent at Wyoming.

      Played well against New Mexico and Garner Webb 🙂

    • CP72

      Jake Locker

    • Rich Stafford

      Good point. I would only say what do scouts know? They thought TB12 couldn’t play. Scouts also thought Ryan Leaf was a can’t miss QB. Picking QBS is a inexact science. Total crap shoot.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I wish ppl would stop with the Big Ben comparisons. Unless you shrug off defenders, good pocket presence, and extend plays with your arm, you are nothing like Roethlisberger.

    • Jason Vancil

      “Play behind Ben a year or two.” Haven’t these guys heard, Ben is retiring after this season.

    • Brian Tollini

      When is the last time a QB who struggled in college and didn’t live up to expectations turned into a solid pro? Seriously asking….are there examples that I am forgetting?

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      Ben’s passer rating against Iowa in 2003? 40. Josh Allen’s passer rating against Iowa in 2017? 29. I’m not worried about one game in the context of evaluating a QB’s suitability for the NFL.

    • Spencer Krick

      oof, not in round 1.

    • NCSteel

      Should we be trading up to snag a top QB ?
      Would that even happen ?

    • Steelers32

      if he is there run do not walk to podium

    • Sam Clonch

      Ben also had nearly 70% completion rate his last college year, and 37-10 TD/INT. Pretty disappointing year for Allen overall.

    • Sam Clonch

      Sometimes everyone misses (Brady), and sometimes someone misses all the time (Browns).

    • Sam Clonch

      Man, if you need a discount Bortles, you are BROOOOOKE!!!

    • chazsteeler

      They have the Steelers picking 29th? I was thinking more like 32!

    • The Tony

      The case of Josh Allen is definitely going to be interesting to watch. I would fully expect Allen to climb all the draft boards as the draft process gets under way. Teams are going to fall in love with his size, athleticism and arm strength. If Allen impresses at the combine or pro day and Senior Bowl, then I can definitely see some draft pundits have Allen potentially go number one in the draft. I would be shocked if a quarterback of the same stature as Allen falls to 29. Teams understand that it is a quarterback driven league and will move up in the draft to get their guy. Just like last year with Watson, and Mahomes.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      A fair point. I was just trying to refute that particular narrative of one game against top competition as indicative of a QB’s future success. Not passing judgment on his qualities overall.

    • BigBodyBeer

      Yeah, it’s definitely an argument you can use for and against. Wasn’t he also hurt or something this year. Idk, I’m just reserving any final thoughts on him until later. I personally like Luke Falk as most realistic QB still available and talent.

    • BigBodyBeer

      Gross

    • Brian Miller

      I get it, but there is inferior talent, and then there is the crap he had. It would not surprise me if Wyoming set a record for drops in a season this past year.

    • Brian Miller

      How about a QB that didn’t even really play? TB…

    • Rich Stafford

      True. But look at all the top QBS selected over the years. Way more misses than hits. Franchise QBS are rare. It’s next to impossible to get one. Stillers fans just take for granted they were Lucky enough to get 2. Don’t kid yourself it’s mostly luck.

    • Sam Clonch

      If you want to snag a TOP one, you’d have to. They aren’t going to be there still at #32!

    • Sam Clonch

      100%. I remember reading articles during the draft process last year too that showed how 90% of your hits are going to be in the top 2 rounds. I don’t remember the rate exactly, but it was something like 40% of those taken in top 2 rounds end up becoming multi-year starters. After that, it goes to single digits quick.

      So it’s never a sure thing, but as the rounds get later, chances get absolutely miniscule!

    • falconsaftey43

      Allen’s stats were much better last year. When he had RB Hill (1860 yards) and WR Gentry (1326 yards). This year as a team they rushed for 1429 yards and their leading WR had 549 yards. So certainly looks like his supporting cast might have been down graded quite a bit.

    • treeher

      Um, no.

    • There is only two QBs in this draft I like, Rosen and Allen. If we are going to take one, hopefully it is one of these two. Likely Rosen is off the board in the first 5 picks. Maybe Allen falls far enough we can make a move to get him, maybe we don’t and then I hope they hold off because I like any of the other guys for various reasons.

    • SnoopDogg123

      Not really, still had a 56 completion % both seasons. It’s his inaccurancy that scares me. Guys that come to mind with low completion percentage out of college with “potential” are Jake Locker, Deshon Kizer and Hackeberg. I just can’t buy into him yet.

    • Allen Jadick

      Look at the skinny post he threw for a touchdown in the bowl game. Enough said!

    • pittfan

      who? lol. i would have picked his brother, Foot.

    • Ring4Shaz

      Does he like riding motorcycles with no helmet? That’s what I’m looking for in a QB.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      The cunudrum we face is that we want to win the Super Bowl. In order to do so we have to beat the Pats. Since Jimmy Geezis is now in Frisco the Pats are now in the QB market and would draft ahead of us. I doubt a QB that is a 1st round grade will be available. To many teams looking for a QB this year. Landry or Dobbs might be the interim for 1-2 years while the Stillers take it on the chin and move up in the draft. Or, lightning might strike and who we have might be the next Brady or Romo…lol

    • blue

      Josh Allen is a bum. Lamar Jackson is the pick at QB in the 2nd round.

    • Chad Weiss

      Says who?

    • Chad Weiss

      Lol highly doubtful he is there in first round and u want him in second round?

    • Not going to happen.

    • Chad Weiss

      Cuz u say so?

    • Chad Weiss

      Confused.. didn’t see the bowl game but to judge a QB on one pass is absurd

    • Jason Vancil

      Me. And my sources which I cannot betray. 🙂

    • Rich Stafford

      No doubt. Also don’t forget not just the Browns thought The 1st round QBS they took were good. They were just unfortunate enough to get to pick them. The stillers didn’t take Rosenbagger because they were smart. He was the last apple on the tree. They really wanted Rivers. Wouldn’t be any more shiny trophies if they got what they wanted.

    • PaeperCup

      Allen had a terrible year, playing against and inferior conference. I just don’t know. Lots of physically talented athletes out there, not sure if Allen is NFL caliber.

    • I’ll withhold judgement on Allen, because I don’t follow college football and don’t really know anything about him other than his reputation. We’ll see how he does at the Senior Bowl.

      Obviously, it depends on Ben. If the Steelers win the Super Bowl, I can see him retiring. Then, of course, they’d have to look at QB. But I don’t think he’ll retire. And so why not come back and give Dobbs another chance in camp / pre-season to show what he can do?

      But, regardless, if Ben does come back, I just can’t see the Steelers going QB that early, not with needs on the defensive side of the ball. Depending on Shazier, they may very well need to go ILB early, because they don’t have a solid starter on the roster right now. Maybe they go ILB in free agency, but it’ll have to be addressed. But if not ILB in the first, then maybe safety. I’d love to see them draft a FS who can follow Mitchell (I’m not giving up on Davis), or even another CB, or even OLB (for depth but also potentially to replace Dupree eventually).

      Of course, there’s the matter of what happens with Bell, but let’s say he’s back. Then RB isn’t such a great need assuming Connor is okay (and I like Ridley as the #3, or even #2 if Connor isn’t ready). I’d probably go ILB, S, OLB, and WR in some order in the first four rounds, then maybe RB, CB after that. Needless to say, if Ben’s back, I wouldn’t go QB at all.

    • PaeperCup

      Or Hill and Gentry propped up Allen?

    • PaeperCup

      Garner Webb…..powerhouse

    • Mark

      No, I think they have more faith in Landry and Dobbs than everyone thinks. Picking a risky QB late in the 1st round just doesn’t make sense. Some of the greatest QBs were picked in later rounds (Brady). We need an ILB, OLB, and Safety in the 1st 3 rounds, period full stop!

    • Mark

      My son played for the Pokes and I don’t trust Mason, he runs hot and cold. He’s a poor man Joe Flacco, if his deep ball isn’t going, it’s a wrap!

    • Mark

      We don’t need a top flight QB to stay competitive. I say give Joshua a chance, I like the RPO he gives us, he is very intelligence and a student of the game. Draft offensive linemen to replace our aging line and keep LevBell, we can do damage in the playoffs and beyond.

    • Mark

      I say Dobbs turns into a close version of Brady with help from an offensive line and proper drafting to replace those linemen. Feiler, Hawkins, Finney all look good to me. Now, drafting a center to replace Pouncey may make sense.

    • Aj Gentile

      I’m guessing the mock was made before Darnold declared, because I would take him over Allen. I would also take Evans, the Lb from bama who was still on the board over Allen.

    • Chad Weiss

      LMAO ok Steelers don’t even have slightest clue who they drafting but you and your sources do? That’s amazing

    • Jason Vancil

      Yes. Yes it is.

    • Ichabod

      Agreed…they should have been in college playoffs

    • NinjaMountie

      It must have been but it doesn’t matter. Darnold wouldn’t fall that far. Shoot, this one is one of the very few that I’ve seen having Allen fall anywhere near to where the Steelers pick.

    • Ichabod

      No! Must get best ILB or safety available.

    • Xclewsive

      I thought the Steelers believe they didn’t have a shot a drafting Ben and there consolation prize was Rivers. Even though Cowher want Shawn Andrews.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      If we’re talking QBs the only ones I want is Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, or Luke Falk.

    • Brian Tollini

      He started twenty-some games, I wouldn’t say he didn’t play, and he also had success. Just my opinion.

    • Charles Mullins

      Its going to be a safety.