    Patriots Safety Attributes Steelers ‘Letting One Slip’ Against Jaguars To Not Respecting Opponent

    By Matthew Marczi January 16, 2018 at 07:00 am

    There are many different types of fans, and we see the variety every day here as we cover the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many fans are extremely critical of their team, whether justifiably or not, which tends to vary. And the favorite talking point at the moment from this section of the fan base is the ‘fact’ that the team overlooked the Jacksonville Jaguars while mentally preparing instead for a rematch against the New England Patriots.

    This seemed to be some bulletin board material to some degree for the Jaguars, or at least something to yell and boast about after the game. To argue that they actually played any harder or better than they otherwise would have is seriously dubious at best.

    The Jaguars are not the only ones who seem to think that was the case though. Patriots safety Duron Harmon was asked about the whole situation recently during a radio interview, and he gave the sort of answer you would expect from a Patriots player.

    I don’t think anybody in their right mind would do that on our team, just because throughout our team we talk about how important each game is, not looking ahead, putting everything you have into one week, having a one-week season”.

    It’s an easy claim to make, but I’m sure even Bill Belichick looks ahead to whom they might be playing in the future, privately. It’s not as though Mike Tomlin walks up and down the locker room and talks about prepping to play the Ravens five weeks before they actually do so.

    “When you start looking ahead and start talking about you want to face this team in the AFC championship”, he went on, “not only are you not focused on that game, but you’re not showing the respect to the opponent you’re facing”.

    Personally, I think the whole thing is complete and utter nonsense, and people seriously overestimate how much time out of your life it takes to answer a question during an interview. You’re already setting aside time to participate in the interview. Answering a question about a hypothetical future opponent doesn’t suddenly derail your preparation for your upcoming opponent.

    But it is really surprising, even remotely, that an opposing team would love to seize upon the sort of statements or implications that had come from the Steelers about the Patriots this year and paint it as something that it isn’t? No, not at all.

    Harmon said that he saw Sunday’s game as “a show of when you don’t respect the opponent all the time and give them the utmost respect and all the attention they need that week, you can let one slip”.

    That is not at all what the game was. It was bad defense. It was poor communication. It was not filling rushing lanes. It was a fumble returned for a touchdown, and an interception deep in your own territory.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Ah yes, see the Patriots ‘respect’ their opponents much like a stalker. Follow them around, film their every move. And when they’re up by 30 pts why not go for two more touchdowns, because respect.

    • Samir

      Agree with you. This is complete poppycock about overlooking the Jags just because someone answered an interviewer’s question. Media spin.

    • FATCAT716

      Though I agree with everything written I feel that it is a little disrespectful to talk as if you are so good & another team is so good that it’s a giving that we will match up. Especially when your M.O is to lose to “inferior opponents” it questions the idea of you overlooking people. At some point & hopefully this is that point but this team has to become humble. This is perhaps the most talented roster in the NFL & you under achieve to often. This lose stings & I hope the coaching staff learn alot from this

    • Michael James

      Don’t know why this article tries to defend the Steelers, when it’s painfully obvious that Harmon was 100% right.

      Mitchell and Bell were already posting about the “sure fire” rematch against the Patriots on social media, Tomlin was already talking about a Steelers-Patriots AFC championship game before they even played their regular season game against them. Even DeCastro, who basically never talks, just went off and fired shots at his teammates because they weren’t taking the Jaguars seriously and were looking ahead to the Patriots rematch.
      That’s coming from the players themselves.

      Harmon says that the Steelers were possibly looking past the Jaguars and that something like that usually doesn’t happen to the Patriots. Not really a wrong or questionable statement in the slightest.

      There is a reason why the Steelers play down to their opponents so often and the Patriots very rarely do.

    • Chad Weiss

      So let me get this right. Here we have a patriot sitting here talking bad about Steelers not focusing on jags while he at the same time is playing the jags and sitting here talking about Steelers. Yeah tell me again how that would never happen in new England and that you only focus on opponent. Than why the heck you talking about Steelers?

    • Chad Weiss

      And yet here’s a patriot talking about Steelers when he’s playing the jags. Hmmmm

    • Hypo Cycloid

      Because he was asked a question. He doesn’t have Pittsburgh on his mind at all. All week, lots of Steelers we’re thinking about NE. A big difference.

    • Hypo Cycloid

      Exactly this.

    • Fee Fagame

      Jalen Ramsey (a Jaguars player) just told the Jags fans that they were going to the Super Bowl and going to win it. Don’t they have to beat the Patriots first? So all teams do this it seems. It’s all meaningless anyways….

    • Chad Weiss

      Ok what Mike Mitchell said about Patriots was because he was asked a question and it was damn near a month ago

    • RangerBrigade

      The way I feel is why open yourself up for it. Before the Green Bay game Tomlin could have answered Dungy either with a BB answer saying little as possible or openly reflected on the Patriots in a way that looked a lot less blatant that he has been thinking about the Patriots all season. Something like.

      “Of course we think of New England – they are the king of the hill and we want an opportunity to make that claim. Obviously the game coming up in a few weeks will be a big one and if we get that opportunity to play them again in the playoffs we know it will be a huge game and opportunity for us. But other teams want to be king of the mountain too and we (as well as New England) will need to take care of that before there is any rematch between the Steelers and the Patriots.”

      There you just expressed honestly that the Patriots weigh heavily on your mind but you have also said there is work to do and nothing is guaranteed. Then again maybe Tomlin didn’t say it that way because he really has been thinking too much about the Patriots all season long.

    • RangerBrigade

      And like the idiot Mitchell is he answered the wrong way. How about say “We would love an opportunity to play the Pats in a big situation again but there is a lot of work to do and we need to play one game at a time.”

    • Michael James

      Yes, he was asked about it and gave an answer, while always pointing out their game against the Jaguars as their main focus.