    Randy Fichtner May Be Not Only Who Big Ben Wants, But Needs, As OC

    By Matthew Marczi January 18, 2018 at 11:00 am

    One of the questions that I have been mulling over during the course of the past few weeks has been about what exactly the future of Todd Haley as offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers was truly tied to. By most measures, his tenure in that role oversaw the most successful period of offensive football in recent team history.

    Now that it has been made official that the team is moving on without Haley, whose contract has expired, and the Steelers are expected to name quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner into that role, I’ve been going back to the thought that has continually run through my head: would the team have kept Haley if they did not have a replacement groomed on-staff in Fichtner?

    The scoring had gone up under Haley. The yards had gone up. The efficiency had gone up. Most importantly, the protection of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had gone up, and that had a lot to do with nurturing bad habits out of the veteran, to which he seemed resistant.

    Haley’s tenure with the Steelers was an important one because it helped to reshape their offensive identity away from a philosophy that was not working efficiently and seemed to reach a dead end; most importantly, it was an unsustainable brand of football that was injurious to its most crucial component.

    Fichtner taking over just makes all kinds of sense, if not Haley, and one has to imagine that by far the primary, if not only, reason that he is not being brought back to retain his post is because of personal relationship matters.

    But promoting Fichtner allows the team to carry over what worked well under Haley, perhaps with the opportunity to offer some adjustments and additions, while doing so with a face that will appease the majority, at least, of the offense.

    Unlike when Haley was brought in, there will be no new terminology to learn, nor will there be a radical shift in what the offense wants to do. There will be visible differences, for sure, which is only natural when you change who is calling the plays, but the bulk of what we see will be familiar.

    Another change that we might see is greater authority for Roethlisberger over the offense that he runs. While he has always had some level of control and input in what they run, I just have a sense that he will have even greater say than before, perhaps with more usage of the no-huddle offense.

    I would like to offer an observation that I shared a couple of weeks ago when I wrote about Fichtner last. Something that I spend a lot of time doing going through games is looking through not just the game tape, but also the breaks in between plays to identify strong images to use for articles.

    Over the course of this season, this has inadvertently led me to realize that Fichtner’s influence already goes far beyond the quarterbacks. When visible on the sidelines, he is frequently seen talking to or giving instructions to members of other position groups. His role on this team already expands beyond his current title. He won’t be a fish out of water.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • DSG

      would love it if he could reign in some of his terrible decision making that leads to some of his interceptions. like the last 2 pics of the season for example.

    • ImMikeD

      Is that the dad from Alaskan Bush People?

    • PaeperCup

      Gonna pass 70 times a game 🙂

    • JohnB

      that title gave me a headache hahaha

    • Intense Camel

      I don’t think I’ve ever seen him throw the ball away.

    • EdJHJr

      I have just trying to remember

    • Smitty 6788

      If it is Fichtner i hope he has a feel for the game. Haley sure didn’t or did he take full advantage of our obvious offensive skilled players. One example after the blocked punt the stadium is in a frenzy the players are hyped. Haley proceeds to employ a 1Wr set and turtle we go 4 and out and all the momentum goes right back to JAX. Bye Haley don’t let the door knob hit you in a**

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Absolutely infuriating.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      Easiest job in the world.

      “Look Randy, I’m gonna shoot straight with you, just call good plays and don’t be a d*ck. Everything else can stay the same — the standard is the standard.”

    • nutty32

      With Haley (& Mitchell?) gone, who’s going to play the heavy, now? Last thing we need is another buddy-buddy type to add to Camp Tomlin’s school for wayward boys. Artie and Bud need to be Scared Straight with treats to trade their butts for a carton of smokes to inmate no. 65884. Mike Mitchell should be scrubbing toilets til the blisters pop on his hands.