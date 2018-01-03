Report: Antonio Brown Back Catching Passes From Jugs Machine On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back practicing on Wednesday as part of their playoff bye week schedule and while he certainly didn’t participate in it, wide receiver Antonio Brown was spotted catching passes from the Jugs machine on Tuesday during a private workout, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Per team source: Antonio Brown was out catching passes from the Jugs machine on Tuesday, another indication his progress is, according to Mike Tomlin, going well. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 3, 2018

Brown, who is still rehabbing his left calf injury that he suffered during the first half of the Steelers Week 15 home loss to the New England Patriots, would have been considered questionable for this coming weekend had the Steelers not earned a first-round playoff bye, according to head coach Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday press conference.

“Saw Antonio Brown this morning, also,” Tomlin said Tuesday afternoon. “His progress is going well, his rehab. If we were to play a game this week you could characterize him as questionable as well.”

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Tuesday during his weekly interview on 93.7 The Fan that he expects Brown to be ready to play a week from Sunday in the team’s Divisional Round playoff game at Heinz Field.

“I’m excited,” Roethlisberger said of Brown’s rehab progress. “Like I said in the past week, maybe, whenever I last talked to somebody about it, I think he’ll be ready to go for that game.”

A few days ago, Brown posted a video on his social media accounts of him getting some rehab done on what looked like a zero-gravity treadmill.