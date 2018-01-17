Hot Topics

    Report: No Offseason Changes Coming On Steelers Defensive Coaching Staff

    By Dave Bryan January 17, 2018 at 11:36 am

    If you were hoping the Pittsburgh Steelers would make coaching changes on the defensive side of the football during the offseason you’re likely going to be disappointed.

    According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has told his defensive coaches he is not going to make any changes and intends to bring that portion of his staff back for the 2018 season.

    This means that defensive coordinator Keith Butler will more than likely be given at least one more season and the same goes for the other Steelers defensive coaches, John Mitchell, Joey Porter Jerry Olsavsky and Carnell Lake.

    Butler became the Steelers defensive coordinator in 2015 after spending the previous 12 seasons as the team’s linebackers coach.

    The Steelers defense had its share of ups and downs during the 2017 season and while that side of the football set a franchise record in sacks, they gave up far too many explosive plays both through the air and on the ground. The Steelers defense had their worst showing of the season in Sunday’s home playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose offense scored 38 points in that game on their way to a 45-42 win.

    The Steelers top three draft picks from the 2016 class, cornerback Artie Burns, safety Sean Davis and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, collectively did not progress during their sophomore seasons.

    The Steelers are once again expected to spend several of their top draft picks on defensive players this offseason. The team could use another top-rated inside linebacker, free safety and outside linebacker. Additionally, the Steelers might consider drafting another defensive tackle during the second half of the draft.

    Several veteran defensive players who played a large amount of snaps during the 2017 regular season that are currently under contract for the 2018 season might not be retained. That small list of players includes safety Mike Mitchell and cornerback William Gay. Additionally, inside linebacker Ryan Shazier is currently trying to battle back from a serious spine injury.

      Bud Dupree has regressed too.

      Is Gerry Dulac is the official spokesperson of Mike Tomlin? hmm

      “And…like the dog who returns to his own vomit”….

      we had no linebackers to stop the jax offense and mike mitchell stinks. losing shazier changed the defense big time. we have to draft a fast lb and safety in the 1st two rounds.

      i would fire porter and hire a good lb coach. they need to figure out with dupree fast. i had high hopes for him. it’s a shame dupree is regressing right now.

      I love Shazier, but we were giving up big games to RBs long before he went out with injury.

      At least one or more of Butler, Porter and/or Lake needed to go.

      This news is almost as sad as the news that we lost to Jax (which, imo, was the defensive side of the ball’s fault).

      Please, Art II, please make the changes like you did with Arians and LeBeau.

    • Lee Foo Young

      I agree. Maybe those minority owners will get in his ear??? 🙂 🙂 🙂

      I don’t agree with this move.

      You know what the definition of insanity is…. I have been a fan of Coach Tomlin since day 1 and have defended him for the most part, but he is starting to lose me. The defense, no matter what the sack numbers say, was not better, especially when it mattered most.

      uhh… what happened to taking the time to review things properly? Can that review be completed in less than 3 days? I really don’t think a comprehensive review can happen in such a short time period.

      Remember, everyone was coming back after 2011 and 2014. And then short time later, Arians “retired” as did LeBeau. Maybe the same thing will happen to Butler. Art II can afford to be the hatchet man while Tomlin still looks good to his assistants since he didn’t pull the trigger. It all works out for the best.

      At least with Shazier, there was a threat of a big defensive play. Jaguars only had one negative play the whole game and that was when Bortles kneeled on the ball to end the first half.

      For those of us who think Tomlin makes good decisions, then you must be happy with this. For those of us who think Tomlin is part of the problem, NO CHANGES after your team is torched by one of one the worst offenses in the NFL!

      Shazier is terrific but the cracks were starting to show before he went down. I fear the team is going to use his loss as the “big excuse” for the defensive problems second half of the year. While it certainly hurt (a lot), Shazier’s loss was not the sole reason for what happened.

      Short Leash….this has to be the make or break year. Prove something.

      There are two things you need for a system to work:

      1. Put players in a position to succeed.
      2. Acquire the necessary talent for the scheme/system to succeed.

      The real question is: Which of these is at play here…or which of these is MORE at play here? An argument can be made that in LeBeau’s final seasons, he simply didn’t have the talent to make his schemes succeed (2). We also had to watch Troy lose a major step, to the point where he couldn’t make up the necessary ground when he improvised on the field and guessed wrong (1).

      So then…do the Steelers lack the necessary talent to make Butler’s schemes succeed at a high level (and therefore must look to free agency and the draft to address this), or does the team already have the talent they need (for the most part), but the players simply aren’t being put in a position to maximize their talents and abilities?

    • Hire a good LB coach… lol who, offer up a name or two.

    • Jon Hartman

      he was the qb of the defense and he made the calls/ audibles. he was going to be all pro lb before he got hurt. he’s an irreplaceable payer.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Ohh C’mon man!!!! Porter has to go!

      What’s the definition of “insanity” again?

      If no changes are made this team cant and wont be able to move forward no matter how many players are added to the defense.The scheme needs changing and the last game proved that.Players like Dupree Burns Davis all have went a different direction in their development.A change is needed and the management better take a good look at the coaches before keeping all of them.Lake needs to go Porter and DC.

      I think it’s definitely a lack of talent. At least at LB. The players are either inexperienced (Watt). Or they just aren’t that good. Take Shazier off the field and you can really see how bad some of these guys perform.

    • Joseph DeFazio

      I understand, but Shazier had nothing to do with the lack of progress from Burns, Davis, Hargrave and Dupree. The communication issues partly, sure.

      “So too does the fool return to his folly”

      I can’t support an arrogant H.C. like this. Keith Butlers Scheme isn’t working, Lake and Porter are worthless positional coaches. Bud Dupree is a Joke! Mike Mitchell is worthless, I can’t believe Art Rooney II will allow Tomlin to bring back that entire Staff. SMH in Disgust!

      Ya, are they like next door neighbors and besties?

    • Ed Smith

      To think we kept Porter last year after all his off-field stuff and passed on Kevin Greene (who WANTED to come to Pgh per reports)…Greene has had success developing LBs (GB), Porter has not (Jones, Dupree). Cannot be any more simply than that. If Butler stays, then Lake may need to go too – development in secondary was effectively bringing in Haden, otherwise it would have been even more of a disaster back there. Also need more, new talent: bye-bye Mitchell, Gay, give Sutton a REAL chance to compete with Burns for the 2nd CB spot, retain Haden, move Allen to FS and go after a vet FS/SS. Draft a S and perhaps another CB if move Allen. And a new coach to help pull it all together…

    • Welp… Nothing changes, if nothing changes.

      Who’s more foolish, the fool or the fool who follows him?

      Mark my word. If he don’t make changes on defense ( coaches) . The HEAD COACH will be next YEAR

      I guess the standard is now win the division and hope for the best.

      No changes? NONE? I get that the defense is sacred in PGH, but recent history doesn’t lie.

      So much for the pre season understanding that if the most talented roster in the league didn’t go to the Superbowl we can expect big changes after the season.

      I feel like the most discouraging aspect of Tomlin’s post season comments are those relating to game management. what I heard from his statements was basically “I don’t care about analytics or statistical probabilities, I’m going to make decisions based on my gut alone, there’s nothing wrong with what I’m doing now, end of story”

      Really feels like he’s not viewing this issue logically at all.

      I could be wrong but to me this would be an admission that the talent just isn’t there. If you are this confident that your coaches are doing everything right, the only other possibility is that you have bad players. Or you are just stupid. In any case, this brings up the question I have been asking/thinking about and that is; who is most responsible for bringing in this talent?

      Is it mostly on Tomlin or do we need to start questioning Colbert and whatever methods they are using to identify defensive talent? We know they continue to hit home runs on the offensive side so what is it that is missing on the defensive side of the evaluation?

      The most worrisome part is that regardless of whether it is the coaching or the talent we are in trouble either way. Because if it is the talent there is a LOT of players who need pushed/replaced and not enough money/picks to make that only happen with Ben still at the helm. If it is the coaches and this story is true then well…..we are in for a treat this coming season.

      We are supposed to have a rock solid DL. If that exists, there is little push in the run game and other personnel have ample chances to make big plays or at least basic stops. That was not the case on Sunday or later in the year in general. Hence this needs to be a focal point of the offseason. Again, the Ravens game was pathetic. I know some of it was the ILB issue but we got mauled on the D-Line and elsewhere. We had the tough Cincy game the week before but they walked up and down on us also in the first half.

    • LucasY59

      Im not gonna say there have been some things about Butlers D that havent been frustrating, but I dont blame Coach B for most of what drives me crazy

      I think a lot of it is personnel and some bad luck (and NFL rules always changing to benefit the O more and more doesnt help either)

      Bad luck is pretty obvious…Shazier getting hurt really changed the D (and Haden missing time didnt help either) and there are other things I would put in the luck category as well..some of the big plays given up and some penalties (which also involve the personnel and rule changes I already mentioned)

      Personnel…Mitchell is the biggest culprit IMO, the Steelers have given up big plays for awhile now, so its not something thats even new with Butler…but it seems to have happened more with Mitchell being the last line of defense and supposed leader/communicator in the secondary, they blamed it on Troy and his freelancing during Mitchell’s early yrs (and there was something about groins at that time as well) They gave up some plays the yr before but Clark, Troy and Ike were all starting to decline at that point so that is just how it is with aging Vets (that you want to keep around hoping they will still be as great as they were in their prime) the big plays didnt change when the Steelers got a young fast guy to pair up with Mitchell (and then it was inexperience) this yr it communication (since Davis has played enough that they couldnt blame inexperience anymore) BUT the one thing that is the same for the most part with all of that was MM so IMO it is mainly him to blame, will see what happens when they finally replace him, and that could make it so we see if my suspicions are correct

      losing Ryan also is a combo of bad luck and personnel, cant lose the biggest playmaker on D and have it be the same, and unfortunately they dont have the depth behind him to even somewhat replace him, so that became a big issue

      I think another thing is that Butler is trying to adapt to the changing NFL and they have tried to go with Speed and Athleticism to try and stop the pass happy Offenses, and that has left them weak against the run, I dont know which is worse, but I am sure if the team was able to shut down the run and be vulnerable against the pass that there would be lots of complaints that Buts is too old school and needs to be fired for that as well *pretty much the guy cant win with most people unless he has the #1 D and they win multiple superbowls

      I am hoping the personnel things can be fixed with another defensive heavy draft, they dont have much cap room so I dont think they will be able to bring in any impact FAs, I hope they draft a couple Safeties and ILBs (could double up with both realistically have all of them be useful due to sub packages) I think they need to continue to go with the speedy/athletic players, but also need to find a big body to clog up the middle and control the LOS, the team has good a DL and a NT wouldnt get a lot of snaps, but I think there is a pretty obvious need for some help against the run and a big guy that eats up blockers and helps the LBs behind him make the plays would help

      another thing some seem to ignore is that the D set a team record in total sacks this season, so its not like everything Butler is doing is terrible (I think its much closer to the opposite, and am very happy they have found new ways to get pressure on the QB)

      another thing I hope they can get with some new players is the ability to force some turnovers, would be really good with the Steelers high powered O to get some takeaways and then Ws should be much easier to get even if the D isnt perfect

    • Well he is currently coaching for the Jets so how about a name that is currently unemployed or a college coach ready to make the jump to the pros…

    • afrazier9

      I don’t understand how you don’t make any changes here. The defense was hobble the last few weeks of the season, and you can’t blame it all on the loss of shazier. At times people were running wide open with a five yard cushion from the closest player, and we never know how to make in game adjustments. I really feel this is the time to make a change, and come up with a new approach to how we do things. Our olb’s were not creating pressure which in turn forces us to send safeties, corners, and the kitchen sink to make sacks or stop the run. We need to do major sole searching to figure out what the problem is, and please for the love of GOD don’t let Tomlin make anymore late game decisions he is horrible. Well i guess what else would he be doing for the team, but cheerleading, and hype man for the team.

    • Michael James

      Ok, I’ve said it and I’m a man of my word: I’m not supporting this team anymore, until the defensive coaching staff has drastically changed (although I still love the Steelers somehow).

      Well, I’m out guys. I’ll be back when there’s actually some common sense in this organisation again.
      It was nice posting here and having great discussions with you guys! Stay healthy everyone!

