    Report: Richard Mann To Officially Retire

    By Alex Kozora January 16, 2018 at 01:20 pm

    One of the best wide receivers coaches ever is finally calling it a career. Though he indicated it before the season began, Sporting News Alex Marvez reports Richard Mann is officially going to retire. 

    From Marvez.

    “A source told Sporting News that Richard Mann is retiring as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach.”

    Mann was brought back to coaching by Mike Tomlin in 2013. Mann, 70, has coached football since 1970, starting locally at Aliquippa High School just outside of Pittsburgh. He spent the bulk of his time with the Cleveland Browns, there from 1985 to 1993, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, from 2002 to 2009, before joining the Steelers. Of course, he and Tomlin worked together in Tampa.

    At today’s press conference, Tomlin said he had not yet talked to Mann about his coaching future. But he heaped praise on him not only for what he’s done as a coach

    “Oh man, we’ve covered a lot of ground together. First world championship I was apart of, I was the secondary coach, he was the wideout coach. So obviously, there’s a cooperative workspace there. I was a young assistant, he was a seasoned assistant. It’s been a pleasure to work with that guy. On a lot of fronts. Professionally, personally.”

    Tomlin also took the time to recognize what Mann did for creating opportunities for other African American coaches.

    “I also realize that efforts from guys like him have provided opportunities for guys like me. When he was coming up, I’m sure carving out a niche for himself in this business, maybe opportunities like the ones I have weren’t afforded to African American coaches. I’m appreciative of guys like Richard Mann on a lot of levels. Not only in terms of what he’s done and what he’s capable of doing, but maybe some of the hurdle he overcame provided opportunities for guys like me.”

    Mann did a terrific job in Pittsburgh. He helped take Antonio Brown’s game to the next level. He developed Martavis Bryant into a dynamic player after coming out of college as an incredibly raw receiver. And JuJu Smith-Schuster rewrote the rookie record books with his steady, stellar play.

    When I’ve talked to receivers in the past, all heaped praise on Mann, even guys who had only been around him for a couple weeks. Here’s what Shakim Phillips told me back in 2015.

    “In a couple weeks I’ve learned so much from Coach Mann. He’s definitely one of my favorite coaches I’ve had through my whole life. He’s an old-school guy and he has a lot of knowledge about the game. He’s very big on technique and he’s helped me out a lot. I stay after with him, watch film, come early with him, watch film with him before and after practice. Just to pick his brain as much as I can.”

    And Isaac Blakeney in 2016.

    “But as minicamp came along he was out there on the field. I really like it. He’s already becoming one of my favorites coaches because he’s teaching me a lot in such a short amount of time.”

    It’s uncertain who is going to replace Mann. Hines Ward was with the team in camp and throughout the regular season but has no other coaching experience. No matter who it charged to replace him, they’ll have giant shoes to fill.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • PaeperCup

      my Mann! God speed good friend.

    • Jake Caruso

      Please not Hines Ward. I’m not sure why yinzers are so obsessed with former players coming back to coach.

    • Renohightower

      NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

    • Renohightower

      Wasn’t like he was such a technician as a wr.

    • Sdale

      Huge bummer. I hope he enjoys retirement. He’s certainly put in his time.

    • Conserv_58

      This is not news since coach Mann announced last off season that he didn’t plan on coaching past the 2017 season.

    • Z Vranic RMT

      Whump, 1st domino fell.

    • Spencer Krick

      Someone has some big shoes to fill, have fun living the retired life Coach Mann!

    • Dan

      Expected, but the team will miss him all the same.

    • Alex Kozora

      Mann’s talked about retirement before. Now, it sounds official.

    • Orlysteel

      Mann is the man, gonna be sorely missed.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Biggest loss of the season?

    • CoachCot

      Did I see Hines on the sideline during the game sunday? If that was him I wouldn’t be surprised if he is a legit candidate

    • T R

      yes he was there

    • T R

      Seems we are losing the coaches we don’t want to lose and keeping the ones that need to go. Seems Coach Munchak is on his way out and offense if taking a hit and defense should be taking that hit.

    • Lambert58

      Hats off to you sir. Thank you for your service, Coach Mann. Enjoy retirement!

    • CoachCot

      Thought it was him. Would be an interesting hire. Not sure how it would pan out. Personally would prefer if they found someone a little more seasoned in that regard

    • KS

      Why isn’t Butler retiring? The worst DC who can’t make any adjustments. The brain dead DC couldn’t box the run with jags and just let bortles pass. And brain dead tomlin just watch and didn;t tell butler nothing. Fire butler now tomlin! IF you don’t then we ain’t going nowhere again next year. ALl that offense with a pathetic defense.

    • KS

      the wrong domino! He is the BEST COACH we have! It should be Butler, Haley, Tomlin, and Lake gone now!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • gdeuce

      who has been kept that needs to go?

    • Intense Camel

      Clinging on to the glory days.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Joey Porter would top my list of assistants who needs to go.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I liked how my “Hire Hines Ward” comment, weeks ago, gained enough traction that it was asked by a reporter today during the Mike Tomlin press conference. I said it fairly flippantly on here and Twitter.

      That said, anyone who can’t see the possible writing on the wall, hasn’t been paying attention.

      And no, the idea isn’t dumb, nor suggested SIMPLY because Ward is a former Steeler. It’s about familiarity, comfortability, the means to communicate, and the youthful exuberance that could be gained by bringing a Hines Ward in. Ward caught 1,000 passes for over 12,000 yards here. I think he MAY know a thing or two about playing WR for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He gets along with Coach Tomlin AND current players. That’s a huge leg up to start with. Also, Ward wasn’t a one-trick pony type of WR. He had a vast array of tricks up his sleeve. Ya’ll can’t tell me that seeing Hines Ward on the sidelines and knowing that he’d get to teach all of the young WR’s that come to Pittsburgh, the ways and art of destroying guys in the run-blocking department, wouldn’t be a cool thing… Cuz it would be.

      Glad to have had Mann here since 2013. Good guy. Hope he succeeds in getting on with his life’s work.