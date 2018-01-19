Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers Hire Darryl Drake To Be Next WRs Coach

    By Alex Kozora January 19, 2018 at 02:32 pm

    Though someone has to, it won’t be easy replacing Richard Mann. That someone could wind up being Darryl Drake. According to this tweet by Vaughn McClure, Mike Tomlin is going after Drake to be the next Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver coach. Drake has been the Arizona Cardinals’ coach at the same position.

    Drake has been coaching NFL wideouts since 2004. He was the Chicago Bears coach from ’04 to 2012 and the Cardinals from 2013 to present day. He’s been coaching since 1983, when he got his start at Western Kentucky, where he played wide receiver in college. His veteran history would be similar to Mann, who spent 33 years in coaching.

    Obviously, it’s an attractive job with a ton of talent to work with. With the Cardinals still searching for a head coach and a franchise rebuilding, it makes sense for Drake to look for greener pastures.

    Most fans have wanted Hines Ward, who I imagine is still in the mix,  but it’s hard to beat experience, something Ward simply doesn’t have. We’ll update if anything becomes official. It’s fair to assume the coaching staff will be set before the team goes to the Pro Bowl in a little more than a week.

    UPDATE (3:30 PM)

    Ed Bouchette just tweeted out Drake has been hired.

    • rystorm06

      Zero to a hundred real quick

    • Axel

      Here is why it should be Hines Ward, if any receiver goes out with an injury, Hines would suit up, run out onto the field and break someone’s jaw with a block……..lol

    • Tom moore

      Sounds good. Steelers already struck out on 2 previous players turned coach (porter and lake). No need to go 3 for 3. In other words, get ready for ward to be next coach hired by tomlin
      “Coach ward does not live in his fears and i expect him to continue with this approach as he develops his relationships with our receivers and well move forward and create a working atmosphere that will suite our strategy in the coming year as we meet and attempt to overcome the adversities that will arise, okay”

    • Matt Manzo

      Makes more sense than Hines. Let Hines be his assistant for a few seasons!

    • Matt Manzo

      Yes! Part of me wanted Porter and Oslavsky on the field last season!

    • Intense Camel

      I thought we got Fitzgerald lol

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I like this. The Cardinals have been getting the most out of Fitz in his later years, and have also (much like the Steelers) allowed relative unknowns (like Jaron Brown and J.J. Nelson) to make major contributions.

    • Renohightower

      HALLELUJAH wait d the dude next to him

    • Bradys_Dad

      Its about time we peed in their pool for a change. AZ has been jumping on our players and coaches for a looooooong time.

    • Steeldog22

      Nice. I suppose you’ll own that. Obviously.

    • Grant Humphrey

      That’s what I thought when I first saw the thumbnail lol.

    • steelersfan

      Noooooooooo!

    • Grant Humphrey

      Like this move.

    • HiVul

      Happy with that, would have welcomed Ward with open arms as well but hard to argue against experience

    • The Chin

      Huge shoes to fill. Good luck to coach Drake

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Sing to your chick like I’m Drake! 😊
      Welcome to the squad!

    • Sounds like a good choice. Loads of experience, and I think the room needs that with AB (great but not always responsible, and of course a bit of a diva like other great WRs), JuJu (very, very young), and Bryant (you know), especially if DHB isn’t back. And the fact that he coached Ward could mean that Ward, who probably needs more experience before he assumes such a role, won’t feel snubbed.

    • srdan

      well played sir

    • Conserv_58

      He coached Hines Ward in Georgia. That puts him ahaed of Hines, but if Hines continues to want assist with the WR’s it’s a big win for Drake and the Steelers receivers.

    • Jack Hambert

      It makes me happy that they are being decisive quickly. I do hold out hope they will make some coaching moves on the D side. Especially coming on the news that Tomlin was calling in D schemes. that makes me real nervous about Butler.

    • Lukesaenz

      Maybe Tomlin sees that recent former players aren’t exactly lighting the world on fire in their coaching positions on the D.

    • TroymanianDevil

      The Cardinals have had mediocre WRs do well there so I’d say he’s probably a good coach and probably a good hire

    • The Tony

      This seems to be a very smart hire. As much as I like Hines Ward, getting the keys to a Ferrari without ever driving a car has never really been a good idea.

    • #7

      Larry Fitzgerald and Michael Floyd were mediocre? I have no idea who this guy is and what he brings as a position coach, but those guys weren’t mediocre.

    • JT

      I really don’t care as long as AB still trains with Ocho Cinco.

    • Ray Istenes

      Can still have Hines as an intern or other.

      I agree that experience is needed at some level.

    • Matt Manzo

      When do we hear he hired Hines as an asst?!!!

    • thegoodzz

      Michael floyd was definitely mediocre maybe even worse lol