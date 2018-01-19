Report: Steelers Hire Darryl Drake To Be Next WRs Coach

Though someone has to, it won’t be easy replacing Richard Mann. That someone could wind up being Darryl Drake. According to this tweet by Vaughn McClure, Mike Tomlin is going after Drake to be the next Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver coach. Drake has been the Arizona Cardinals’ coach at the same position.

Sources tell me Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is targeting Arizona Cardinals wide receivers coach Darryl Drake for the same position. Would replace Richard Mann, who retired. https://t.co/fxdMd4McF4 — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) January 19, 2018

Drake has been coaching NFL wideouts since 2004. He was the Chicago Bears coach from ’04 to 2012 and the Cardinals from 2013 to present day. He’s been coaching since 1983, when he got his start at Western Kentucky, where he played wide receiver in college. His veteran history would be similar to Mann, who spent 33 years in coaching.

Obviously, it’s an attractive job with a ton of talent to work with. With the Cardinals still searching for a head coach and a franchise rebuilding, it makes sense for Drake to look for greener pastures.

Most fans have wanted Hines Ward, who I imagine is still in the mix, but it’s hard to beat experience, something Ward simply doesn’t have. We’ll update if anything becomes official. It’s fair to assume the coaching staff will be set before the team goes to the Pro Bowl in a little more than a week.

UPDATE (3:30 PM)

Ed Bouchette just tweeted out Drake has been hired.

Steelers Tomlin hires Darryl Drake as WR coach. Had been with Cardinals. Coached Hines Ward at Georgia — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 19, 2018