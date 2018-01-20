Hot Topics

    Rogers’ Injury, Free Agent Status, Opens 2018 Door For Tucker

    By Dave Bryan January 20, 2018 at 09:30 am

    On Friday it was reported that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Divisional Round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and that now means he’s going to be sidelined for at least 8 months and maybe longer. Rogers is also set to become a restricted free agent during the offseason and with his recent injury combined with his lack of overall production in 2017, he’s in an unfortunate situation. Rogers’ misfortune, however, could create an excellent opportunity for wide receiver Marcus Tucker, who has spent that season and a half on the Steelers practice squad.

    During his short time with the Steelers, Tucker has seen mostly limited action in preseason games. However, in last year’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, Tucker had a coming out party of sorts has he caught 5 passes for 83 yards. He also was credited with an assisted special teams tackle during that game and another full tackle in the Steelers first preseason game. He ended the preseason with 8 receptions for 97 yards in 97 total offensive snaps played. Oh, he also showed he can block.

    During the preseason we mostly saw Tucker line up on the outside. It will now be interesting to see if he’s used more in the slot, assuming he sticks on the roster throughout the offseason. Showing that he can play inside will increase his versatility as the Steelers look as if they might now need a backup behind JuJu-Smith Schuster.

    With Rogers currently injured and veteran speedsters Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter both unlikely to be around next season, Tucker should have a shot at securing a bottom-of-the-depth-chart spot. In order to do that, however, he’ll really need to impress new Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake in addition to special teams coordinator Danny Smith.

    The fact that Tucker has managed to stick around in Pittsburgh since November of 2016 on the team’s practice squad certainly means something. With that said, the 2018 offseason will be crucial for him as this might be his last legitimate shot at making the Steelers 53-man roster.

    In case you missed the Film Room post on Tucker after the preseason finale against the Panthers, he could read it by following the link below.

    Film Room: Marcus Tucker Reaches ‘Squad Goals

    • Kenneth Wilt

      We basically have 3 WR set. The other 2-3 spots are open for the taking.

    • capehouse

      Doubt Tucker makes it off the practice squad. This injury allows Bryant to stay on the field in 3 WR sets. Would expect a mid round WR in the draft too.

    • Nolrog

      With 3 dang good WRs as well.

    • CoachCot

      I anticipate a late round draft pick will be made at the position

    • Dshoff

      I wouldn’t mind bringing Ayers back for a try.

    • Daryl Bennett

      Bryant is one of the three receivers in a 3WR set, not Rogers.

    • CoachCot

      Rogers played in 3WR sets more than you realize

    • #beatthejags/pats

      Next man up! Rogers was a fringe player anyway, muffed punt dropped td in detriot and inactive for a few games. Stinks for him but time to move on. Justin Hunter should get more of a shot, good speed , good hands. Tall for the corner of the endzone. Another guy tomlin “iced”. Along with blount ,wilcox, harrison.

    • LHW

      I would love for Heyward-Bey to stick around for some time. About every 3rd game or so (more last year I believe) he would snatch a bomb from Ben for a big play. I feel he is underrated and I hope he settles in somewhere and has a productive and successful career.

    • Chad Weiss

      James Washington will be hard to pass up on the second day.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I really like that idea

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I am OK with Washington but I really like Anthony Miller although I believe Miller is projected higher.

    • John

      We are losing Bryant after this year in all likelihood so a draft pick is very possible. Also maybe a cast off from the Cards as we just signed their old WR coach.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I actually felt Tucker was good enough to make the roster last year if we did not have a log jam at the position. I feel it may open up a bit this year and Tucker has a 35% chance or so of making the team this year.

    • Chad Weiss

      I haven’t looked at Miller yet or any other wr other than Ridley and Sutton. I just love Washingtons value right now for where he’s projected. I’m thinking his stock will rise though through the process. Idk his background though but can’t figure out why he is projected so low.