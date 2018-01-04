Hot Topics

    Ryan Shazier’s Father Says He Has Feeling In Legs, Believes His Son Will Play Again

    By Alex Kozora January 4, 2018 at 06:04 pm

    Details on Ryan Shazier’s condition have been understandably sparse since his spine injury suffered exactly one month ago today. For the first time since the injury that Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, Shazier’s father, Vernon, sat down with WPXI’s Lisa Sylvester to talk about his son.

    Mr. Shazier said Ryan called him minutes after arriving at the hospital with news no parent wants to hear.

    “I can’t feel my legs,”

    Shazier stayed at a Cincinnati hospital for several days before being transported to Pittsburgh. He wound up needing spine stabilization surgery and has been physically rehabbing ever since. He’s been well enough to make two appearances at Heinz Field, the crowd roaring each time he was shown on the Jumbotron, Terrible Towel in hand.

    Though Mr. Shazier did not want to go into many details about his son’s condition, saying “we agreed to keep his progress private until he’s ready to share where he’s at,” he offered a couple of hopeful pieces of information about his condition.

    He confirmed Shazier now has feelings in his legs.

    “He’s making progress daily. He is a long ways from where he was.” Mr. Shazier said, adding “he’s much better.”

    Talk about playing football may be a long ways away, the focus instead on getting Shazier healthy and fully recovered for a normal life. But Mr. Shazier was optimistic about his son being able to suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers again,

    “Yes,” he responded when asked if he thought Shazier would play football again. “I Shalieve, I Shalieve,” invoking the popular hashtag used to support his son.

    WPXI just posted the interview, which you should definitely check out here. They will be airing more of their interview with Mr. Shazier tonight at 11 PM/ET for those in the Pittsburgh viewing area. We’ll also update with that story when it becomes available.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      I hope that man is able to lead a normal life. Far bigger than football.

      I’d be surprised if he came back. Those nerves would be going crazy if he suited up again

    • pittsburghjoe

      I lost a little more interest in football after watching Ryan’s injury. Its hard to watch a person get paralyzed over a meaningless football game.

    • Jason

      Playing again would be icing on the cake. I really wanted him to stand and wave when they showed him in the booth. The mental hurdle of sticking his head in there again would likely be every bit as difficult as the physical hurdles he faces. #shalieve.

    • TroymanianDevil

      This is certainly great news.. Hope he makes a full recovery.

      Playing again is still a secondary thing, although I’m sure Ryan himself still wants to play again. Not easy to just give up football, especially if you’re passionate about it

    • Jason

      I think meaningless is a little harsh. Perhaps the outcomes of these games aren’t as important as we’d like to believe, perhaps. But the game itself is certainly not meaningless. Not worth being paralyzed over but what job is.

    • WreckIess

      That’s amazing and I’m happy for him that he’ll be able to can walk again, but I think they need to leave the questions about whether he can play again alone for now. Make sure he’s the same person before they worry about if he’s the same player.

    • Quite Frankly

      Sending more prayer his way!

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Does it make me a bad person if I doubt that Shazier will ever play again?

      I want to believe. I really do. I consider myself a religious person. And I know miracles are possible. But I just have such a hard time believing that he will ever be the same. And even if he does recover, how could he possibly put himself at risk again on a football field?

    • Sam Clonch

      Let’s say he gets a shot at playing next year. What do you do about his contract situation? Steelers normally work out extensions the offseason before a players final contract year, which would be this offseason for Ryan. Probably one of the exceptions to the rule though.

    • Always made me cringe every time I watched him lead with the helmet. I sincerely hope he’s able to walk again. Playing for the Steelers though, wow, that’d be nothing short of a miracle.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Fantastic news. It’s about time. This leads me to believe he will have a great life simply because he believes and will stay motivated and work his butt off during his rehab. Excellent. Even if he has a miraculous recovery and gets back to 100% he should probably not play again.

      Attitude is everything.

      If Ryan is positive, then…… Count me in. I Shalieve!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      God is Good!!!

    • Maanik Singh

      Great news to hear! As long he can live a normal life again, I’ll be happy. Football is just extra at this point.

    • Rocksolid20

      Better a day as a lion , than a life as a lamb .

    • Normal life is far and away numeral uno. If he can put the pads back on, that’s just gravy. Will/could he be the same player? Just get hii walking first. Baby steps.

    • Mutatedgenome

      He’ll never play again. Sucks.

    • Jason

      Thanks Dr.

    • CoachCot

      I wouldn’t say this game is meaningless. It has done so much for my life personally

    • John Noh

      I don’t believe he’ll play again, but I would love for him to walk onto the field to get his honors at Heinz Field that someday soon.

    • Froggy

      I’m very glad to hear that he’s making progress, but I do NOT want to see him playing football again.

    • Frank

      You’re not a bad person. Perfectly reasonable opinion.

    • Sam Clonch

      Everyone saying “just walk first”, but I see no reason to think he isn’t already. Like the article says, they are keeping his progress private. No one has seen him walking, but I haven’t seen any shots of him in a wheelchair or crutches either. The only time I’ve seen him since the injury was in the box at Heinz, and it looked to me that he was pretty mobile. Don’t be shocked if he walks out onto the field come the 14th. Good thing Heinz doesn’t have a roof, cause it would get BLOWN OFF!!!

    • Canadiana

      Best news I’ve heard today

    • Chris92021

      Today has been cold and crappy but this news makes it much better. Hopefully he will be walking very soon.

    • Mutatedgenome

      Welcome.

    • Michael Putman

      Awesome, glad to hear that he has feeling, next step is walking.

    • Danny Porter

      Great news!!
      Steeler Nation is with you!

    • Timothy Rea

      If he does play again I don’t want to see him leading with his helmet but adding some bulk even it means getting slower and wrapping up with his shoulders. Having him come back and then having it reoccur is an impossible thought.

    • Chris

      Hope he can walk out as a Superbowl captain!

    • pittfan

      Or, it’s better to have loved and lost, that to have never been in the backseat at the drive-in.

    • FATCAT716

      I guess you know more then his dad.. #SHALIEVE

    • FATCAT716

      It’s coming bro it’s coming

    • FATCAT716

      Not a bad person at all it’s just a hard thought process to go through. But once you see him doing normal daily routines again then you would be able to consider it but playing again is really a distant thought

    • Kevin Artis

      I hope I don’t sound insensitive, but regardless of his recovery, I’m drafting his replacement in April.

    • Mutatedgenome

      If you think he will play again, you’re extremely naive.

    • Wilson Owen

      he’ll be playing in the AFC Championship game if we can get there

    • Sam Clonch

      Maybe next years. He’s already on the IR, and therefore ruled out for the rest of THIS season.

    • Sam Clonch

      That’s just prudent planning. Worst case, you get an upgrade over Tyler/Fort/Spence, best case you get an upgrade to Vince to pair with Ryan!

    • Wilson Owen

      just kidding, I was just trying to blow up my computer with a lot of comments..

    • Sam Clonch

      If you think that your opinion is based on more than anyone else’s, you’re extremely ignorant.

    • FATCAT716

      Honestly I never look at it that way I just pray for a normal life for him but I wouldn’t say that he’ll never play again after his dad who see him or talk to him daily believe he will. Who am I to think he wouldn’t

    • NinjaMountie

      I’m happy to hear this. I want nothing more than for him to be able to run with his children.
      Who gives a blank about football.

    • PaeperCup

      Wow, that’s I guess good news, but at the same time I thought he had long ago regained feelings in his legs. Man…

    • PaeperCup

      I would cry if he did it during Super Bowl. What if he stood to raise the lombardi…..goosebumps

    • FATCAT716

      I thought the same thing that would really put me over the edge