Why Smith-Schuster Deserved To Be A Rookie Of The Year Finalists

    By Dave Bryan January 6, 2018 at 01:09 pm

    The NFL announced the five finalists for the 2017 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year award on Friday and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster wasn’t included. Since then, I have received a few angry emails from fans of the Steelers stating that his omission is a huge oversight. Let’s have a look.

    For starters, keep in mind that the annual NFL Rookie of the Year award finalists list only includes five players and generally that list is heavily dominated by offensive players. That was definitely the case this year as four running backs Alvin KamaraChristian McCaffreyKareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette all made the finalists list along with cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

    Now, let’s look at the all-purposes yards stats of the top offensive skill position rookies from this past season sans the quarterbacks:

    PlayerATTYDSAVGTDTGTRECYDSAVGTDKR YDSKR TDPR YDSPR TDALL YDSALL TD
    Alvin Kamara1287285.781008182610.25347100190114
    Kareem Hunt2721,3274.9863534558.630000178211
    Tarik Cohen873704.3371533536.715830272115785
    Leonard Fournette2681,0403.9948363028.410000134210
    Christian McCaffrey1174353.72113806518.15580162013067
    JuJu Smith-Schuster000.00795891715.8724010011578
    Joe Mixon1786263.5434302879.6000009134
    Ryan Switzer451.3076416.80600025619021
    Cooper Kupp000.00946286914.0500008695
    Samaje Perine1756033.4124221828.31480008332
    Jamaal Williams1535563.64342526210.5200008186
    Keelan Cole000.00834274817.8326007743
    Evan Engram11414.001156472211.3600007366

    As you can see by the stats above, Kamara, Hunt and Fournette all belong on the finalists list this year and while we are only focusing on offensive rookies in this post, I believe that the lone defensive player, Lattimore, belongs as well. That leaves one spot up for debate. With apologies to running back Tarik Cohen, over 50% of his all-purpose yards came via returns and thus it’s hard to make a strong argument for him to be a finalists.

    In short, the battle for the fifth and final finalists spot should probably be between McCaffrey and Smith-Schuster.

    Of McCaffrey’s 117 rushing attempts for 435 yards, 36.8% of them were deemed successful plays and that’s on the low side for running backs. Additionally, 15.4% of those attempts resulted in either no gains or lost yardage. 65% of McCaffrey’s receptions, however, resulted in successful plays. Do keep in mind, however, that McCaffrey caught 70.8% of all passes thrown his way this season and that his average length of target was 2.5 yards past the line of scrimmage.

    I dont want to bash McCaffrey too hard, but the fact of the matter is that he doesn’t belong to be on the same list as the other running backs, Kamara, Hunt and Fournette. He has yards and that’s about it.

    As for Smith-Schuster, the top rookie wide receiver in not only receiving yardage, but all-purpose yards as well, he caught 73.4% of all passes thrown his way during the regular season and his average length of target was 10.3 yards past the line of scrimmage, which is four times that of McCaffrey’s . Additionally, 79.3% of Smith-Schuster’s receptions resulted in successful plays. Smith-Schuster’s average yards per touch stat of 15.8 is nearly triple that of McCaffrey’s as well.

    Now, if you are still on the fence between McCaffrey and Smith-Schuster, keep in mid that the Steelers wide receiver had more total return yardage than his running back counterpart did and he even had a touchdown.

    One final note to add on this battle and that’s the fact that Smith-Schuster was able to compile his stats in 14 games whereas McCaffrey played in 16. Had Smith-Schuster not missed those two games, I doubt there would even be a debate as to whether or not he belonged on this list instead of McCaffrey.

    Now, had Smith-Schuster made the list of finalists it’s doubtful he would have beaten out Kamara for the ROTY award, but with that said, he would have presented the rookie running back a bigger challenge than McCaffrey will.

    • cencalsteeler

      Glad Watt and Ju Ju got snubbed. More motivation!

    • SteelersDepot

      Watt was not a snub. Impossible to make an argument for him.

    • Orlysteel

      I’ll keep Ju over all of them.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Would have been nice if he had made the list. I dont have a huge issue with him not being on it. As you correctly stated, he wasn’t going to win. This list serves as an excellent reminder of how important the draft can be to a franchise. The Saints had the best draft of any team and had guys make an immediate impact on their team. They drafted 3 guys out of my top 40 and 5 guys out of my top 100. And they drafted both the top offensive and defensive rookies of the class. That’s how you go from 7-9 and 3rd in the division to 11-5 and hosting a playoff game.

    • Kevin Artis

      Same reason Greenwood and Shell not in the HOF. Too many of them.
      We already had 8 pro bowlers and 4 All pros and one unanimously.

    • Orlysteel

      As per PFF, he caught 58 out of 77 targets for 917 yards with 7 TDS , for a passer rating of 134.00 best among all Wide receivers this year and best mark ever, take that all of those voters who snubbed him.

    • The Saint have both the offensive and defensive RotY. Its should be Kamara and Latimore, hands down.

    • Z Vranic RMT

      There us no discussion. McCaffery doesn’t belong Ju Ju does. The eye test and thw stat test clearly showed Ju Ju was the better player. The Steelwrs don’t even get screwed by the NFLin the New England game without that huge catch just before by JJSS! What about the 90+ yard TD at thw Lions game! Out ran thw whole Lions team. Screw the NFL. Thus is turning inro a joke league. Hetward cant make a Pro Bowl that nobody goes to anyways and Ju Ju cant even make the top rookies. Shame on you NFL! Won’t even get into the blatant BS with NE calls and non calls. We love you JuJu and the rest of you Yinzers! Niw kick the crap out of everyone in the playoffs, win the Super Bowl and tell Goodell to F OFf! GO STEELERS!

    • Shane Mitchell

      No Deshaun Watson?

    • Dan

      New Orleans has a pair of awesome rookies as well. Just goes to show that these younger players aren’t nearly as far behind as they used to be when entering the league.

    • Dan

      He got injured too early. Otherwise, he’d be there.

    • Ring4Shaz

      Good. Juju will be pissed. Thank you NFL.

    • Mr. Goodkat

      1-2 more games and he could have won it with the stats he was putting up

    • Mr. Goodkat

      McCaffery > JuJu = JOKE.

      Everyone has been shoving this guy down our throats since the pre-draft rankings, and he turned in a pretty pedestrian year given the hype. He was such a favorite to win the award pre-season that its like they had to save face by having him as a finalist. *YAWN*