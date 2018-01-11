Steelers CB Artie Burns Says Wednesday Knee Injury Only A Hyperextension

By the sound of things, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns dodged a huge bullet during the team’s Wednesday practice.

Burns, who reportedly suffered a non-contact knee injury during the team’s Wednesday practice that resulted in him ultimately being listed on the injury report as limited, said Thursday that an MRI revealed that he only suffered a a hyperextended knee, according to Mike Prisuta of DVE Radio.

CB Artie Burns said MRI Wed. revealed a hyperextended knee. He anticipates playing vs. Jax. “I’ll be good. I feel like I’ll be able to go.” — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) January 11, 2018

Burns went on to say Thursday that he expects to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’ll be good,” Burns said. “I feel like I’ll be able to go.”

We’ll have to see what the Steelers Thursday injury report says and if Burns was able to practice fully or not. If for some reason he’s unable to play against the Jaguars as a result of his recent knee injury, rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton would likely start in his place opposite fellow cornerback Joe Haden.

As for the other surprise listing on the Steelers Thursday injury report, defensive end Stephon Tuitt, it’s still unclear as to the seriousness of the elbow injury he reportedly suffered during the team’s Wednesday practice that resulted in him reportedly leaving the team’s facility with his injured arm in a sling.