    Steelers CB Artie Burns Says Wednesday Knee Injury Only A Hyperextension

    By Dave Bryan January 11, 2018 at 01:09 pm

    By the sound of things, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns dodged a huge bullet during the team’s Wednesday practice.

    Burns, who reportedly suffered a non-contact knee injury during the team’s Wednesday practice that resulted in him ultimately being listed on the injury report as limited, said Thursday that an MRI revealed that he only suffered a a hyperextended knee, according to Mike Prisuta of DVE Radio.

    Burns went on to say Thursday that he expects to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    “I’ll be good,” Burns said. “I feel like I’ll be able to go.”

    We’ll have to see what the Steelers Thursday injury report says and if Burns was able to practice fully or not. If for some reason he’s unable to play against the Jaguars as a result of his recent knee injury, rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton would likely start in his place opposite fellow cornerback Joe Haden.

    As for the other surprise listing on the Steelers Thursday injury report, defensive end Stephon Tuitt, it’s still unclear as to the seriousness of the elbow injury he reportedly suffered during the team’s Wednesday practice that resulted in him reportedly leaving the team’s facility with his injured arm in a sling.

    • NCSteel

      Is Sutton a downgrade or an upgrade ???
      JUST KIDDING ARTIE !!!
      Get better,
      Play and keep em in front of you brother.
      Godspeed in the recovery

    • John Pennington

      This game is to big for a player playing injured.Put Sutton in and Burns on stand by.This is a one and done game no time for favoritism.If the team goes this route and play Burns and he is hurt gives up big plays something he does when he is not hurt and causes the team to lose all hell will break out.

    • SteelersDepot

      So silly. Favorites? lol

    • Stairway7

      I think we need Tuitt more than Burns.

    • Dave Warren

      tomlin will play CB that gives us best chance to win… plus this is Bortles. Aint worried one bit. Tuitt is a bigger concern.

    • heath miller

      thats a damn good question .. who is better? havnt seen enough of cam to make that decision yet..

    • Intense Camel

      I knew it.