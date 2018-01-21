Hot Topics

    Steelers Should Keep Demarcus Ayers In Mind This Offseason

    By Matthew Marczi January 21, 2018 at 10:00 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of things to think about this offseason. Not that that is different from any other offseason, but it is certainly a bit different from the norm when it comes with a cloud hanging over it courtesy of a home loss in the Divisional Round of the postseason, a game in which they put up 42 points.

    Among the many things that they have to consider is their depth at wide receiver, and whether or not Eli Rogers will, or even can, be a part of that. The three-year veteran suffered a torn ACL last week and it will be difficult for him to be ready to play for the start of the 2018 season.

    That calls into question whether or not the Steelers will even re-sign him, as he is currently scheduled to be a restricted free agent. They certainly don’t have to tender him a contract, but they still could sign him to a veteran-minimum deal once the new league year begins. The injury, however, makes it pointless to do so.

    And so they have to keep their eyes open. And one player they may want to keep their eyes on is one who has spent most of his professional career in the building. Though he is currently under contract with the Chicago Bears, Demarcus Ayers should be a player the Steelers consider bringing back into the fold if given the opportunity.

    I was going to write about Marcus Tucker, but since Dave Bryan already handled that topic yesterday, I figured that we could talk about Ayers as well. As you might recall, while the 2016 seventh-round draft pick did not make the 53-man roster, he was reportedly offered a spot on the practice squad, which he turned down.

    He eventually spent time on the New England Patriots’ practice squad before connecting with the Bears two months later, and was re-signed to a Reserve/Future Contract at the start of the Bears’ offseason. That doesn’t mean his status can’t change at any moment.

    While the Steelers had a lot of bodies at the wide receiver position in training camp, part of the reason that he had such a hard time making the roster is because he was battling injuries, and he hardly got much of a change to showcase himself. And he was only on the roster for a few games the season prior.

    One reason that the team might seriously look at him and bringing him back if he becomes available is because they like his ability to return punts, which is the reason they drafted him. the team wanted Rogers to be their punt returner—or more accurately wanted Antonio Brown not to be—so that gives him added value.

    With Justin Hunter unlikely to be re-signed and Rogers potentially gone as well, that leaves only Darrius Heyward-Bey behind Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Martavis Bryant in addition to Tucker and Justin Thomas, the latter two from the practice squad.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Kevin artis

      Hope Mann can consult during the draft evaluations.

    • Dan

      The Bears have next to nothing at WR. If he can’t make it there, he’s in trouble.

    • Mrs Bighead

      Maybe John Brown will follow his WR coach to the Steelers.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I’m all for it. I would sign a few guys like Ayers and go defense heavy in the draft. The offense is fine.

    • Conserv_58

      Ayers and ex-Steelers WR, Marcus Wheaton are on the bears team. Has anyone ever seen them play, let alone, heard their names mentioned? I’ve been a fan of Ayers’ attitude and tenacity, but those traits have yet to translate into him getting meaningful playing time.

      Wheaton is turning out to be a bust. It’s not for a lack of talent, but rather he’s ALWAYS injured. I could see the bears cutting him this off season because he’s done nothing for them. Why pay a guy that sits on the sideline?

    • Nolrog

      Good point. If there’s one thing the Steelers did well, was draft WRs.