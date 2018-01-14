Hot Topics

    Steelers LB Vince Williams Leaves Jaguars Game With Possible Concussion

    By Dave Bryan January 14, 2018 at 02:07 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another injury during their home playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and this time it’s a defensive player.

    Steelers linebacker Vince Williams is being evaluated for a possible concussion and he is questionable to return to today’s game.

    Williams was injured during a 4-yard touchdown run by Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon. He eventually jogged off the field, however.

    Williams was replaced in the defense by linebacker L.J. Fort the next series.

    Williams id the second Steelers player to leave the game with a possible concussion as tackle Marcus Gilbert also left the contest late in the first quarter.

    • NCSteel

      This injury is not good at all.
      They can’t stop Jacksonville WITH him.

      And for the love of pete, if Ben’s gonna pick now to play like a rookie in his first playoff game,
      we might as well have you guys run scouting reports for the draft already.
      God Bless it, half time adjustments only work if your not so far behind that it doesn’t matter what you do.

      This makes me sick to my stomach. Really.
      Ben needs to go deep

    • NCSteel

      Whoa Martavis !!!
      Well, at least it’s no longer beyond hope.
      Geez, lets go.

      Here’s hoping Vince can get back in the 2nd half and we start putting together some stops and drives.

    • Rocksolid20

      Vince wasn’t stopping them when he was in .