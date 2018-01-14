Steelers LB Vince Williams Leaves Jaguars Game With Possible Concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another injury during their home playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and this time it’s a defensive player.

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams is being evaluated for a possible concussion and he is questionable to return to today’s game.

Williams was injured during a 4-yard touchdown run by Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon. He eventually jogged off the field, however.

Williams was replaced in the defense by linebacker L.J. Fort the next series.

Williams id the second Steelers player to leave the game with a possible concussion as tackle Marcus Gilbert also left the contest late in the first quarter.