    Steelers Offensive Stars Quiet In Late Pro Bowl Win By AFC Team

    By Dave Bryan January 28, 2018 at 08:10 pm

    Despite trailing for most of the game, the AFC team came from behind to win the 2018 Pro Bowl 24-23 Sunday afternoon in Orlando, FL.

    Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker with 1:31 left in the game to tie the annual NFL All-Star at 23 and Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell added the extra point to put the AFC ahead for the first time.

    While the NFC team had plenty of time to answer that late AFC scoring drive, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller ultimately strip-sacked Los Angels Rams quarterback Jared Goff on a 1st and 10 play with 43 seconds left and he recovered the loose football to secure the win for thee AFC.

    Miller was named the game’s defensive MVP as a result of his late sack and Walker was named the game’s offensive MVP after catching 4 passes for 29 yards and scoring two second half touchdowns.

    The Steelers were represented by nine players in Sunday’s Pro Bowl as Boswell, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, wide receiver Antonio Brown, fullback Roosevelt Nix, center Maurkice Pouncey, guard David DeCastro, tackle Alejandro Villanueva and defensive end Cameron Heyward all saw action. Roethlisberger, who started the game for the AFC, completed just 7 of his 13 total pass attempts for 50 yards, however. One of his passes, a deep throw intended for Brown to the middle part of the field, was intercepted by Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith and returned 79 yards for an NFC touchdown that put them ahead 17-3 with 7:18 left in the second quarter.

    As for stats put up Sunday by Brown, Bell and Nix, the former only caught one of six passes thrown his way by Roethlisberger for 3 yards. As for Bell, he rushed for 3 yards on two carries and caught 3 passes for 26 yards with a long gain of 11 yards. As for Nix, he was given two short-yardage carries during the game that gained 4 yards in total and moved the chains both times. Boswell not only added the go-ahead point late in the game for the AFC team, he also kicked two other extra points in addition to a 41-yard field goal with 43 seconds left in the first quarter that gave the Mike Tomlin-led team their first points.

    Heyward, the Steelers lone defensive player in Sunday’s game, registered four total tackles and a sack in his first Pro Bowl appearance of his career.

    After trailing 20-3 at halftime, the Steelers-coached AFC team added their first touchdown of the game with 11:20 left in the third quarter courtesy of a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith to Walker to cap off a 5 play, 75-yard drive. The AFC’s next possession came courtesy of an interception by Los Angeles Chargers conerberck Casey Hayward and Carr was then able to engineer a 5 play, 53-yard scoring drive following the turnover that culminated with a 2-yard touchdown run by Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy with 5:36 left in the third quarter.

    The two teams then proceeded to get very competitive in the fourth quarter and all the NFC team could muster was a 38-yard field goal by Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano with 14:09 left in the game. Both teams then proceeded to have offensive drives stall after numerous plays and the AFC took over the football on downs at the NFC 47-yard-line with 3:44 left in the game. 7 plays later is when Carr connected with Walker for what would turn out to be the game-winning score.

    The players on the AFC team earned $64,000 for winning Sundays game while every player on the NFC team will receive $32,000.

    • Derek

      Was at the game. Florida rain + winds = not much fun. Pro Bowl probably a one time thing.

    • Sabbies 5

      Time to blow it up and start all over

    • FlaFan47

      Just another in a long line of disappointments in a season full of them. When it rains it pours, literally and figuratively…its still raining here…

      At least the NHL recognizes that these types of games might require a tweak or two beyond no blitzes etc.

      I submit that what we saw today was a disgrace to to the NFL. When my Venice (FL) Indians won best St. Thomas Aquinas and then won the Class 7A state championship on that same Orlando field just before Xmas…that HS game did more to inspire than this garbage. Roll Tribe! Go Steelers!

      ps. yes, Venice HS is Dri’s alma mater. He rocked it here. Too bad things didn;t work out better. We usually sat behind his mom, who used to tape his games and we could watch replays on her little cam monitor, she was great. Western PA, where i grew up, is great for HS football, but so is FL. Watched a lot of major college and pro kids pay here in Venice. Pouncey’s, Rainey, look out for Trey Burton, 3rd TE for Philly via the Gators…in the super bowl. He was Dri’s QB. phew, talking HS took some of the bad taste out of my mouth from today and this season. Still a great game.

    • JB4Steelers

      Seriously, BR! Meaningless exhibition, we all know. Yet, would you please STOP with the turnovers that directly lead to scores for the other team thing.

      THAT is the thing you need to prioritize this coming summer, going into next season. And ENOUGH, with that’s who you are and you don’t worry about your turnovers. Hey, guess what, you should!

    • will

      Anyone sit for the national anthem?

    • heath miller

      the 6 comments 90 minutes after the article was written shows that no one GAF about the pro bowl… wh not make it fun and injury free.. play 2 hand tag…. or flag football. that would be so much fun to watch and so much fun for the guys .. i bt a lot more of the stars would go … only reason all the steelers went is becaus the coaches were all steelers (i guess from what i read… i didnt watch a minute of it ) all i card about was seeing that not steeler was harmed in the making of that stupid game… it was a GREAT GAME since no one got hurt !!! HEEEATH

    • heath miller

      i live on clearwater beach FL in the winter… i bet i had 5-7 people offer me tickets… i just laughed HEEATH

    • heath miller

      anyone care? no one would have seen it if they did … no one watched the game . and the peoeple there were on on their smart phones wishing they were home or anywere in FLA but at that game hhaha HEEEATH