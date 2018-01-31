Steelers Re-Sign OL Matt Feiler To One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Wednesday and it included them signing offensive lineman Matt Feiler to a one-year contract.

Feiler, who has been with the Steelers in some capacity since 2015 when he was signed to the team’s practice squad, made the initial 53-man roster this past season. While he only dressed for 5 games during the 2017 season, Feiler did start the regular season finale at right guard in place of usual starter David DeCastro, who was rested for the playoffs. In total, Feiler played 75 offensive snaps during the 2017 season.

Feiler was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent come the start of the new league year in March so him re-signing with the team early in the offseason is not a surprise. He’s now scheduled to earn $555,000 in 2018.

Feiler entered the NFL in May of 2014 with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Bloomsburg University. After failing to make the Texans 53-man roster that year out of training camp he spent his entire rookie season on the Houston practice squad.

With Feiler now signed the Steelers only have two other players they’ve yet to re-sign who are scheduled become an exclusive rights free agent during the offseason and that’s guard/center B.J. Finney and center/guard Mike Matthews.