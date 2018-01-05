The Terrible Podcast – Talking Patriots Story, Shazier Update, Steelers News, Playoff Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 69 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Friday morning story about the New England Patriots on ESPN and if it lived up to expectations.

We discuss the differences in cultures between the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL teams.

We move on after about 30 minutes to discuss several smaller topics such as the recent update on Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, offensive coordinator Todd Haley and his response to the New Year’s Eve incident.

We discuss a few other minor Steeler related news topics before talking about a few offseason decisions the organization will be faced with during the offseason and that includes whether or not the team will franchise running back Le’Veon Bell again.

We go over a few draft needs the Steelers have and a few cuts they might have to make. In the middle of the show, David and I pick all four on the playoff games that will be played this weekend.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

