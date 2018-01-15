Season 8, Episode 73 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking more about the Pittsburgh Steelers embarrassing home playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

We have a lot of bad to talk about during this show when it comes to the offense and defense. We address key points during the game and how despite playing so poorly, the Steelers still had a fighter’s chance in the fourth quarter.

We talk about how bad the Steelers coaching staff was on Sunday from top to bottom and try to speculate as to what kind of turnover there might be in the coming weeks. We focus on a few key decisions head coach Mike Tomlin made late in the game as well.

After rolling through the game recap, David and I talk about draft needs the Steelers have in addition to the future of a few players currently under contract for next season. We talk about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returning in 2018 and go over all the players set to be free agents as well.

We cover a lot in this 90-minute podcast and will have a lot more for you on Wednesday and Friday.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Jaguars Recap, Coaching Staff Decisions, Draft Needs, Free Agents & More

