Titans Vs. Patriots Divisional Game Open Discussion Thread

One game down, one to go on this playoff Saturday evening.

The Philadelphia Eagles just held on to beat the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 in the first Divisional Round playoff game to played on Saturday. The Eagles, the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season, will now host the winner of the Sunday Divisional Round playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

Now we can sit back and watch the New England Patriots host the Tennessee Titans in the late Divisional Round playoff game. If the Patriots win, they’ll host the winner of the Sunday game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers. If, however, the Titans should upset the Patriots, they’ll go on the road next week and play either the Jaguars or Steelers.

As usual, I invite all of yinz to discuss this game between the Titans and Patriots in the comments below. I’ll try to add a few highlights as the game progresses.

Titans Inactives:

3 QB Brandon Weeden

28 RB Khalfani Muhammad

29RB DeMarco Murray

35 DB Curtis Riley

44 LB Josh Carraway

61 OL Corey Levin

95 DE David King

Patriots Inactives:

35 RB Mike Gillislee

97 DL Alan Branch

85 WR Kenny Britt

34 RB Rex Burkhead

74 OL Cole Croston

45 LB David Harris

29 CB Johnson Bademosi