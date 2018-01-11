Hot Topics

    To Beat The Steelers, Blake Bortles Plans To Throw As Little As Possible

    By Alex Kozora January 11, 2018 at 09:30 am

    All it took was 14 passes for the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5. He can thank a dominant defense that picked Ben Roethlisberger off five times, returning two for touchdowns, and holding a second half lead for the majority of the time.

    Bortles plan for Sunday? Throw even less.

    That’s what he said, via the AP’s Mark Long.

    The statement shouldn’t serve as much of a shock. It’s no secret the Jaguars’ gameplan is to run the ball like crazy and control the clock, staying true to what’s done well for them to get into the playoffs and through the first round of postseason play.

    Still, it’s funny to imagine a quarterback shooting for throwing under 14 times, especially in this era where passing is as popular as ever.

    The Steelers’ defense knows what they have to do to win. Shut Leonard Fournette and that run game down. Sure, Fournette has admitted he hates cold weather games but one of his best performances of the season came in the week after making those comments, rushing for well over 100 yards against a very good Cleveland Browns’ defense. Pittsburgh has to slow him down, not bank on the weather.

    That’s something they did moderately well in the first matchup. Before his final 90 yard dash when the game was over, they held Fournette in check. He has slowed down in his rookie season, perhaps hitting the rookie wall, and isn’t making many people miss. But the Jaguars have a physical starting five and a varied run game, using every scheme under the sun to find daylight.

    And when Jacksonville does throw? Expect a healthy dose of playaction over the middle. That was most effective against the Buffalo Bills and I don’t see the Jags changing their stripes anytime soon.

    And if Bortles throws the ball under 15 times? That means something went wrong for the Steelers – and their Super Bowl chances.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Intense Camel

      Wow, never seen any QB actually say that lol

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Battle in the trenches. Let’s hope the Steelers are winning it on both sides.

    • MOVIEBRAINROT

      Pretty truthful. However, even in a ground game, I think we should win. I will say this. Field goals are not going to cut it. I want to jump out to a two score lead, and see what happens. That has been our plan this season for the most part, and it works. So many average QBS out there.

    • Gizmosteel

      Smoke and mirrors. They know they will have to throw and are trying to lull the secondary to sleep.

    • Doug Andrews

      I don’t believe him. He can’t honestly think he’ll win another playoff game by throwing less than 15 times in the game. Not sure what happened to Blake when he came into the league he was touted at the next BB. Seems like that ship sank quickly to the point he doesn’t have any confidence in his ability as a passer. At some point he’ll have to make a play in order for theme to have a chance at victory.

    • FATCAT716

      It don’t matter cuz our plan is make him throw more alot more

    • Timothy Rea

      And.. wanna bet they come out throwing? Looking forward to seeing Haden and Hilton get some picks.

    • ThePointe

      I don’t believe him for a second. Shades of Tim Tebow are flooding back into my memory.

    • Jacob

      Hopefully Bortles doesn’t carve up the secondary like other supposedly inept quarterbacks have done this year.

    • pittsburghjoe

      You should hear the smack that Jax sports talk is putting on the air about Pittsburgh. They are basically saying that the Steelers are looking on to the next game and that they are disrespecting the Jags. I don’t agree with them but ironically , it’s exactly what the jags did to Buffalo one week ago. My concern is that the Jags are built like a prototypical cold weather team. Great defense and they run effectively.

    • pittsburghjoe

      We hope they have to throw. Don’t discount their shut down D which could reduce this low scoring slug fest.

    • pittsburghjoe

      It’s his running ability that scares me most. Last week, instead of throwing incompletions or ints, he took off with the ball. Paired with their defense, it can be a big problem.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I don’t think their D will let us jump out to a 2 td lead. This will be a slugfest

    • Steeler4life

      Our next 2 possible games we will have to do the same game plan offensively. Run the ball run the ball and continue to run the ball. This will not only open the passing game but keeps our defense fresh. Time of possession is the key.

    • A good ole fashioned defensive hard hitting battle.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      That’s little brother syndrome, quite honestly. Jacksonville is never in the playoffs, so now that they have something to cheer for, they want all the respect all at once. They’re a young team, and they act like a young team.

    • Xclewsive

      Can a Jaguar change his spots and that’s my thought process for Bortles. It’s not the defense that scares me. it’s the Jags offense because if they score say 17 pts that makes their team so much more dangerous.

    • Tom

      Any given Sunday- the leagues worst quarterback can have a good game. Think back to January 8th, 2012 when one Tim Tebow torched the Steelers secondary for 316 yards and 2 touchdowns. It still hurts

    • Michael Conrad

      Don’t be sucker into stopping the run. The Steelers need to stop the run to a degree but thinking the Jags won’t pass is a recipe for disaster. Bortles is a streak passer.

      Don’t be sucker into thinking the Steelers can run on the Jags . While they must run the ball . Don’t go away from the passing game at times. I would spread them out and use a little no huddle and hurry up. Wear them down and running will be easier. Steeler must pass protect better then first game. Ben will have to prove he can read a D and hit the open receiver not look for Brown all the time.

      Jag defense is good for sure but if the Jags win it will be on killer pass plays from Bortles.

      Jags 17 Steelers 13
      or
      Steelers 31 Jags 9 with a solid game plan.

    • Rotten Sircus

      We all need to know that this game is going to be won by the best OL or DL on this day ! The Jags don’t have the receivers to beat us deep ( IMO ) but we have to stack the box for those screen passes & short breakout runs !!!

    • JNick

      He knows his limitations. He had more rushing yards than passing yards against the Bills. The FO, the coaching staff, the player and Blake all know – the less he throws the ball – the better they are. The Steelers need to stay disciplined, maintain their gaps and tackle well.

    • pittfan

      Ummmm, we don’t say that name around here.

    • pittfan

      Bortles is going to come out throwing. Mark my words.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Every team we play has the receivers to beat us deep. Just depends on which of our secondaries shows up that day.