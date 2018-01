Back at it talking to the tape as we usually do. With no game this weekend, let me know what else you would like to see, either from Sunday’s finale or throughout the entire season. Today, we’re breaking down Stevan Ridley and how good he’s looked in just a short time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We look at Weeks 16 and 17 and how he’s succeeding with his vision, burst, and speed.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.